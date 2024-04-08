Banksy: Largest collection of artworks to go on show in Soho

The world's largest collection of original Banksy artworks will go on display in London's Soho.

The Art of Banksy, featuring more than 150 pieces from the anonymous Bristol-based artist, will open at 100 Charing Cross Road on 11 April.

The artworks include Dismaland and recent pieces acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The exhibition, which is not authorised by the artist, was most recently on Regent Street.

It has toured across the world and been in cities including Auckland, Boston, Chicago, Gothenburg, Miami, San Francisco, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Washington DC.

Michel Boersma, curator and producer of the exhibition, said: "What could be a better location for a Banksy exhibition than London's very own bohemian hub, Soho.

"We can't wait to share everything what we've got planned for our new home."

Organisers said the Charing Cross Road location would feature new Banksy works as well as more audio and visual elements, a cafe and museum shop.

Artworks will include the Flower Thrower, Girl With Balloon and the debut of Mona Lisa.

The previously unknown Mona Lisa work was originally bought directly from Banksy by a Hollywood A-list actor in 2003.

In 2022 it was returned to Banksy who developed the work further and created a brand-new artwork.

Organisers said the Banksy collection would be on display in London for another year.

