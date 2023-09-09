Barack & Michelle Obama Congratulate 19-Year-Old Coco Gauff On Her U.S. Open Victory

Maybe the best reaction to 19-year-old Coco Gauff winning her first Grand Slam tournament at the U.S. Open today came from the champ herself.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. A month ago, I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that,” she said in a TV interview from center court. “I’m here with this trophy right now. I tried my best to carry this with grace and I’ve been doing my best. So honestly, to those who thought [they] were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it. And now I’m really burning so bright right now.”

Gauff won plaudits from two former U.S. presidents. Both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton took to Twitter to congratulate her, with Obama writing, “We know the best is yet to come.”

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

Congratulations Coco Gauff on your incredible victory in this year’s @usopen! The future of American tennis looks bright. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 9, 2023

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared an image of herself and her husband alongside Gauff and her mother and father, writing, “So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament.”

So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023

Most eye-catching reaction goes to the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, which turned its round exterior screen into a giant tennis ball.

Congrats to Coco Gauff on her win at the finals today. pic.twitter.com/3FGMv63vaG — Sphere (@SphereVegas) September 9, 2023

