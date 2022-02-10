The BAPE ROAD STA Returns in 2 New Colorways

Fresh off the heels of JJJJound and Stussy collaborations, legendary streetwear giant BAPE returns with two new iterations of its ROAD STA silhouette.

The low-top model combines elements from various iconic sneakers, most notably the Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max series. One model comes in a hunter green leather and suede upper with a plum purple covering the STA logo, tongue and forefoot midsole. Teal lands on the eyestay, lining and lower panel. The shoe sits atop a speckled midsole as a finishing touch.

The second offering starts with a pale gray base, accented by royal blue and vibrant orange. It implements a black and white sole which houses an exposed air unit.

Look out for both colorways to release via BAPE's online and physical stores on February 12.

