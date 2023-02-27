Banyan Reports Final Assays from 2022 Program; Including 1.48 g/t Gold over 30.5 Metres at Aurex Hill Deposit, AurMac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from the final fifty-seven (57) diamond drill holes from the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits located on the Company's AurMac Property, Yukon Territory.

Assay highlights from this most recent batch of assays received include:

31.2 metres ("m") of 0.84 g/t Au from 293.4 m in DDH-22-350

30.5 m of 1.48 g/t Au from 28.3 m in DDH-22-364

78.3 m of 0.48 g/t Au from 73.9 m in DDH-22-371

105.9 m of 0.41 g/t Au from 10.7 m in DDH-22-376

43.7 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 72.7 m in DDH-22-380

63.2 m of 0.45 g/t Au from 41.7 m in DDH-22-382

54.1 m of 0.43 g/t Au from 128.7 m in DDH-22-384

90.0 m of 0.46 g/t Au from 21.3 m in DDH-22-386

64.3 m of 0.42 g/t Au from 54.6 m in DDH-22-387

"With all 2022 data now in hand, Banyan is positioned to further advance the AurMac deposit," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. "The 2022 exploration program was successful in demonstrating that the AurMac deposit has the potential to be district scale, with the near/on-surface gold mineralization of the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits continuing to be open and with step-out drilling demonstrating that Banyan can continue to add ounces beyond what will be in our mid-year Resource update. Banyan looks forward to another aggressive exploration season designed to build upon and expand the AurMac Property's expansive gold endowment towards building an economic gold resource."

Tables 1 and 2 include the significant analytical results for gold from holes in this release and hole locations are shown in Figures 1 to 3.

The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the property.

Story continues

Highlighted instances of visible gold identified from these holes is shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

Banyan Gold Corp., Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture





Figure 1: Aurex Hill drill hole locations showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes with holes with assay information in this release labelled with hole identification.

Banyan Gold Corp., Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture





Figure 2: Powerline drill hole locations showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes with holes with assay information in this release labelled with hole identification.

Banyan Gold Corp., Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture





Figure 3: Powerline East drill hole locations showing historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes with holes with assay information in this release labelled with hole identification.

Banyan Gold Corp., Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture





Table 1: Aurex Hill and Powerline Diamond Drill Significant Analytical Results (maps and sections will be made available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-22-304 33.1 56.6 23.5 0.20 And 228.6 240.3 11.7 0.32 AX-22-307 142.5 159.5 17.0 0.24 AX-22-318 58.4 63.7 5.3 0.28 And 166.1 191.3 25.2 0.50 And 198.1 202.2 4.1 0.40 AX-22-336 171.2 184.2 13.0 0.25 AX-22-350 80.1 88.4 8.3 0.30 And 112.7 145.8 33.1 0.31 And 167.2 202.7 35.5 0.22 And 293.4 324.6 31.2 0.84 AX-22-356 38.0 57.2 19.2 0.24 And 98.5 108.1 9.6 0.35 And 260.1 331.3 71.2 0.33 AX-22-359 172.7 194.8 22.1 0.40 AX-22-364 28.3 58.8 30.5 1.48 AX-22-367 148.6 162.5 13.9 0.59 AX-22-371 73.9 152.2 78.3 0.48 including 77.7 79.6 1.9 11.5 AX-22-372 15.3 73.2 57.9 0.21 And 109.7 158.3 48.6 0.35 AX-22-373 74.7 95.4 20.7 0.20 And 232.6 254.2 21.6 0.36 AX-22-374 11.6 44.0 32.4 0.30 And 57.9 142.3 84.4 0.34 And 187.1 202.7 15.6 0.27 AX-22-375 71.2 108.6 37.4 0.48 AX-22-376 10.7 116.6 105.9 0.41 including 39.0 39.3 0.3 49.4 AX-22-377 63.5 108.1 44.6 0.35 And 129.3 141.7 12.4 0.23 AX-22-378 51.5 88.8 37.3 0.30 AX-22-379 6.1 111.3 105.2 0.24 AX-22-380 72.7 116.4 43.7 0.60 AX-22-381 10.7 24.9 14.2 0.27 And 93.0 100.6 7.6 0.22 AX-22-382 41.7 104.9 63.2 0.45 And 122.4 144.8 22.4 0.34 AX-22-383 118.4 137.2 18.8 0.33 AX-22-384 13.7 67.8 54.1 0.24 And 92.9 207.2 114.3 0.32 including 128.7 182.8 54.1 0.43 AX-22-385 25.0 72.2 47.2 0.40 AX-22-386 21.3 111.3 90.0 0.46 AX-22-387 54.6 118.9 64.3 0.42 AX-22-388 47.7 143.3 95.6 0.31 AX-22-389 55.2 131.1 75.9 0.28 AX-22-390 20.3 77.7 57.4 0.26 and 99.1 187.4 88.3 0.31 AX-22-391 44.3 52.7 8.4 0.50 AX-22-392 31.5 116.0 84.5 0.32 AX-22-293 142.5 200.8 58.3 0.24 AX-22-394 16.8 54.6 37.8 0.38 and 75.6 147.8 72.2 0.28 AX-22-395 25.9 65.7 39.8 0.22 AX-22-396 54.9 230.5 175.6 0.31 AX-22-397 6.1 46.3 40.2 0.25 and 54.9 73.3 18.4 0.20 and 86.4 121.7 35.3 0.20 AX-22-398 108.2 130.1 21.9 0.22 and 167.6 183.7 16.1 0.29 AX-22-399 29.2 121.9 92.7 0.23 AX-22-400 22.8 138.3 115.5 0.24 AX-22-401 19.8 22.4 2.6 0.57 and 38.9 50.3 11.4 0.32 and 70.5 88.5 18.0 0.23 AX-22-402 19.8 77.3 57.5 0.22 and 105.2 137.1 31.9 0.28 and 160.3 169.0 8.7 0.35 and 190.6 194.6 4.0 0.40 AX-22-403 27.4 162.1 134.7 0.30 AX-22-404 169.2 233.2 64.0 0.27 AX-22-405 25.9 33.5 7.6 0.39 and 50.3 65.5 15.2 0.42 and 89.9 93.0 3.1 0.64 and 151.7 159.3 7.6 0.32 AX-22-406 21.4 92.4 68.0 0.21 AX-22-407 89.9 184.4 94.5 0.28 AX-22-408 27.5 56.4 28.9 0.20 and 137.9 217.2 79.3 0.38 AX-22-409 10.7 65.7 55.0 0.32 AX-22-410 42.3 76.2 33.9 0.24 AX-22-411 33.1 68.8 35.7 0.23 and 93.4 102.7 9.3 0.46

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-22-304 465998 7082899 728 001 -62 265.2 AX-22-307 465898 7082903 726 007 -56 256.0 AX-22-318 469662 7082500 995 354 -58 210.3 AX-22-329 469283 7083112 953 001 -64 178.3 AX-22-331 469099 7082999 947 356 -63 204.2 AX-22-336 465698 7082898 718 355 -55 298.7 AX-22-350 465599 7083102 699 008 -59 332.2 AX-22-356 465597 7082902 708 356 -53 331.3 AX-22-359 465498 7082999 700 352 -56 279.5 AX-22-361 475226 7081584 998 357 -59 198.1 AX-22-363 475144 7082223 1020 001 -58 244.5 AX-22-364 471000 7082506 1001 354 -60 189.0 AX-22-366 475011 7082549 1033 360 -59 268.2 AX-22-367 471001 7082398 993 360 -62 193.2 AX-22-368 475188 7082945 1049 005 -59 181.4 AX-22-370 475399 7083246 1069 005 -61 225.6 AX-22-371 468896 7082001 973 359 -59 192.0 AX-22-372 468896 7082099 973 357 -61 214.3 AX-22-373 467900 7082399 841 360 -60 263.4 AX-22-374 469098 7082103 986 005 -60 227.1 AX-22-375 468004 7082396 853 357 -66 234.8 AX-22-376 469319 7082104 990 359 -57 205.7 AX-22-377 468092 7082397 859 358 -58 256.0 AX-22-378 469426 7082097 989 012 -60 220.7 AX-22-379 469424 7081997 981 359 -59 195.6 AX-22-380 468201 7082406 868 350 -52 247.5 AX-22-381 469433 7081898 974 004 -59 217.9 AX-22-382 469073 7082001 981 005 -57 182.9 AX-22-383 468100 7082502 859 356 -48 249.9 AX-22-384 469523 7082105 990 355 -60 220.1 AX-22-385 469075 7081899 972 005 -61 210.3 AX-22-386 469522 7081899 975 359 -59 194.2 AX-22-387 468996 7081899 972 355 -59 212.5 AX-22-388 469653 7081900 974 360 -58 198.1 AX-22-389 468897 7081900 967 357 -60 222.5 AX-22-390 469651 7082000 984 001 -57 231.7 AX-22-391 468199 7082506 863 353 -56 205.1 AX-22-392 468802 7081903 962 354 -60 240.8 AX-22-393 469658 7082099 992 015 -62 224.0 AX-22-394 468702 7081904 954 358 -60 208.8 AX-22-395 468198 7082598 858 010 -60 240.8 AX-22-396 469549 7082202 999 008 -61 243.8 AX-22-397 468601 7081897 943 003 -59 186.5 AX-22-398 468100 7082304 863 012 -57 207.3 AX-22-399 469450 7082199 996 004 -61 205.7 AX-22-400 468500 7081904 931 359 -60 202.7 AX-22-401 468322 7082503 877 357 -60 234.1 AX-22-402 469350 7082197 995 002 -61 243.8 AX-22-403 468499 7082007 926 003 -58 246.3 AX-22-404 468100 7082201 871 357 -56 233.2 AX-22-405 468303 7082601 866 002 -53 217.9 AX-22-406 469353 7082300 996 358 -63 214.9 AX-22-407 468502 7082101 923 359 -60 190.5 AX-22-408 468099 7082104 876 356 -60 280.4 AX-22-409 469068 7081805 964 360 -61 198.1 AX-22-410 468977 7081807 963 357 -61 209.7 AX-22-411 468875 7081803 960 360 -62 190.5

Upcoming Events

Banyan will be attending:

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, February 26 - March 1, 2023

PDAC, March 5 - 8, 2023 Exhibitor Booth No. 2213A (Mar 5-6) and Booth No. 3314 (Mar 7-8)



All events are subject to change.

2022 Exploration Program

In 2022, Banyan drilled 211 diamond drill holes, with 209 holes at the AurMac project and 3 holes at the Nitra property for a culminative total of just over 50,000 m of drilling.

2023 Exploration and Development Plans

The 2023 exploration and development plans are being developed by Banyan's technical and management team after detailed analysis of the geochemical database, structural setting and extent of mineralization defined to date. The 2023 Drilling at AurMac will include a Phase 1 program of 25,000 m slated to commence this March supported by up to four (4) drill rigs. The 2023 program will be aided by the on-site preparatory lab, that will reduce assay turnaround times which will help target and refine drilling activities during the season.

The 2023 program will include an expanded metallurgical, geotechnical and baseline environmental programs.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples were sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to either the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples were prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, BC for pulverization and final chemical analysis or MSALABS, Terrace preparatory laboratory where samples were prepared and then shipped to MSALABS in Langley, BC for final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Thirteen (13) drill hole core splits reported in this news release (AX-22-368, -380, -383, -386, -388, -391, -395, -401, -405, -408 to -411) were analysed by MSALABS of Langley, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 39-element IMS-116 analytical package with FAS-121 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. The remainder of the forty-four (44) drill hole core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, BC, utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 3 below) was announced on May 17, 2022.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres ("km") from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The AurMac Property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022 and consisted of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near-surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property



Deposit

Gold Cut-Off

g/t

Tonnage

M Tonnes Average Gold Grade

g/t

Gold Content

k oz Airstrip 0.2 42.5 0.64 874 Powerline 0.2 152.0 0.59 2,898 Aurex Hill 0.3 12.5 0.53 215 Total Combined 0.2 - 0.3 207.0 0.60 3,990

Notes: ‎

The effective date for the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") is May 13, 2022. The updated MRE for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The technical report supporting the MRE entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com effective June 29, 2022. Please see the news release of May 17, 2022. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition ‎Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101, were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an ‎indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured mineral resource category. Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Person

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

