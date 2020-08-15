Barack Obama Criticises Donald Trump's Attack On Mail-In Voting

Barack Obama on Friday implored Americans to vote as early as possible and implicitly attacked Donald Trump for his assault on mail-in voting and the US Postal Service [USPS].

“Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their social security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus,” Obama tweeted.

He went on to urge voters to vote as early as they can.

“The more votes in early, the less likely you’re going to see a last minute crunch, both at polling places and in states where mail-in ballots are permitted,” he tweeted. “Then tell everyone you know.”

Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can't be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020

If you're in a state where you have the option to vote early, do that now. The more votes in early, the less likely you're going to see a last minute crunch, both at polling places and in states where mail-in ballots are permitted. Then tell everyone you know. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump essentially admitted he is blocking funding to the USPS in an effort to limit voting by post. Many Americans will likely vote by post because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and local and state election officials and the USPS will face an influx of mail-in ballots this fall.

“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said Thursday in an interview on Fox Business. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

The previous day, he admitted that preventing the agency...

Continue reading on HuffPost