Baozun’s Total Order Value for the 2022 11.11 Shopping Festival Exceeded RMB21.5 Billion

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced a record high total order value for the 2022 11.11 Shopping Festival (“11.11 Festival”).



This year’s 11.11 Festival started at 20:00:00, China time, on October 31, 2022, and continued uninterrupted for 11 days through November 11, 2022. The total order value settled through payment gateways on all of the Company’s e-commerce channels for the 2022 11.11 Festival exceeded RMB21.5 billion, an increase of 12.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Key highlights of this year’s 11.11 Festival include:

125 brands participated with an omni-channel approach

2 stores surpassed total order value RMB1 billion

21 stores surpassed total order value RMB100 million

125 stores surpassed total order value RMB10 million

205 stores grew total order value year-over-year, of which, 62 stores achieved growth of over 100%

Total order value of six brands invested by Baozun, grew by 263% year-over-year to RMB50 million, of which, four achieved growth of over 100%

The Company operated nine regional service centers to ensure seamless customer service and minimize logistics disruptions



Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “Despite Covid-related interruptions and a challenging macro-environment, our team proactively prepared and effectively mobilized nation-wide resources to maintain our operations and support our partners’ success. Over the past 15 years, technology and innovation has been at the heart of our services. As we evolve into a technology-driven, omni-channel commerce player, we are committed to empowering brands, serving China commerce, and continuously enhancing the shopping experience for Chinese consumers.”

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry, and a digital commerce enabler in China. Baozun Inc. empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated and technology-empowered one-stop solutions for China e-commerce services address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer service, warehousing and fulfillment.

