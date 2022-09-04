Barack Obama Becomes First President to Win Competitive Emmy

Shove over Nobel Peace Prize, Barack Obama has a new trophy for the mantelpiece. The former President of the United States is the first president to have ever won an Emmy Award in addition to once holding the highest office in the land. Obama’s victory came in the category for Outstanding Narrator, where he was nominated for his work on “Our Great National Parks,” the Netflix documentary series from Wild Space Productions, in association with Freeborne Media and Obama’s own Higher Ground Productions.

While Obama is the first former prez to win an Emmy in a competitive category, another Commander-in-chief beat him to the Emmy punch by some 66 years. Dwight D. Eisenhower received a Primetime Emmy Governors Award in 1956 for his “appreciation of television,” the year after he held the first televised press conference. While live press conferences weren’t the norm until John F. Kennedy’s presidency’s, it seems like the Television Academy appreciated Eisenhower’s efforts to boost the up-and-coming medium all the same.

If it’s any consolation to Obama, he did win the Nobel Peace Prize, for which Eisenhower was only ever nominated. Plus, Obama has those two Grammys going for him, so he’s still the only former president halfway to an EGOT. And, more importantly, perhaps, the first ever PENG. (President, Emmy, Nobel, and Grammy-winner.)

To date, former president Donald Trump has two Emmy nominations and zero Emmy victories.

