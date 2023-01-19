Banned football manager demands apology from critics of his 'Zulu warrior' comments

Former Crawley manager John Yems on the phone - - Bryn Lennon/Getty

The former Crawley manager found guilty of "offensive, racist and Islamophobic" language has sparked fresh uproar by demanding an apology from his critics.

Leading anti-discrimination campaigners said John Yems compounded victims' misery by taking a defiant stance in his interview with the radio station TalkSport.

"I find that very offensive for people to say I’m racist,” said Yems.

The interview came as the Football Association explores plans to challenge a verdict by its own independent commission that "Mr Yems is not a conscious racist".

Yems, 63, is banned from football until June 2024 after being found guilty of racist abuse towards his players. However, the commission stated Yems "categorically denied that he was in any way racist".

Having escaped a lifetime ban, Yems told TalkSport when challenged about the case: “I would say to you, have a look that I wasn’t found to be racist, never used racist language with intent, if anybody needs an apology then I think I do. The amount of abuse I’ve been getting when people haven’t even had the courtesy to ask me. I don’t think anybody has looked at the case with any open-mindedness. I think if you are going there then there should be a few apologies coming my way.”

Yems added that he was bemused by the reference to him not being a "conscious racist". “I don’t know the meaning of that," he said. "I’m not trying to be a thicko, I just don’t know what it’s about. I was dragged through the worst experiences of my life. I’ve worked with black players, I’ve worked with white players, I’ve worked with every race and most countries."

Sanjay Bhandari, the chairman of Kick It Out, was among those to immediately express dismay at Yen's interview.

For John Yems, “Sorry” seems to be the Hardest Word….absolutely unapologetic. This is shameful and compounds the misery he caused.

A panel of Robert Englehart KC, Matt Wild, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ general manager of football operations, and former top-flight player Tony Agana imposed a suspension on Yems until June 2024 after hearing evidence of his treatment of black and Asian players.

It included that he had called black players “Zulu warriors”, referred to an Asian player as a “suicide bomber”, and deliberately mispronounced the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name so the end sounded like the n-word.

Kick It Out has already said in a statement: “The discriminatory language outlined in the FA independent panel report is simply shocking...It is very hard to understand how the panel have concluded that 'Mr Yems is not a conscious racist'."

Yems admitted one charge and was found guilty of 11 others of racist abuse towards his players. Four further charges against him were found to be unproven by the tribunal, while another relating to racial segregation was dropped.