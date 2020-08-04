Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack Obama’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Family Snap

Michelle Obama dug up an old family picture to wish her husband, former President Barack Obama, a happy 59th birthday on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite guy,” the former first lady captioned a sweet throwback snap of the couple with their daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come,” Michelle Obama added.

Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘 pic.twitter.com/mxrnNSvJBn — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2020

Michelle Obama has in previous birthday posts hailed her husband as “my favorite dance partner” and “the man who always makes me proud.”

She’s also lightheartedly poked fun at his greying hair:

Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you. pic.twitter.com/7a6cAkjkAS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2018

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

55 years young and that smile still gets me every single day. Happy birthday, Barack. I love you. -mo pic.twitter.com/RbrZ7YTyc8 — First Lady- Archived (@FLOTUS44) August 4, 2016

Happy birthday to a loving husband, wonderful father and my favorite dance partner. 54 looks good on you, @POTUS! -mo pic.twitter.com/B2JSxCTcCo — First Lady- Archived (@FLOTUS44) August 4, 2015

Happy Birthday to the man who always makes me proud. Thank you for your friendship, honesty and compassion. I will love you always. -mo — First Lady- Archived (@FLOTUS44) August 4, 2014

Happy birthday, Barack! Your hair's a little grayer, but I love you more than ever.

–mo pic.twitter.com/xxYTA9cMK7 — First Lady- Archived (@FLOTUS44) August 4, 2013

Happy birthday, @BarackObama! Here’s an old favorite photo from three of your biggest fans. We’re so proud of you!–mo pic.twitter.com/7alDwpDQ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2012

