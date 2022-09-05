The Banshees of Inisherin, review: Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson shine in a film that uses comedy like a claw hammer

Brendan Gleeson with Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin - Jonathan Hession/Searchlight/20th Century Studios

Across the choppy, pewter waters of Galway Bay, gunshots ring out along the Irish coast. Standing on Inisherin – a small (and, as it happens, fictional) member of the Aran Islands clustered just beyond the bay’s mouth – Padraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) looks over to the opposite shore and furrows his brow, his face a mixture of concern and bemusement.

“Good luck to you,” he says to no one in particular, then hurriedly adds: “Whatever it is you’re fighting about.”

It’s April 1923: the Irish Civil War, raging for almost a year, is in its last throes. But in this murkily magnificent new comedy from Martin McDonagh, a mystifying conflict far closer to home is about to erupt.

McDonagh’s first film, the Pinteresque hitman piece In Bruges, was released in 2008, and The Banshees of Inisherin reunites the British-Irish playwright and filmmaker with its two leading men: Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Both actors have been busy in the intervening 14 years, but watching them here, it’s as if McDonagh has been maturing them underground all this time like two cave-aged cheeses, until their rinds had thickened and whiffs sufficiently complexified to do justice to this script.

Gleeson plays Padraic’s old pal Colm Doherty, who one day decides, without warning, that their friendship is finished. Aware that his time on Earth is growing short, and anxious that he’s yet to compose the fiddle air for which he hopes to be remembered, he has decided that any time spent with Padraic – good old Padraic, not-especially bright-or-inspiring Padraic – is time wasted.

Padraic is crushed – Farrell’s cycle of facial expressions as he processes this is like Swan Lake for eyebrows – and he essentially refuses to accept this, beginning what appears at first to be a darkly comic allegorical feud, with the two men’s quarrel reproducing the conflict on the mainland in miniature. The front door to Colm’s cottage is even painted red, while Padraig’s is green: a wink at the coming split in Irish republicanism following the outbreak of the Troubles in the late 1960s.

But as those who saw Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will know, McDonagh doesn’t traffic in straightforward parables. The farcical squabble turns weird and macabre: a rusting pair of hand shears comes to play a gory central role, and the mere idea of it yielding a clear moral lesson grows slipperier by the minute.

It increasingly seems as if this duo aren’t entirely acting of their own accord here, but are rather being moved by ancient invisible mechanisms, like vast cogs sunk in the peat. Meanwhile, the colourful supporting characters take on the air of figures from folklore: Kerry Condon is superb as Padraic’s sharp-witted, happily unmarried sister Siobhan, while Sheila Flitton delights as a vinegary old busybody who lives alone by the loch, and whose true role in island life is one of the film’s most unsettling question marks. And Barry Keoghan brings an enthralling twitchy pathos to Dominic, the local gam, or village idiot, whose early discovery of a strange long stick leads to a brilliantly calculated, blood-freezing payoff.

Keoghan’s character often serves as comic relief. But he’s also an intensely sad figure, physically and sexually abused by his violent alcoholic father Peadar (Gary Lydon), who is worryingly also employed as the village policeman. Here and elsewhere, McDonagh uses comedy like a claw hammer, smashing open tricky subjects to expose the goo inside.

Farrell is on obviously outstanding form as soon as Padraic first appears, ambling up from the bustling harbour under a rainbow, the very picture of blithe Irish manhood. (A small but valuable detail: Inisherin feels like a busy community, with its own entrenched rhythms and routines.) Meanwhile, the mastery of Gleeson’s performance reveals itself slowly and surely. Colm, unlike his ex-friend, is hard to read by nature, and even the rafters of his cottage swing with exotic theatrical masks.

A hoard of dangling knick-knacks is as broad as horizons get in this place: Colm knows it well and Padraic has no idea, and it’s hard to say which of these positions is finally more tragic. This is an often shoulder-shudderingly funny film, whose comic dialogue is dazzlingly designed and performed. But McDonagh leaves fate itself with the last, black, bone-rattling laugh.

Cert tbc, 109 min. Playing at the Venice Film Festival. In UK cinemas from Friday October 21