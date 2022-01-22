Banners protesting against Boris Johnson flown over Premier League games

Henry Jones, PA
·1 min read

Banners reading “Boot him out! – StopBoris.com” were flown over Premier League matches held at Old Trafford in Manchester and Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday.

Campaign group Open Britain told the PA news agency it had “booked the aircraft”, adding it was taking its “campaign fighting to have Boris Johnson removed from power…to the skies”.

The group said it had decided to “increase public pressure after the Prime Minister failed to step down this week”.

The website displayed on the banner links to a petition calling for the Prime Minister to be “removed from power”, which currently has more than 77,000 signatures.

Leeds United played Newcastle United at Elland Road, with a banner also seen at Old Trafford where Manchester United faced West Ham.

