Bao Bao Issey Miyake Releases Dazzle Bag for FW22

Japanese brand BAO BAO ISSEY MIYAKE has released the latest iteration of its iconic geometric accessories, unveiling the DAZZLE handbag.

The gleaming bags bear a diamond patterned grid on their facade, arriving in shades from a neutral gray tone to a vibrant orange alongside a pale blue. The handbag label’s latest drop is designed from a single piece of monochronic material and meticulously crafted using a process called injection molding that involves highly precise technology.

The rigorous method results in a one-of-its-kind silhouette, transforming basic carry-alls into wearable works of art. The sculptural handbags come in a variety of shapes and sizes, ranging from a compact bucket bag to a roomy tote. Take a look at the DAZZLE bag series in the gallery as well as behind the scene images of the design process.

The DAZZLE series is available on BAO BAO ISSEY MIYAKE’s online store.