Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Results; Declares Dividend
BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported third quarter 2021 net income of $11.0 million or $0.73 per diluted share, up from $8.4 million or $0.56 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2020. Core earnings (non-GAAP) were also $11.0 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.61 per share for the same period of 2020.
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (ratios compared to the third quarter 2020)
1.16% return on assets, for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures
10% annualized commercial loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
32% annualized core deposit growth
3.02% net interest margin (NIM) compared to 2.90%
15% increase in fee income, excluding mortgage banking income and security gains
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust named as America's Best Bank in Maine by Newsweek Magazine
President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) in the third quarter 2021 grew 20% over the same quarter of 2020. Our core return on assets in the third quarter was 1.16% compared to 0.96% in the third quarter of 2020, evidencing continued execution of our strategies that balance growth with earnings. This is indicative of the strength in our core businesses and the results of the strategic initiatives we have been undertaking. The momentum we've seen in each area affords us flexibility with diverse revenue streams to support our operations, even in uncertain economic environments."
"While fee income and efficiency improvements contributed to greater core profitability, the quarterly results also benefited from a 13 basis point expansion in the margin to 2.99% compared with 2.86% in the second quarter 2021 on a normalized basis (excluding PPP and excess cash effects). This improvement is a direct result of increased core funding as we gain market share and reduce our reliance on wholesale borrowings. As of September 30, 2021, our wholesale borrowings as a percentage of funding was 9%, down from 23% in the prior year."
Mr. Simard stated, "Our commercial teams continue to deliver strong commercial loan growth despite the competitive landscape in our footprint. The majority of the commercial real estate loan growth this quarter came from new multi-family residential and light industrial & manufacturing relationships with proven operators. Risk management remains at the forefront of all that we do. We saw yields bottoming out on residential loans this quarter and were able to increase contractual rates at times. Given the overall interest rate risk position of our balance sheet and this recent rate increase, we strategically directed more of our residential mortgage production on balance sheet versus selling it in the secondary market."
"We also executed another delever and security remix strategy during the third quarter, prepaying $89 million of FHLB borrowings and selling $44 million of credit sensitive municipal and corporate bonds. The additional purchase of securities was completed subsequent to quarter end, earlier in October. This transaction is expected to expand the NIM by 12 basis points and will be accretive to earnings by $0.02 on a quarterly basis."
Mr. Simard commented, "We continue to build long term shareholder value while providing a favorable dividend rate relative to community banking. The Company's return on equity for the third quarter rose to 10.38% from 8.25% in the same quarter of 2020. A clear path to equity preservation is strong credit quality. We remain committed to our underwriting standards evidenced by further improvement in past-due accounts, non-accruals and a near zero net-charge-off ratio."
Mr. Simard concluded, "While our financial results for the quarter and our overall performance thus far in the year speak to the soundness of our strategy, we are thrilled to be named by Newsweek Magazine as one of "America's Best Banks." Best Bank winners were selected from over 2,500 financial institutions and assessed on more than 30 separate factors including the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings, and fees.This award acknowledges that our strategy is resonating with customers. I am proud of our employees and congratulate them on earning this great award."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2021, payable on December 17, 2021. This dividend equates to a 3.42% annualized yield based on the $28.05 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were $3.7 billion at the end of the third quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares (the "Company") executed a balance sheet delever and security remix strategy where $89.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances were prepaid and $43.5 million of securities were sold to reduce credit risk exposure while generating gains. The replenishment of those securities is expected to be fulfilled early in the fourth quarter 2021.
Loans were $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter reflecting growth of $18.6 million or 3% on an annualized basis. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans increased $38.0 million led by two new relationships totaling $21.2 million as well as the deepening of existing commercial relationships. PPP loan balances totaled $24.2 million at quarter-end, consisting of $24.1 million of 2021 originations and $145 thousand from 2020. Unearned deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $1.2 million at the end of the quarter and are expected to be mostly recognized by year-end 2021. COVID loan modifications totaled $4.7 million, down from $19.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2021. Total residential loans increased $26.9 million from the end of the second quarter 2021, which primarily included $39.0 million of originations that were strategically put on the balance sheet when rates were higher in the quarter.
The allowance for credit losses was $22.4 million for the third quarter. As economic forecasts continue to improve the Company maintains its disciplined approach to credit quality with an allowance to total loans coverage ratio of 0.89%. Net charge-offs totaled $193 thousand, or 0.03% of the total loan portfolio, and non-accruing loans decreased to $12.2 million from $13.6 million at the end of the second quarter 2021. The ratio of accruing past due loans to total loans improved to 0.12% of total loans from 0.15% at the end of the second quarter 2021 and 0.58% at year-end 2020.
Total deposits increased $184.8 million to $3.0 billion during the quarter, due to significant core deposit growth. Core deposits grew $186.3 million, or 32% on an annualized basis, during the quarter as over 800 new customer accounts were opened. As a result the loan to deposit ratio improved to 84% from 89% at the end of the second quarter 2021. Time deposits decreased $1.5 million during the quarter as customers continue to move funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity.
The Company's book value per share was $27.92 at September 30, 2021, compared with $27.64 at the end of the second quarter 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $19.48 at the end of the third quarter 2021, compared to $19.17 at the end of the second quarter 2021, an annualized growth rate of 6%. Other comprehensive income included unrealized gains on securities totaling $4.4 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $7.2 million at the end of the second quarter 2021.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income in the third quarter 2021 was $11.0 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.56 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Net income improved on higher fee income and fees from PPP loans in the quarter. PPP loan fees contributed $0.13 to earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.06 in the same period of 2020. Core earnings (non-GAAP) totaled $11.0 million or $0.73 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.61 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Non-core items (non-GAAP) netted to an insignificant amount in the third quarter 2021 and reduced net income by $781 thousand in the same period of 2020.
Net interest margin was 3.02% compared to 2.90% in the same period of 2020. Acceleration of PPP loan fee amortization due to forgiveness contributed 28 basis points to NIM in the third quarter 2021 and 1 basis point in the same period of 2020. Interest-bearing cash balances, held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank, reduced NIM by 26 basis points in the quarter and 8 basis points in the third quarter 2020. The yield on earning assets totaled 3.41% compared to 3.57% in the third quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP and excess cash, the yield on earning assets totaled 3.42% and 3.67% for the same periods. The yield on loans was 3.98% in the third quarter 2021, 3.70% in the second quarter 2021 and 3.81% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans the yield on loans was 3.62% in the third quarter of 2021, 3.64% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.83% in the third quarter 2020. Costs of funds decreased to 0.50% from 0.82% in the third quarter 2020 due to lower deposit rates and reduced wholesale borrowings.
The provision for credit losses for the quarter was a benefit of $174 thousand, compared to an expense of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The provision recapture in the third quarter 2021 is attributable to continued strong credit quality and improving economic forecasts.
Non-interest income in the third quarter 2021 was $11.4 million, compared to $10.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher customer service fees, wealth management income, and a gain on securities sales. Customer service fees were $3.5 million in the third quarter compared to $2.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase is due to over 800 new accounts that were opened during the quarter and a higher volume of customer activity and transactions. Wealth management income increased 10% over the same quarter of 2020 to $3.9 million with assets under management of $2.4 billion compared to $2.1 billion in the same period of 2020. The Company sold securities resulting in a $1.9 million gain as part of the aforementioned remix strategy. Mortgage banking activities contributed $850 thousand, compared to $2.6 million in the same period of 2020. The Company took advantage of volatility in the yield curve in the third quarter and put residential mortgages on the balance sheet when rates were higher and sold loans in the secondary market when rates were low.
Non-interest expense was $23.4 million in the third quarter 2021 from $22.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense decreased to $11.7 million compared to $11.8 million in the same quarter of 2020, reflecting full-time equivalents of 428 compared to 457 in the third quarter of 2020. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the third quarter 2021 totaled $1.9 million and were mostly made up of the $1.8 million prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment. In the same quarter of 2020 non-core expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $1.0 million and included costs to consolidate our wealth management systems. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 59.18% compared to 59.47% in the same period of 2020. Excluding the effects of PPP the efficiency ratio was 63.35% and 61.30% for the same respective periods.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements under the headings "THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS", "FINANCIAL CONDITION" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document, that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
CONTACTS:
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.73
$
0.60
$
0.63
$
0.58
$
0.56
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.73
0.63
0.68
0.62
0.61
Total book value (6)
27.92
27.64
27.10
27.29
26.74
Tangible book value (1) (6)
19.48
19.17
18.61
18.77
18.21
Market price at period end
28.05
28.62
29.42
22.59
20.55
Dividends
0.24
0.24
0.22
0.22
0.22
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
1.16
%
0.97
%
1.03
%
0.92
%
0.88
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.16
1.01
1.11
0.98
0.96
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
1.43
1.13
1.22
1.30
1.29
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.43
1.18
1.32
1.38
1.39
Return on equity (6)
10.38
8.77
9.45
8.42
8.25
Core return on equity (1) (6)
10.39
9.14
10.14
8.99
9.02
Return on tangible equity (6)
15.08
12.91
14.01
12.52
12.32
Core return on tangible equity (1) (6)
15.09
13.45
15.01
13.33
13.44
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (1) (3)
3.02
2.74
2.88
3.02
2.90
Core net interest margin (1) (4)
2.75
2.67
2.78
2.79
2.89
Efficiency ratio (1)
59.18
63.45
61.95
61.98
59.47
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets (6)
$
3,738
$
3,639
$
3,730
$
3,724
$
3,861
Total earning assets (5)
3,394
3,282
3,381
3,371
3,505
Total investments
556
636
641
599
619
Total loans
2,534
2,516
2,551
2,563
2,685
Allowance for credit losses
22
23
24
19
18
Total goodwill and intangible assets
126
127
127
127
127
Total deposits
3,007
2,822
2,912
2,906
2,935
Total shareholders' equity (6)
418
414
405
407
399
Net income
11
9
9
9
8
Core earnings (1)
11
9
10
9
9
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.06
%
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.89
0.91
0.93
0.74
0.67
Loans/deposits
84
89
88
88
91
Shareholders' equity to total assets (6)
11.19
11.37
10.86
10.93
10.34
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (6)
8.08
8.17
7.72
7.78
7.27
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table I for additional information.
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
Prior quarters have been revised for derivatives that were incorrectly presented as assets instead of liabilities and related equity effects net of tax.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
39,081
$
41,440
$
39,039
$
27,566
$
22,722
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
302,118
132,278
184,473
198,441
192,935
Total cash and cash equivalents
341,199
173,718
223,512
226,007
215,657
Securities available for sale
545,327
621,849
626,403
585,046
604,529
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
10,192
14,145
14,826
14,036
13,975
Total securities
555,519
635,994
641,229
599,082
618,504
Loans held for sale
7,505
7,942
10,148
23,988
23,721
Total loans
2,534,154
2,515,560
2,551,064
2,562,885
2,684,970
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,448
)
(22,815
)
(23,653
)
(19,082
)
(17,907
)
Net loans
2,511,706
2,492,745
2,527,411
2,543,803
2,667,063
Premises and equipment, net
50,070
51,119
52,253
52,458
51,424
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
1,983
Goodwill
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
6,966
7,198
7,431
7,670
7,913
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
79,380
78,886
78,388
77,870
77,388
Deferred tax asset, net (1)
5,811
4,902
5,761
3,047
3,797
Other assets (1)
60,712
67,064
64,479
70,873
74,400
Total assets (1)
$
3,738,345
$
3,639,045
$
3,730,089
$
3,724,275
$
3,861,327
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits
$
664,395
$
599,598
$
586,487
$
544,636
$
515,064
NOW deposits
888,021
802,681
761,817
738,849
706,048
Savings deposits
605,977
578,361
560,095
521,638
511,938
Money market deposits
379,651
371,075
365,507
402,731
388,356
Time deposits
469,221
470,758
638,436
698,361
813,509
Total deposits
3,007,265
2,822,473
2,912,342
2,906,215
2,934,915
Senior borrowings
190,267
279,991
292,210
276,062
385,472
Subordinated borrowings
60,083
60,042
60,003
59,961
59,920
Total borrowings
250,350
340,033
352,213
336,023
445,392
Other liabilities (1)
62,295
62,779
60,354
74,972
81,849
Total liabilities (1)
3,319,910
3,225,285
3,324,909
3,317,210
3,462,156
Total shareholders' equity (1)
418,435
413,760
405,180
407,065
399,171
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (1)
$
3,738,345
$
3,639,045
$
3,730,089
$
3,724,275
$
3,861,327
Net shares outstanding
14,987
14,972
14,950
14,916
14,929
Prior quarters have been revised for derivatives that were incorrectly presented as assets instead of liabilities and related equity effects net of tax.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Year to
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
End
Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,170,372
$
1,135,857
$
1,118,669
$
1,084,381
$
1,045,635
12
%
11
%
Commercial and industrial
331,091
327,729
317,500
323,864
324,647
4
3
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
24,227
65,918
77,878
53,774
131,537
*
(74
)
Total commercial loans
1,525,690
1,529,504
1,514,047
1,462,019
1,501,819
(1
)
6
Total commercial loans, excluding PPP
1,501,463
1,463,586
1,436,169
1,408,245
1,370,282
10
9
Residential real estate
849,692
822,774
868,084
923,891
997,485
13
(11
)
Consumer
100,933
103,589
106,835
113,544
119,340
(10
)
(15
)
Tax exempt and other
57,839
59,693
62,098
63,431
66,326
(12
)
(12
)
Total loans
$
2,534,154
$
2,515,560
$
2,551,064
$
2,562,885
$
2,684,970
3
%
(1
)%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Year to
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
End
Date
Demand
$
664,395
$
599,598
$
586,487
$
544,636
$
515,064
43
%
29
%
NOW
888,021
802,681
761,817
738,849
706,048
43
27
Savings
605,977
578,361
560,095
521,638
511,938
19
22
Money market
379,651
371,075
365,507
402,731
388,356
9
(8
)
Total non-maturity deposits
2,538,044
2,351,715
2,273,906
2,207,854
2,121,406
32
20
Total time deposits
469,221
470,758
638,436
698,361
813,509
(1
)
(44
)
Total deposits
$
3,007,265
$
2,822,473
$
2,912,342
$
2,906,215
$
2,934,915
26
%
5
%
*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
25,094
$
25,918
$
72,490
$
80,398
Securities and other
3,821
4,557
11,792
15,006
Total interest and dividend income
28,915
30,475
84,282
95,404
Interest expense
Deposits
1,555
3,869
7,109
14,437
Borrowings
1,778
1,941
5,415
7,149
Total interest expense
3,333
5,810
12,524
21,586
Net interest income
25,582
24,665
71,758
73,818
Provision for credit losses
(174
)
1,800
(1,428
)
4,265
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
25,756
22,865
73,186
69,553
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,868
3,532
11,335
10,060
Customer service fees
3,515
2,886
9,742
8,437
Gain on sales of securities, net
1,930
-
1,980
1,486
Mortgage banking income
850
2,649
4,973
4,230
Bank-owned life insurance income
494
492
1,510
1,525
Customer derivative income
341
316
837
1,417
Other income
352
227
726
1,078
Total non-interest income
11,350
10,102
31,103
28,233
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,743
11,809
35,275
35,602
Occupancy and equipment
4,029
4,279
12,251
12,559
(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
(146
)
-
(137
)
90
Outside services
547
438
1,512
1,414
Professional services
491
479
1,200
1,488
Communication
188
215
707
698
Marketing
339
300
1,163
970
Amortization of intangible assets
233
256
707
768
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,768
-
1,768
1,351
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
318
691
1,759
952
Other expenses
3,862
3,952
11,382
11,152
Total non-interest expense
23,372
22,419
67,587
67,044
Income before income taxes
13,734
10,548
36,702
30,742
Income tax expense
2,706
2,146
7,169
6,138
Net income
$
11,028
$
8,402
$
29,533
$
24,604
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.56
$
1.97
$
1.60
Diluted
0.73
0.56
1.96
1.60
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,983
15,079
14,961
15,359
Diluted
15,051
15,103
15,035
15,382
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
25,094
$
23,191
$
24,205
$
26,687
$
25,918
Securities and other
3,821
3,992
3,979
4,013
4,557
Total interest and dividend income
28,915
27,183
28,184
30,700
30,475
Interest expense
Deposits
1,555
2,603
2,951
3,606
3,869
Borrowings
1,778
1,826
1,811
1,732
1,941
Total interest expense
3,333
4,429
4,762
5,338
5,810
Net interest income
25,582
22,754
23,422
25,362
24,665
Provision for credit losses
(174
)
(765
)
(489
)
1,360
1,800
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
25,756
23,519
23,911
24,002
22,865
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,868
3,801
3,666
3,318
3,532
Customer service fees
3,515
3,257
2,970
2,890
2,886
Gain on sales of securities, net
1,930
50
-
3,959
-
Mortgage banking income
850
1,553
2,570
2,654
2,649
Bank-owned life insurance income
494
498
518
482
492
Customer derivative income
341
86
410
1,086
316
Other income
352
260
114
334
227
Total non-interest income
11,350
9,505
10,248
14,723
10,102
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,743
11,356
12,176
13,318
11,809
Occupancy and equipment
4,029
3,894
4,328
4,192
4,279
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
(146
)
1
8
(122
)
-
Outside services
547
533
432
571
438
Professional services
491
151
558
572
479
Communication
188
198
321
194
215
Marketing
339
534
290
415
300
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
241
256
256
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,768
-
-
-
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
318
552
889
4,849
691
Other expenses
3,862
4,272
3,248
3,571