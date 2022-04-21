Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results; Declares Dividend
BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported first quarter 2022 net income of $9.1 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared to $9.5 million or $0.63 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2021. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) accretion contributed $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.07 in the same quarter of 2021. Core earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the same periods were $0.62 and $0.68, which excludes one-time severance and contract negotiation costs.
FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (ratios compared to the first quarter 2021)
1.00% return on assets or 1.02% on a core basis (non-GAAP)
21% annualized commercial loan growth
87% loan to deposit ratio
2.95% net interest margin, compared to 2.88%
11% increase in fee-based revenue
0.25% non-performing asset ratio to total assets, compared to 0.38%
President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "The Company had a strong start to the year as we effectively positioned ourselves to grow loans, expanded net interest margin, increased fee-based income, controlled expenses driving positive operating leverage for the quarter, and maintained our credit quality and solid capital levels. Commercial loan growth was very strong for the quarter, and may fluctuate based on timing of loan closings and payoffs. However, at 21% annualized, loan growth was a reflection of strong pipelines heading into the year that remain robust. The growth and pipelines are a healthy mix of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and increases in utilization rates to 30% on existing lines of credit. The lending activity during the quarter highlights the strength of our teams' experience and client relationships as we continue to navigate an uncertain economic and rate environment with dynamic variables that could shift in either direction. We have an enviable revenue stream, allowing for flexibility in any rate environment, and our lending customers carry leading profiles as we refuse to push out the risk curve. The asset sensitivity of our balance sheet positions us to expect to further benefit from any potential Fed rate hikes."
"We self-funded loans during the quarter by deploying excess cash as total deposit growth remained flat. Core deposit accounts grew 5% annualized in the quarter, which offset a strategic run-off in wholesale time deposits. We continue to see growth in our core deposits as we attract new customers and gain market share, as well as deepen our existing relationships, allowing for minimal reliance on wholesale borrowings. A total of 500 net new accounts were opened in the quarter."
"Moving to earnings, net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 2.95% for the first quarter 2022, up from 2.88% in the same quarter of 2021. Core NIM (non-GAAP) was 2.93% and 2.78% for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively and was 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Of the 24 basis point increase from the fourth quarter 16 basis points relates to the use of cash to fund loan growth and 8 basis points was the result of previously announced deleveraging strategies."
"Credit quality continues to be strong across our loan portfolio. The provision for loan losses this quarter reflects a build to the allowance on higher loan growth, balanced with improvements in non-accrual loans, delinquencies, specific reserves and beneficial shifts in product mix. Net recoveries on previously charged off loans were $95 thousand compared with net charge offs of $168 thousand in the first quarter of 2021."
Mr. Simard continued, "Compared with a year ago, fee-based revenue increased 11%, reflecting a deepening and expanding customer deposit base, growth in trust and investment management fees and higher treasury management fees. Our wealth management business continues to perform very well despite the broader market volatility. We continue to attract additional assets from customers, successfully retain transfer across generations, and win new business based on a high service level and risk based approach. Mortgage banking revenue was in line with expectations given the decline in refinancing activity and tighter gain on sale margins given excess capacity in the industry. Given the shift in the mortgage banking environment, we opportunistically managed our mortgage production between on balance sheet and for sale through our secondary market platform."
"Our tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $18.72 compared with $19.86 at year-end 2021 or a decrease of 5.7%, as a result of the mark-to-market adjustments in our securities portfolio given the rising rate environment. This dilution is temporary and reasonable given the relatively short duration risk of the securities portfolio. Excluding securities adjustments, tangible book value per share was up 7% on an annualized basis to $20.07 from $19.73 at year-end 2021."
Mr. Simard concluded, "Based on our performance, strong capital levels and the Board of Directors' confidence in our execution of our strategic priorities, we are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share to $0.26 per share, or a yield of 3.63%. In closing, we celebrated our 135th anniversary in the first quarter and are proud to carry our Downeast Maine ideals to our more than 50 locations across all of northern New England."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.26 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022, payable on June 17, 2022. This dividend equates to a 3.63% annualized yield based on the $28.62 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Loans were $2.6 billion at the end of the first quarter. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans increased $85.7 million primarily due to new loans with existing customers in the commercial leasing and hotel accommodation industries. Total residential loans increased $47.4 million from the end of the fourth quarter 2021, as we opted to put originations on the balance sheet instead of selling into the secondary market. While residential loans increased, origination volume was significantly down from quarterly periods in 2021 due to lower refinancing activity.
The allowance for credit losses was $23.2 million for the first quarter, compared to $22.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. A steadying economic forecast and disciplined approach to credit quality resulted in an allowance to total loans coverage ratio of 0.87% compared to 0.90% at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. The first quarter 2022 charged off loans resulted in a net recovery of $95 thousand compared to $144 thousand in the fourth quarter 2021. Non-accruing loans for the first quarter 2022 decreased to $9.2 million from $10.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. The ratio of accruing past due loans to total loans was 0.25% of total loans at the end of the first quarter 2022 from 0.32% at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.
Total deposits were $3.0 billion at the end of the first quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021. Core deposits grew $32.8 million, or 5% on an annualized basis, during the quarter as nearly 500 net new customer accounts were opened. The loan to deposit ratio was 87% compared to 83% at the end of the fourth quarter 2021, given the outsized loan growth this quarter. Time deposits decreased $33.6 million during the quarter primarily due to $22.0 million of wholesale deposits that matured in the first quarter. The remaining decrease is attributable to customers continuing to move funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity.
The Company's book value per share was $27.11 at March 31, 2022, compared with $28.27 at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $18.72 at the end of the first quarter 2022, compared to $19.86 at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. Other comprehensive income included unrealized loss on securities totaling $20.2 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to a gain of $2.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income in the first quarter 2022 was $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Core earnings (non-GAAP) totaled $9.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income by $185 thousand in the first quarter 2022 and $684 thousand in the same period of 2021.
Net interest margin was 2.95% compared to 2.88% in the same period of 2021. Acceleration of PPP loan fee amortization due to forgiveness contributed two basis points to NIM in the first quarter 2022 and 10 basis point in the same period of 2021. Interest-bearing cash balances, held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank, reduced NIM by 12 basis points in the first quarter 2022 and 15 basis points in the first quarter 2021. The yield on earning assets totaled 3.21% compared to 3.46% in the first quarter 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP and excess cash, the yield on earning assets totaled 3.32% and 3.55% for the same periods. The yield on loans was 3.54% in the first quarter 2022, and 3.85% in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans the yield on loans was 3.51% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.73% in the first quarter 2021. Costs of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% from 0.72% in the first quarter 2021 due to lower deposit rates and reduced wholesale borrowings.
The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $377 thousand, compared to a recapture of $489 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. The provision in the first quarter 2022 is attributable to loan growth offset in part by improved credit quality metrics.
Non-interest income in the first quarter 2022 was $9.3 million, compared to $10.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. Customer service fees were $3.6 million in the first quarter compared to $3.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase is due to nearly 500 net new accounts that were opened during the quarter and a higher volume of customer activity and transactions. Wealth management income grew to $3.8 million from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 due to a 5% increase in assets under management. Mortgage banking income was $624 thousand, compared to $2.6 million in the same period of 2021 reflecting higher on balance sheet activity and lower residential loan originations.
Non-interest expense was $21.9 million in the first quarter 2022 from $22.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense decreased to $12.1 million compared to $12.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. A reduction of full-time equivalents to 495 from 538 in the first quarter of 2021 resulted in lower salary and benefit expense. However, that benefit was almost completely offset by less loan origination cost deferrals on lower residential loan volume as compared to the first quarter 2021. The efficiency ratio excluding the effects of PPP improved to 62.76%, down from 64.40% for the same respective periods. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the first quarter 2021 totaled $250 thousand and consisted of a $75 thousand gain on the sale of premises and equipment as the Company continues to optimize its branch footprint as well as one time severance and contract negotiation costs. In the same quarter of 2021, non-core expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $897 million and included charges from early retirements and reductions in workforce programs.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements under the headings "FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document, that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
CONTACTS
Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.60
$
0.65
$
0.73
$
0.60
$
0.63
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.62
0.68
0.73
0.63
0.68
Total book value
27.11
28.27
27.92
27.64
27.10
Tangible book value (1)
18.72
19.86
19.48
19.17
18.61
Market price at period end
28.62
28.93
28.05
28.62
29.42
Dividends
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.22
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
1.00
%
1.02
%
1.16
%
0.97
%
1.03
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.02
1.07
1.16
1.01
1.11
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
1.28
1.26
1.43
1.13
1.22
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.31
1.33
1.43
1.18
1.32
Return on equity
8.89
9.16
10.38
8.77
9.45
Core return on equity (1)
9.07
9.60
10.39
9.14
10.14
Return on tangible equity
13.01
13.30
15.08
12.91
14.01
Core return on tangible equity (1)
13.27
13.93
15.09
13.45
15.01
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (1) (3)
2.95
2.79
3.02
2.74
2.88
Core net interest margin (1) (4)
2.93
2.69
2.75
2.67
2.78
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.40
60.74
59.18
63.45
61.95
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
3,692
$
3,709
$
3,738
$
3,639
$
3,730
Total earning assets (5)
3,367
3,380
3,394
3,282
3,381
Total investments
611
626
556
636
641
Total loans
2,655
2,532
2,534
2,516
2,551
Allowance for credit losses
23
23
22
23
24
Total goodwill and intangible assets
126
126
126
127
127
Total deposits
3,048
3,049
3,007
2,822
2,912
Total shareholders' equity
407
424
418
414
405
Net income
9
10
11
9
9
Core earnings (1)
9
10
11
9
10
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
(0.02
)%
-
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.87
0.90
0.89
0.91
0.93
Loans/deposits
87
83
84
89
88
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.02
11.43
11.19
11.37
10.86
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
7.88
8.32
8.08
8.17
7.72
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table I-J for additional information.
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
38,656
$
33,508
$
39,081
$
41,440
$
39,039
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
72,393
216,881
302,118
132,278
184,473
Total cash and cash equivalents
111,049
250,389
341,199
173,718
223,512
Securities available for sale
603,910
618,276
545,327
621,849
626,403
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,384
7,384
10,192
14,145
14,826
Total securities
611,294
625,660
555,519
635,994
641,229
Loans held for sale
2,843
5,523
7,505
7,942
10,148
Total loans
2,654,562
2,531,910
2,534,154
2,515,560
2,551,064
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(23,190
)
(22,718
)
(22,448
)
(22,815
)
(23,653
)
Net loans
2,631,372
2,509,192
2,511,706
2,492,745
2,527,411
Premises and equipment, net
48,891
49,382
50,070
51,119
52,253
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
6,500
6,733
6,966
7,198
7,431
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
79,861
79,020
79,380
78,886
78,388
Deferred tax asset, net
12,614
5,547
5,811
4,902
5,761
Other assets
68,169
58,310
60,712
67,064
64,479
Total assets
$
3,692,070
$
3,709,233
$
3,738,345
$
3,639,045
$
3,730,089
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits
$
653,471
$
664,420
$
664,395
$
599,598
$
586,487
NOW deposits
918,768
940,631
888,021
802,681
761,817
Savings deposits
658,834
628,670
605,977
578,361
560,095
Money market deposits
424,750
389,291
379,651
371,075
365,507
Time deposits
391,940
425,532
469,221
470,758
638,436
Total deposits
3,047,763
3,048,544
3,007,265
2,822,473
2,912,342
Senior borrowings
118,538
118,400
190,267
279,991
292,210
Subordinated borrowings
60,165
60,124
60,083
60,042
60,003
Total borrowings
178,703
178,524
250,350
340,033
352,213
Other liabilities
58,605
58,018
62,295
62,779
60,354
Total liabilities
3,285,071
3,285,086
3,319,910
3,225,285
3,324,909
Total shareholders' equity
406,999
424,147
418,435
413,760
405,180
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,692,070
$
3,709,233
$
3,738,345
$
3,639,045
$
3,730,089
Net shares outstanding
15,013
15,001
14,987
14,972
14,950
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Quarter
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
End
Commercial real estate
$
1,289,968
$
1,210,580
$
1,170,372
$
1,135,857
$
1,118,669
26
%
Commercial and industrial
346,394
340,129
331,091
327,729
317,500
7
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
1,126
6,669
24,227
65,918
77,878
*
Total commercial loans
1,637,488
1,557,378
1,525,690
1,529,504
1,514,047
21
Total commercial loans, excluding PPP
1,636,362
1,550,709
1,501,463
1,463,586
1,436,169
22
Residential real estate
868,382
821,004
849,692
822,774
868,084
23
Consumer
96,876
98,949
100,933
103,589
106,835
(8
)
Tax exempt and other
51,816
54,579
57,839
59,693
62,098
(20
)
Total loans
$
2,654,562
$
2,531,910
$
2,534,154
$
2,515,560
$
2,551,064
19
%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Quarter
(in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
End
Demand
$
653,471
$
664,420
$
664,395
$
599,598
$
586,487
(7
)%
NOW
918,768
940,631
888,021
802,681
761,817
(9
)
Savings
658,834
628,670
605,977
578,361
560,095
19
Money market
424,750
389,291
379,651
371,075
365,507
36
Total non-maturity deposits
2,655,823
2,623,012
2,538,044
2,351,715
2,273,906
5
Total time deposits
391,940
425,532
469,221
470,758
638,436
(32
)
Total deposits
$
3,047,763
$
3,048,544
$
3,007,265
$
2,822,473
$
2,912,342
-
%
*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
22,671
$
24,205
Securities and other
3,826
3,979
Total interest and dividend income
26,497
28,184
Interest expense
Deposits
1,189
2,951
Borrowings
1,010
1,811
Total interest expense
2,199
4,762
Net interest income
24,298
23,422
Provision for credit losses
377
(489
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
23,921
23,911
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,754
3,666
Customer service fees
3,616
2,970
Gain on sales of securities, net
9
-
Mortgage banking income
624
2,570
Bank-owned life insurance income
501
518
Customer derivative income
18
410
Other income
787
114
Total non-interest income
9,309
10,248
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
12,147
12,176
Occupancy and equipment
4,423
4,328
(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
(75
)
8
Outside services
340
432
Professional services
173
558
Communication
225
321
Marketing
263
290
Amortization of intangible assets
233
241
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
325
889
Other expenses
3,832
3,248
Total non-interest expense
21,886
22,491
Income before income taxes
11,344
11,668
Income tax expense
2,232
2,188
Net income
$
9,112
$
9,480
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.61
$
0.63
Diluted
0.60
0.63
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,011
14,934
Diluted
15,102
15,007
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
22,671
$
22,746
$
25,094
$
23,191
$
24,205
Securities and other
3,826
3,776
3,821
3,992
3,979
Total interest and dividend income
26,497
26,522
28,915
27,183
28,184
Interest expense
Deposits
1,189
1,434
1,555
2,603
2,951
Borrowings
1,010
1,273
1,778
1,826
1,811
Total interest expense
2,199
2,707
3,333
4,429
4,762
Net interest income
24,298
23,815
25,582
22,754
23,422
Provision for credit losses
377
126
(174
)
(765
)
(489
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
23,921
23,689
25,756
23,519
23,911
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,754
3,844
3,868
3,801
3,666
Customer service fees
3,616
3,470
3,515
3,257
2,970
Gain on sales of securities, net
9
890
1,930
50
-
Mortgage banking income
624
1,563
850
1,553
2,570
Bank-owned life insurance income
501
669
494
498
518
Customer derivative income
18
173
341
86
410
Other income
787
549
352
260
114
Total non-interest income
9,309
11,158
11,350
9,505
10,248
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
12,147
11,842
11,743
11,356
12,176
Occupancy and equipment
4,423
4,105
4,029
3,894
4,328
(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
(75
)
515
(146
)
1
8
Outside services
340
431
547
533
432
Professional services
173
556
491
151
558
Communication
225
205
188
198
321
Marketing
263
378
339
534
290
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
233
233
241
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
1,083
1,768
-
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
325
(92
)
318
552
889
Other expenses
3,832
3,665
3,862
4,272
3,248
Total non-interest expense
21,886
22,921
23,372
21,724
22,491
Income before income taxes
11,344
11,926
13,734
11,300
11,668
Income tax expense
2,232
2,160
2,706
2,275
2,188
Net income
$
9,112
$
9,766
$
11,028
$
9,025
$
9,480
Earnings per share: