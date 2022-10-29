Barack Obama Formally Endorses Karen Bass for LA Mayor

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Rep. Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles on Saturday, joining President Joe Biden and a number of other high-profile Democrats in backing the long-time California congresswoman in her bid against LA billionaire Rick Caruso.

“I know Karen,” Obama said in a video released by the Bass campaign. “She was with me in supporting my campaign from the beginning, and Karen Bass will deliver results. Make no mistake, there is only one proven pro-choice Democrat in this race, and Karen Bass has devoted her life to serving her community.”

Obama joins a long list of other Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in supporting Bass’ mayoral bid.

In a joint statement released in August, Biden and Harris said, “We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity.”



Caruso, who is largely self-funding his mayoral bid, spending more than $80 million compared to Bass’ $8 million, has come under sharp criticism from some Democrats who complain that he’s trying to buy the election.

