Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump in US presidential race

Barack Obama has formally endorsed Joe Biden - his vice president during his time in the White House - for president.

Mr Obama , who was the US president between 2008-16, made the announcement via a video on Tuesday to set out why he believes Mr Biden is the right person to replace Donald Trump in the November elections .

In the 12-minute clip on social media, Mr Obama said: "I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now."

He added: "Choosing Joe to be my vice-president was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend.

"Through all his trials, he's never once forgotten the values or moral fibre that is parents passed on to him, and made him who he is.

Mr Biden replied on Twitter to his former boss, saying "Barack - This endorsement means the world to Jill and me.

"We're going to build on the progress we made together, and there's no one I'd rather have standing by my side."

The move will give Mr Biden one of the biggest boosts of his campaign and help secure more support and funding in his bid to enter the Oval Office.

Mr Obama and Mr Biden are known to be close friends from their eight years in power and the presumed Democrat nominee has already heavily leaned on his affiliation with the former president.

However, Mr Obama stayed silent on who he would be supporting in the early stages of the election cycle.

The former president is one of the most popular figures in the Democrat party - something Mr Biden has used to his advantage in videos, debates and speeches so far.

Mr Biden became the Democrats' only remaining candidate last week, when his socialist rival Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race to give him a clear run to the nomination.

On Monday, Mr Sanders endorsed Mr Biden for the White House, seemingly quelling fears of a deep division within the party.

Mr Biden faltered in the early stages of the party's primaries and caucuses, leading many to write off the 77-year-old.

However, bar any major write-in campaign for other candidates, Mr Biden looks set to be the man to take on Mr Trump in November.

A write-in candidate is one who is not on the ballot paper, but for whom voters nonetheless vote by writing their name.