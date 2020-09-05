Banned driver jailed for killing man during police chase

A banned driver has been jailed after he ran over and killed a man during a police chase.

Adam Badkin, 22, smashed into pedestrian Andrew Kitson, 44, when he was trying to escape officers after he was caught using his mobile phone at the wheel on 9 June, a court heard.

He was travelling at 80mph and Mr Kitson, who was walking to the shops at the time, was sent flying into the air before landing in a nearby garden in Wakefield, it was heard.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday Badkin was jailed for six years.

He previously pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and death by dangerous driving while unlicensed and uninsured.

Badkin was disqualified from driving at the time of the incident after twice being prosecuted for using his mobile phone at the wheel.

The court was shown dashcam footage of the moment Badkin, a former soldier, lost control of his Peugeot, mounted a pavement and hit Mr Kitson.

The driver then exited the vehicle, which had landed on its roof, and ran off before being arrested a short time later.

Badkin and the police officers were initially unaware Mr Kitson had been struck by the car, the court heard.

The prosecutor said: "Upon realising he had hit a pedestrian, he repeatedly said 'what have I done?'"

Mr Kitson, who had recently qualified to become a train driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife Jessica Kitson went there after hearing ambulances and a police helicopter from the couple's nearby home.

She showed an officer a picture of Mr Kitson, her husband of 13 years, on her mobile phone and he was able to identify him.

Badkin, from Leeds, made full admissions about the incident when he was interviewed.

Speaking at court yesterday Mrs Kitson directly addressed the defendant.

She said: "You have stolen at least 30 years from Andrew's life. You have stolen that life from me too.

"You could never repay that debt to my family."