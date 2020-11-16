Barack Obama talks 'truth decay,' won't take a seat in Joe Biden's cabinet: 'Michelle would leave me'

Barack Obama reflected on a wide range of topics from his upcoming memoir, including the isolation of the presidency, his attempts to reach across the aisle, and his post-presidency life in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS Sunday Morning" and again Sunday evening with Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes."

The former president, speaking from the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, discussed his own experiences in the White House and brushed off President Donald Trump's and his supporters' fight against the election results.

"Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States and Kamala Harris will be the next vice president of the United States. There is no legal basis," Obama, 59, said to King of lawsuits filed by Trump's campaign making broad, unproven claims of widespread election fraud.

"We are still deeply divided," he said. "The power of that alternative world view that's presented in the media that those voters consume, it carries a lot of weight. ... It's very hard for a democracy to function if we are operating on just a completely different set of facts."

He told Pelley: "A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office by design. And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first, and think beyond your own ego and your own interest and your own disappointments. My advice to President Trump is if you want, at this late stage in the game, to be remembered as somebody who put country first, its time for you to do the same thing.

"What we've seen is what some people call 'truth decay' – something that has been accelerated by outgoing President Trump," Obama added. "In the sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn’t even matter."

The former president also said he was dismayed that other Republicans have joined Trump. "The president doesn't like to lose, and never admits loss," he said. "I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally, and that's a dangerous path."

Asked about racism and the killing of George Floyd, Obama said, "It's important for us not to let ourselves off the hook and think this is just a police problem. … The good news is all of us can take some responsibility. We can all do better on this front than we've been doing."

Obama has become increasingly vocal about the presidency in the last few months, speaking out against Trump and in support of his former vice president, now President-elect Biden, and sharing memories of his own time in office while promoting his memoir, "A Promised Land," out Tuesday.

"It wasn't personal," Obama said. "Everything I said, I was just stating facts. ... I was not the person who, in a White House briefing room, said, 'Is bleach the way to solve COVID?' I wasn't doing a routine, I was repeating words that I heard. It is not my preference to be out there.

He added: "We were in a circumstance in this election in which certain norms, certain institutional values that are so extraordinarily important, had been breached. It was important for me, as somebody who served in that office, to simply let people know this is not normal."

But don't expect him to take a seat in Biden's cabinet next year.

"Michelle would leave me," Obama joked of the former first lady, who he said didn't want him to run for president in the first place. "She'd be like, 'What? You're doing what?' "

