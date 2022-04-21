Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results; Declares Dividend

·24 min read

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported first quarter 2022 net income of $9.1 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared to $9.5 million or $0.63 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2021. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) accretion contributed $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.07 in the same quarter of 2021. Core earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the same periods were $0.62 and $0.68, which excludes one-time severance and contract negotiation costs.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (ratios compared to the first quarter 2021)

  • 1.00% return on assets or 1.02% on a core basis (non-GAAP)

  • 21% annualized commercial loan growth

  • 87% loan to deposit ratio

  • 2.95% net interest margin, compared to 2.88%

  • 11% increase in fee-based revenue

  • 0.25% non-performing asset ratio to total assets, compared to 0.38%

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "The Company had a strong start to the year as we effectively positioned ourselves to grow loans, expanded net interest margin, increased fee-based income, controlled expenses driving positive operating leverage for the quarter, and maintained our credit quality and solid capital levels. Commercial loan growth was very strong for the quarter, and may fluctuate based on timing of loan closings and payoffs. However, at 21% annualized, loan growth was a reflection of strong pipelines heading into the year that remain robust. The growth and pipelines are a healthy mix of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and increases in utilization rates to 30% on existing lines of credit. The lending activity during the quarter highlights the strength of our teams' experience and client relationships as we continue to navigate an uncertain economic and rate environment with dynamic variables that could shift in either direction. We have an enviable revenue stream, allowing for flexibility in any rate environment, and our lending customers carry leading profiles as we refuse to push out the risk curve. The asset sensitivity of our balance sheet positions us to expect to further benefit from any potential Fed rate hikes."

"We self-funded loans during the quarter by deploying excess cash as total deposit growth remained flat. Core deposit accounts grew 5% annualized in the quarter, which offset a strategic run-off in wholesale time deposits. We continue to see growth in our core deposits as we attract new customers and gain market share, as well as deepen our existing relationships, allowing for minimal reliance on wholesale borrowings. A total of 500 net new accounts were opened in the quarter."

"Moving to earnings, net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 2.95% for the first quarter 2022, up from 2.88% in the same quarter of 2021. Core NIM (non-GAAP) was 2.93% and 2.78% for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively and was 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Of the 24 basis point increase from the fourth quarter 16 basis points relates to the use of cash to fund loan growth and 8 basis points was the result of previously announced deleveraging strategies."

"Credit quality continues to be strong across our loan portfolio. The provision for loan losses this quarter reflects a build to the allowance on higher loan growth, balanced with improvements in non-accrual loans, delinquencies, specific reserves and beneficial shifts in product mix. Net recoveries on previously charged off loans were $95 thousand compared with net charge offs of $168 thousand in the first quarter of 2021."

Mr. Simard continued, "Compared with a year ago, fee-based revenue increased 11%, reflecting a deepening and expanding customer deposit base, growth in trust and investment management fees and higher treasury management fees. Our wealth management business continues to perform very well despite the broader market volatility. We continue to attract additional assets from customers, successfully retain transfer across generations, and win new business based on a high service level and risk based approach. Mortgage banking revenue was in line with expectations given the decline in refinancing activity and tighter gain on sale margins given excess capacity in the industry. Given the shift in the mortgage banking environment, we opportunistically managed our mortgage production between on balance sheet and for sale through our secondary market platform."

"Our tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $18.72 compared with $19.86 at year-end 2021 or a decrease of 5.7%, as a result of the mark-to-market adjustments in our securities portfolio given the rising rate environment. This dilution is temporary and reasonable given the relatively short duration risk of the securities portfolio. Excluding securities adjustments, tangible book value per share was up 7% on an annualized basis to $20.07 from $19.73 at year-end 2021."

Mr. Simard concluded, "Based on our performance, strong capital levels and the Board of Directors' confidence in our execution of our strategic priorities, we are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share to $0.26 per share, or a yield of 3.63%. In closing, we celebrated our 135th anniversary in the first quarter and are proud to carry our Downeast Maine ideals to our more than 50 locations across all of northern New England."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.26 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022, payable on June 17, 2022. This dividend equates to a 3.63% annualized yield based on the $28.62 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loans were $2.6 billion at the end of the first quarter. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans increased $85.7 million primarily due to new loans with existing customers in the commercial leasing and hotel accommodation industries. Total residential loans increased $47.4 million from the end of the fourth quarter 2021, as we opted to put originations on the balance sheet instead of selling into the secondary market. While residential loans increased, origination volume was significantly down from quarterly periods in 2021 due to lower refinancing activity.

The allowance for credit losses was $23.2 million for the first quarter, compared to $22.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. A steadying economic forecast and disciplined approach to credit quality resulted in an allowance to total loans coverage ratio of 0.87% compared to 0.90% at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. The first quarter 2022 charged off loans resulted in a net recovery of $95 thousand compared to $144 thousand in the fourth quarter 2021. Non-accruing loans for the first quarter 2022 decreased to $9.2 million from $10.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. The ratio of accruing past due loans to total loans was 0.25% of total loans at the end of the first quarter 2022 from 0.32% at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at the end of the first quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021. Core deposits grew $32.8 million, or 5% on an annualized basis, during the quarter as nearly 500 net new customer accounts were opened. The loan to deposit ratio was 87% compared to 83% at the end of the fourth quarter 2021, given the outsized loan growth this quarter. Time deposits decreased $33.6 million during the quarter primarily due to $22.0 million of wholesale deposits that matured in the first quarter. The remaining decrease is attributable to customers continuing to move funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity.

The Company's book value per share was $27.11 at March 31, 2022, compared with $28.27 at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $18.72 at the end of the first quarter 2022, compared to $19.86 at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. Other comprehensive income included unrealized loss on securities totaling $20.2 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to a gain of $2.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the first quarter 2022 was $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Core earnings (non-GAAP) totaled $9.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income by $185 thousand in the first quarter 2022 and $684 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Net interest margin was 2.95% compared to 2.88% in the same period of 2021. Acceleration of PPP loan fee amortization due to forgiveness contributed two basis points to NIM in the first quarter 2022 and 10 basis point in the same period of 2021. Interest-bearing cash balances, held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank, reduced NIM by 12 basis points in the first quarter 2022 and 15 basis points in the first quarter 2021. The yield on earning assets totaled 3.21% compared to 3.46% in the first quarter 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP and excess cash, the yield on earning assets totaled 3.32% and 3.55% for the same periods. The yield on loans was 3.54% in the first quarter 2022, and 3.85% in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans the yield on loans was 3.51% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.73% in the first quarter 2021. Costs of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% from 0.72% in the first quarter 2021 due to lower deposit rates and reduced wholesale borrowings.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $377 thousand, compared to a recapture of $489 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. The provision in the first quarter 2022 is attributable to loan growth offset in part by improved credit quality metrics.

Non-interest income in the first quarter 2022 was $9.3 million, compared to $10.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. Customer service fees were $3.6 million in the first quarter compared to $3.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase is due to nearly 500 net new accounts that were opened during the quarter and a higher volume of customer activity and transactions. Wealth management income grew to $3.8 million from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 due to a 5% increase in assets under management. Mortgage banking income was $624 thousand, compared to $2.6 million in the same period of 2021 reflecting higher on balance sheet activity and lower residential loan originations.

Non-interest expense was $21.9 million in the first quarter 2022 from $22.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense decreased to $12.1 million compared to $12.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. A reduction of full-time equivalents to 495 from 538 in the first quarter of 2021 resulted in lower salary and benefit expense. However, that benefit was almost completely offset by less loan origination cost deferrals on lower residential loan volume as compared to the first quarter 2021. The efficiency ratio excluding the effects of PPP improved to 62.76%, down from 64.40% for the same respective periods. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the first quarter 2021 totaled $250 thousand and consisted of a $75 thousand gain on the sale of premises and equipment as the Company continues to optimize its branch footprint as well as one time severance and contract negotiation costs. In the same quarter of 2021, non-core expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $897 million and included charges from early retirements and reductions in workforce programs.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements under the headings "FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document, that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

CONTACTS

Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

TABLE

INDEX

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)

A

Selected Financial Highlights

B

Balance Sheets

C

Loan and Deposit Analysis

D

Statements of Income

E

Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)

F

Average Yields and Costs

G

Average Balances

H

Asset Quality Analysis

I-J

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

PER SHARE DATA

Net earnings, diluted

$

0.60

$

0.65

$

0.73

$

0.60

$

0.63

Core earnings, diluted (1)

0.62

0.68

0.73

0.63

0.68

Total book value

27.11

28.27

27.92

27.64

27.10

Tangible book value (1)

18.72

19.86

19.48

19.17

18.61

Market price at period end

28.62

28.93

28.05

28.62

29.42

Dividends

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.22

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)

Return on assets

1.00

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

0.97

%

1.03

%

Core return on assets (1)

1.02

1.07

1.16

1.01

1.11

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets

1.28

1.26

1.43

1.13

1.22

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

1.31

1.33

1.43

1.18

1.32

Return on equity

8.89

9.16

10.38

8.77

9.45

Core return on equity (1)

9.07

9.60

10.39

9.14

10.14

Return on tangible equity

13.01

13.30

15.08

12.91

14.01

Core return on tangible equity (1)

13.27

13.93

15.09

13.45

15.01

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (1) (3)

2.95

2.79

3.02

2.74

2.88

Core net interest margin (1) (4)

2.93

2.69

2.75

2.67

2.78

Efficiency ratio (1)

62.40

60.74

59.18

63.45

61.95

FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)

Total assets

$

3,692

$

3,709

$

3,738

$

3,639

$

3,730

Total earning assets (5)

3,367

3,380

3,394

3,282

3,381

Total investments

611

626

556

636

641

Total loans

2,655

2,532

2,534

2,516

2,551

Allowance for credit losses

23

23

22

23

24

Total goodwill and intangible assets

126

126

126

127

127

Total deposits

3,048

3,049

3,007

2,822

2,912

Total shareholders' equity

407

424

418

414

405

Net income

9

10

11

9

9

Core earnings (1)

9

10

11

9

10

ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans

(0.02

)%

-

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.03

%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

0.87

0.90

0.89

0.91

0.93

Loans/deposits

87

83

84

89

88

Shareholders' equity to total assets

11.02

11.43

11.19

11.37

10.86

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets

7.88

8.32

8.08

8.17

7.72

  1. Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table I-J for additional information.

  2. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

  3. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

  4. Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

  5. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

38,656

$

33,508

$

39,081

$

41,440

$

39,039

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

72,393

216,881

302,118

132,278

184,473

Total cash and cash equivalents

111,049

250,389

341,199

173,718

223,512

Securities available for sale

603,910

618,276

545,327

621,849

626,403

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,384

7,384

10,192

14,145

14,826

Total securities

611,294

625,660

555,519

635,994

641,229

Loans held for sale

2,843

5,523

7,505

7,942

10,148

Total loans

2,654,562

2,531,910

2,534,154

2,515,560

2,551,064

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(23,190

)

(22,718

)

(22,448

)

(22,815

)

(23,653

)

Net loans

2,631,372

2,509,192

2,511,706

2,492,745

2,527,411

Premises and equipment, net

48,891

49,382

50,070

51,119

52,253

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill

119,477

119,477

119,477

119,477

119,477

Other intangible assets

6,500

6,733

6,966

7,198

7,431

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

79,861

79,020

79,380

78,886

78,388

Deferred tax asset, net

12,614

5,547

5,811

4,902

5,761

Other assets

68,169

58,310

60,712

67,064

64,479

Total assets

$

3,692,070

$

3,709,233

$

3,738,345

$

3,639,045

$

3,730,089

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits

$

653,471

$

664,420

$

664,395

$

599,598

$

586,487

NOW deposits

918,768

940,631

888,021

802,681

761,817

Savings deposits

658,834

628,670

605,977

578,361

560,095

Money market deposits

424,750

389,291

379,651

371,075

365,507

Time deposits

391,940

425,532

469,221

470,758

638,436

Total deposits

3,047,763

3,048,544

3,007,265

2,822,473

2,912,342

Senior borrowings

118,538

118,400

190,267

279,991

292,210

Subordinated borrowings

60,165

60,124

60,083

60,042

60,003

Total borrowings

178,703

178,524

250,350

340,033

352,213

Other liabilities

58,605

58,018

62,295

62,779

60,354

Total liabilities

3,285,071

3,285,086

3,319,910

3,225,285

3,324,909

Total shareholders' equity

406,999

424,147

418,435

413,760

405,180

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,692,070

$

3,709,233

$

3,738,345

$

3,639,045

$

3,730,089

Net shares outstanding

15,013

15,001

14,987

14,972

14,950

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized

Growth %

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Quarter

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

End

Commercial real estate

$

1,289,968

$

1,210,580

$

1,170,372

$

1,135,857

$

1,118,669

26

%

Commercial and industrial

346,394

340,129

331,091

327,729

317,500

7

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

1,126

6,669

24,227

65,918

77,878

*

Total commercial loans

1,637,488

1,557,378

1,525,690

1,529,504

1,514,047

21

Total commercial loans, excluding PPP

1,636,362

1,550,709

1,501,463

1,463,586

1,436,169

22

Residential real estate

868,382

821,004

849,692

822,774

868,084

23

Consumer

96,876

98,949

100,933

103,589

106,835

(8

)

Tax exempt and other

51,816

54,579

57,839

59,693

62,098

(20

)

Total loans

$

2,654,562

$

2,531,910

$

2,534,154

$

2,515,560

$

2,551,064

19

%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized

Growth %

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Quarter

(in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

End

Demand

$

653,471

$

664,420

$

664,395

$

599,598

$

586,487

(7

)%

NOW

918,768

940,631

888,021

802,681

761,817

(9

)

Savings

658,834

628,670

605,977

578,361

560,095

19

Money market

424,750

389,291

379,651

371,075

365,507

36

Total non-maturity deposits

2,655,823

2,623,012

2,538,044

2,351,715

2,273,906

5

Total time deposits

391,940

425,532

469,221

470,758

638,436

(32

)

Total deposits

$

3,047,763

$

3,048,544

$

3,007,265

$

2,822,473

$

2,912,342

-

%

*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

22,671

$

24,205

Securities and other

3,826

3,979

Total interest and dividend income

26,497

28,184

Interest expense

Deposits

1,189

2,951

Borrowings

1,010

1,811

Total interest expense

2,199

4,762

Net interest income

24,298

23,422

Provision for credit losses

377

(489

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

23,921

23,911

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

3,754

3,666

Customer service fees

3,616

2,970

Gain on sales of securities, net

9

-

Mortgage banking income

624

2,570

Bank-owned life insurance income

501

518

Customer derivative income

18

410

Other income

787

114

Total non-interest income

9,309

10,248

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

12,147

12,176

Occupancy and equipment

4,423

4,328

(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net

(75

)

8

Outside services

340

432

Professional services

173

558

Communication

225

321

Marketing

263

290

Amortization of intangible assets

233

241

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

325

889

Other expenses

3,832

3,248

Total non-interest expense

21,886

22,491

Income before income taxes

11,344

11,668

Income tax expense

2,232

2,188

Net income

$

9,112

$

9,480

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.61

$

0.63

Diluted

0.60

0.63

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

15,011

14,934

Diluted

15,102

15,007

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

22,671

$

22,746

$

25,094

$

23,191

$

24,205

Securities and other

3,826

3,776

3,821

3,992

3,979

Total interest and dividend income

26,497

26,522

28,915

27,183

28,184

Interest expense

Deposits

1,189

1,434

1,555

2,603

2,951

Borrowings

1,010

1,273

1,778

1,826

1,811

Total interest expense

2,199

2,707

3,333

4,429

4,762

Net interest income

24,298

23,815

25,582

22,754

23,422

Provision for credit losses

377

126

(174

)

(765

)

(489

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

23,921

23,689

25,756

23,519

23,911

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

3,754

3,844

3,868

3,801

3,666

Customer service fees

3,616

3,470

3,515

3,257

2,970

Gain on sales of securities, net

9

890

1,930

50

-

Mortgage banking income

624

1,563

850

1,553

2,570

Bank-owned life insurance income

501

669

494

498

518

Customer derivative income

18

173

341

86

410

Other income

787

549

352

260

114

Total non-interest income

9,309

11,158

11,350

9,505

10,248

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

12,147

11,842

11,743

11,356

12,176

Occupancy and equipment

4,423

4,105

4,029

3,894

4,328

(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net

(75

)

515

(146

)

1

8

Outside services

340

431

547

533

432

Professional services

173

556

491

151

558

Communication

225

205

188

198

321

Marketing

263

378

339

534

290

Amortization of intangible assets

233

233

233

233

241

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

1,083

1,768

-

-

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

325

(92

)

318

552

889

Other expenses

3,832

3,665

3,862

4,272

3,248

Total non-interest expense

21,886

22,921

23,372

21,724

22,491

Income before income taxes

11,344

11,926

13,734

11,300

11,668

Income tax expense

2,232

2,160

2,706

2,275

2,188

Net income

$

9,112

$

9,766

$

11,028

$

9,025

$

9,480

Earnings per share:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan