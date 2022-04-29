Baozun Releases 2021 Chairman Letter

Baozun Inc.
·8 min read

SHANGHAI, China, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear Shareholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the leadership team of Baozun, I want to thank you for your continuing support and confidence in Baozun. During the 15 years since our founding in 2007, the Baozun brand has gained immense trust and reputation in the market, and our business model and services have rapidly evolved. Throughout 2021, our industry, along with many others, witnessed considerable challenges from Covid-19 pandemic, Better Cotton Initiatives and the implementation of several new regulatory public policies. Thanks to our team’s diligent hard work and our core systems' boundless flexibility, we were able to quickly adapt and optimize operations to move forward our strategies and initiatives for sustainable long-term growth.

Empowering More Brand Partners

During a difficult market it is even more important to reiterate Baozun’s vision, which is, “Technology empowers future success”. Benefiting from our healthy category mix, omni-channel strategy, outstanding acquisitions and investments in people and technology, we believe Baozun in 2021 is ever more resilient and balanced. Furthermore, for longer term planning, we’ll emphasize the expansion into Asia and commercialization of our technology.

Our brand acquisition momentum continued in 2021 with meaningful breakthrough in the luxury and high premium sectors. We onboarded 18 luxury brand partners in 2021 and exited the year with 333 brand partners under our umbrella for their store operations. We also continued to see acceleration in omni-channel development, especially in new emerging channels. While helping brand partners win incremental business opportunities, we further oriented our core e-commerce infrastructures towards omni-channel in order to incite stronger consumer engagements, regardless of whatever platforms they are on. Overall, our GMV grew by 27.6% year-over-year to RMB71 billion and non-TMALL channels expanded by 500 basis points to 31% of total GMV in 2021.

Accelerating Clients’ Digital Transformation

We are happy to be at the forefront of action helping our brand partners accelerate their digital transformation in China’s fast-evolving e-commerce industry. With a trend that more and more international brands adopt a China-for-China strategy, and our deep understanding of brands and local insights, we see vast opportunities for us to help brand partners build their China-for-China business operations and China-focused core system and methodology. This is essential to garner success in our brand partners’ e-commerce and direct-to-consumer strategy, and it is also central to Baozun’s strategy, as captioned in our slogan, “empower future successes, with technology and business innovations”.

Correspondingly, we kept pushing the boundaries of innovation and upgrading our technological infrastructures. On top of omni-channel oriented solutions, we launched a series of real-time business intelligence services and data analytics toolkits to help our brand partners make better business decisions, including a proprietary intelligent customer service management system “Service Anywhere”, or S-ANY to improve consumer journey and ultimately to promote transactions. Meanwhile, we continued to upgrade our operating platforms and middle office for better process re-engineering and our automation to be more digitized, centralized, and integrated. We also scaled up two regional service centers in Nantong and Hefei in 2021 to further optimize resource allocation and driving efficiency.

All these efforts have won us great recognitions from the brand e-commerce industry. In a recent Net Promoter Score or “NPS” survey conducted by Nielsen, we achieved a very positive NPS result of greater than 8.5 out of 10. This validates our belief in “Customer First”, and we aspire to keep building and fostering a culture that drives innovations and business efficiency to empower our brand partners.

Driving Growth Through M&A

In 2021, we made notable progress in executing our M&A plans. We target complementary businesses that enhance our competitiveness, expand economies of scale, and help make our business portfolio more resilient and comprehensive. Our strategy on M&A mainly concentrates on four areas – capability expansion, horizontal consolidation, geographic expansion, and brand building.

Meanwhile, we executed the investment agreement with Cainiao, which not only enriched our financial resources but also opened the door for more business opportunities in both fulfillment and e-commerce. Combining Baotong’s outstanding customer-centric services with Cainiao’s large economies of scale and infrastructures, we believe our integrated service offerings will advance to the next level, especially the apparel and luxury categories, in being more premium, customized, diversified, and omni-channel.

We believe these acquisitions and strategic alliances will greatly strengthen our value creation for brand partners. Moving forward, we expect to embrace more businesses or partners into Baozun’s portfolio, by which will enhance our value proposition, together with our core leadership position.

Keep Investing in People and Technology

“Delivering Quality Through Developing People” is our faith, and we continue to invest in our people and organizational development. During 2021, we strategically grew our management team and also optimized our compensation policies, HR training systems, and employee coaching. In our recent employee survey, I am delighted to see our employee satisfactory rate reached 88.5%, accenting a consecutive annual rise for the past five years. Concurrently, I’m happy that MSCI, in recognition of our comprehensive ESG initiatives, upgraded Baozun’s ESG Rating to an ‘A’ in September 2021, highlighting our commitment to a sustainable Baozun ecosystem for the longer term.

Advancing forward, we streamlined the Company into four major groups, namely e-Commerce Group-ECG, Logistics and Supply Chain Group-LSG, Technology and Innovation Center-TIC, and Digital Marketing Group-DMG. With the Company being leaner, flatter, and more focused, we are crafting mechanisms that inspire the use of incentives to encourage innovation and broaden employee ownership.

2022 and Beyond

Our ample financial resources enable us to pursue initiatives to further enhance shareholder value. In 2021, we completed a share repurchase of approximately US$165 million out of our total US$175 million share repurchase programs announced in 2021, and earlier this March, our Board of Directors expanded our share repurchase authorization by another US$80 million. We believe this share repurchase not only delivers benefits to existing shareholders but also demonstrates our confidence in the future of Baozun.

Looking ahead, we anticipate short-term turbulence due to the recent worst-ever Covid lockdown in some cities in China (including Shanghai), which since mid-March has further dampened consumption and considerably disrupted business activities. Despite these challenges, we will conduct our business with courage, responsibility, intelligence and agility, to protect the interests of the company, and all shareholders. In the longer term, we strongly believe our resilience, business innovations and technology investments will triumph and earn us trust, branding and fortune. Furthermore, for longer term planning, we’ll emphasize the expansion into Asia and commercialization of our technology. We are confident and poised to bring best-in-class services and innovative solutions to our brand partners, and march further on our long-term strategic plans to drive business growth and sustainable value creation.

Sincerely,

Vincent Wenbin Qiu
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Baozun Inc.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s strategies and goals, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s operations and business prospects; the Company’s business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; the Company’s ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s dividend policy; changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which the Company operates; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s announcements, notice or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under the applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit https://ir.baozun.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: ir@baozun.com



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s the latest on ‘Witcher 3’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

    Here’s what we know about the upcoming games from CD Projekt Red, ‘Cyberpunk 2077' and ‘The Witcher 3’.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Oilers' star Connor McDavid's drive to be NHL's best player starts off the ice

    EDMONTON — Christian Dedonato doesn't see Connor McDavid much in the off-season, at least not until at least mid-afternoon. McDavid is too busy working out in the gym or staying sharp on the ice. When the longtime friends get together to skate, surf, kick a soccer ball around or throw a baseball, Dedonato still sees an intensity in McDavid, now seven years into a standout if frustrating NHL career. “I see him do these skill drills and he won’t stop until he gets it perfect,” Dedonato said. “Even

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Football legend Didier Drogba is working on more than just football

    Drogba has been working hard behind the scenes on bringing peace to Ivory Coast.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble