Barack Obama exits Michigan campaign stop by nailing 3-pointer

Barack Obama’s basketball career appears to be still going strong.

During a campaign stop alongside Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Flint, Michigan, the former president found himself with a basketball in his hands as he prepared to exit a gym. He dribbled once and took a shot at a 3-point from the corner.

Swish.

so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020

We’ll leave you to decipher whether or not that’s a good omen, and for whom.

Obama might have been feeling it after an appearance on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” aired on Friday. In the episode, the two discussed the fight against racial injustice and activism by NBA players, including their wildcat strike in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Per a tweet from Obama communications director Katie Hill, the former president and vide president were using the gym of Flint’s Northwestern High School as a backstage for their Flint event. The event also featured speeches from by U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, plus a performance by Stevie Wonder.

