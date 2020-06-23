Barack Obama’s First Fundraiser For Joe Biden Reaps $7.6 Million For Campaign

Click here to read the full article.

Former president Barack Obama headlined his first fundraiser for Joe Biden on Tuesday, at an event that raised $7.6 million for his former vice president’s campaign.

That is the most money raised for at any Biden event this cycle.

With 175,000 donors chipping in, Obama and Biden appeared virtually before thousands of donors,

Obama criticized his successor, but it was a contrast to the theatrics and wild accusations that Donald Trump has used against him.

“As challenging as those times were and as much of a slog as it was to yank the economy out of the economic crisis that it was in and in some ways things were tougher in terms of the financial system than they are today, but there was still a sense of a shared American idea that we could build on,” Obama said. “And what we have seen over the last couple of years is a White House enabled by Republicans in Congress and a media structure that supports them that has not just differed in terms of policy but has gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be.”

He then added a set of phrases about the the Trump administration, saying it is one “that suggests facts don’t matter, science doesn’t matter. That suggests that a deadly disease is fake news. That sees the Justice Department as simply an extension and arm of the personal concerns of the president. That actively promotes division. And considers some people in this country more real as Americans than others. That we haven’t seen out of the White House in a very long time.

Obama, though, said that there is a “great awakening” going on in the country, “particularly among younger people.”

“Not only are they fed up with the shambolic disorganized mean spirited approach to governance that we’ve seen over the last couple of years, but more than that are eager to take on some of the core challenges that have been facing this country for centuries,” Obama said.

