Barack Obama Birthday Special: From Being a Protective Father to a Loving Husband, 5 Reasons Why The Family Man Has Our Hearts!

From sharing a few dad jokes during his Thanksgiving addresses to matching steps with everyone he met, Barack Hussein Obama has been Mr Cool throughout his presidency. He initially lived in Indonesia as a child and then his family to Hawaii. With a normal upbringing, he went onto become the President of the United States. He came to be known as the coolest president of all times for the way he goes along with people. Moreover, his care toward his daughters and love for his wife Michelle Obama, has also earned him the name 'family man'. On his birthday as turns 59, we bring to you some of the reasons why the family man won our hearts. 10 Inspiring Quotes of USA's Most Loved African-American Former President Barack Obama.

Also Read | Barack Obama Turns 59: Inspiring Quotes by the First African-American President of the US on His Birthday

His cool quotient is something that made him even more popular among people. From breaking into a jig to having his way away with babies, he waved his magic wand everywhere. And his image he is going to be known as the coolest President every by the future generations. You may not agree with political decisions, but it is difficult to not look at his hilarious side.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. His Chemistry With Wife Michelle Obama

Also Read | Barack Obama 59th Birthday: Five Interesting Facts About The Former US President





Barack Obama and wife Michelle are simply the biggest lovebirds we have ever seen. Their chemistry has been in the news ever since the day was elected as the President and walked on the stage with his family. Their PDA moments have often gone viral earning him the name 'family man'. Michelle Obama Quotes For Her 56th Birthday: Motivational Sayings By The 44th First Lady of US That Will Inspire You For a Better Tomorrow!

Story continues

Isn't That Adorable?





2. A Doting Father





A protective father to daughters Sasha and Malia, he has often spoken about how his little girls have taught him about social media and a lot more. He is quite proud and always been the media's favourites.

Daddy Coolest!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Apr 12, 2020 at 7:40am PDT





3. His Equation With Children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 19, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT





There are a thousand photos of Obama posing with babies as if he were one of them. Throughout his presidency, Obama would often interact with people in the public and take babies in his arms and play with them. Photos of him posing with children in superhuman costumes have many-a-times gone viral.

How Cute is That?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on May 31, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT





4. Coolest American President Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Jun 22, 2012 at 5:58pm PDT





His grin and uptown attitude garnered a lot of fans throughout his life. Obama continues to be known for being the people's President and handling stress with ease. Thanksgiving Wishes From The Obamas! Michelle Obama Shares a Beautiful Family Pic With Barack Obama And Daughters Malia-Sasha.

HAHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Sep 9, 2012 at 2:55pm PDT





His Love For His Pets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Apr 11, 2016 at 11:45am PDT





So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:17am PST





Obama has worked as a civil rights attorney, community organiser, lecturer and professor. He sponsored and led the passage of Illinois’ first racial-profiling law. In 2007, Obama formally announced his campaign to run for president. He was elected president in November 2008 and served as the 44th president of the United States for two terms. In 2008 and again in 2012, he was named Time magazine’s 'Person of the Year'.