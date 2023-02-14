Banksy unveils new ‘Valentine’s Day mascara’ mural in Margate

Banksy’s latest work is said to be in Margate, according to the artist’s Instagram (Banksy)

Banksy has unveiled a new Valentine’s Day mural created on a wall in Margate.

The new artwork, shared on the famous street artist’s Instagram page on Tuesday morning, appears to touch on domestic violence.

It depicts a woman dressed as a 1950s housewife, in a checked dress, an apron and yellow rubber gloves.

She appears to be shutting a man inside an old freezer, around which the mural has been created. As it lies on its back in front of the piece, the man’s legs can be seen protruding from the end.

Two closer-up images of the woman’s face show she has a black eye and appears to be missing a tooth.

A caption beneath the piece names it ‘Valentine’s day mascara’.

Fans were delighted by the new piece, writing on Instagram “welcome back” and “good to see art from you, Mr Banksy”.

Others praised the elusive artist – famous for using his artwork to highlight current affairs and social injustice – for touching on domestic violence.

Banksy: Street Art - In pictures

Stormzy performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019 wearing a vest designed by Banksy (EPA)

Sotheby's employees pose with 'Love is in the Bin' by British artist Banksy during a media preview at Sotheby's auction house (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Two men are sitting in front of a famous graffiti of British street artist Banksy, painted on a wall of a gas station in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Getty Images)

Reading Prison (AFP via Getty Images)

Lowestoft (PA )

Margate (Banksy)

A new artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, which has gone on display in a hospital corridor (PA)

Banksy’s Girl With A Pearl Earring modified during Coronavirus (@Anth0ny_Ward)

Banksy's homage to Pulp Fiction in East London (Rex Features)

A new Banksy artwork in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter appears to have been vandalised days after it first appeared. The mural depicts two reindeer painted onto a brick wall appearing to pull along a bench (PA)

Sotheby's host the first unauthorized retrospective exhibition of works by Banksy Curated by Steve Lazarides-Banksy's agent in the early years (Alex Lentati)

One woman wrote: “Genius. Little sad twist though. Happy Valentine’s to anyone who needs it.”

Another wrote: “I think she got the last laugh”.

It is thought to be Banksy’s first public artwork since he unveiled several artworks in war-torn Ukraine in November.

If you are in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you can’t speak and are calling on a mobile press 55 to have your call transferred to the police. Find out how to call the police when you can’t speak. For free confidential advice, 24 hours a day contact a domestic abuse helpline.