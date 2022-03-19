Banner start for Big 12 basketball! Conference opens 6-0 in NCAA Tournament

Big 12 basketball is looking really good so far in the NCAA Tournament.

In fact, its been perfect. And dominated doing it.

The conference opened the tournament 6-0 with TCU’s 69-42 win late Friday over Seton Hall in San Diego. It was the Horned Frogs’ first NCAA Tournament win since 1987 when coach Jamie Dixon was a star player. The Frogs are next tasked with facing the South Region No. 1 seed Arizona at 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The six Big 12 teams beat their opponents by an average 21.7 points in the first round. It’s the first time the league has opened the tournament 6-0 since 2009.

“We’ve been saying all along, and the numbers have [shown] it,” Dixon said of the Big 12’s success. “Obviously, everybody’s going to pick their side, their group. But we’ve been doing it ever since I’ve been here, six years. Every year we’ve been ranked the highest.”

No. 1 seeds Baylor and Kansas play second-round games Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The Bears, who shared the regular-season championship with Jayhawks, play No. 8 seed North Carolina at 11:10 a.m. The Jayhawks, who also won the Big 12 Tournament title, plays No. 8 seed Creighton at 1:40 p.m. Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the East Region and Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

“It’s an unbelievable challenge, it really is [playing the Big 12 schedule],” he said. “And we’ve been moving up and getting better in it. But when you play all these great teams, you just gotta find the way to survive and that’s what everybody has seen. We’ve got so many wins against ranked teams and you feel good. And then you’ve got a ranked one coming right after it.”

Dixon said the six coaches in the tournament cheer the others on for the good of the conference.

“We’re all texting each other this week to win for the Big 12 and to promote that,” he said. “So it’s a close group of coaches for the most part. And a lot of respect among the group.”

No. 3 seed in the West Region Texas Tech beat Montana State on Friday and advanced to play Notre Dame 6:10 p.m. Sunday in San Diego. No. 11 seed Iowa State upset No. 6 LSU in the Midwest Region. The Cyclones play Wisconsin at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. No. 6 seed Texas opened with a 81-73 win over No. 11 Virginia Tech on Friday. The Longhorns play No. 3 seed Purdue at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in Milwaukee in the East Region.

Even eventual Big 12 team Houston, which is scheduled to join the conference in 2024, won on Saturday. The No. 5 seed Cougars advance to play No. 4 seed Illinois at 11:10 a.m.

First round scores



Baylor 85, Norfolk State 49



Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56



Texas Tech 97, Montana State 62



Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73



Iowa State 59, LSU 54



TCU 69, Seton Hall 42

Saturday’s second round games



No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 11:10 a.m. (CBS)



No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton, 1:40 p.m. (CBS)



Sunday’s second round games



No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin, 5:10 p.m. (TNT)



No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 6:10 p.m. (TBS)



No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Purdue, 7:40 p.m. (TNT)



No. 9 TCU vs. No. 1 Arizona, 8:40 p.m. (TBS)