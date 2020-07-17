Banksy debuts new artwork on a London Underground train
Anonymous world-renowned artist Banksy debuted some new artwork on a London Underground train. Banksy allegedly disguised himself as a worker to add the graffiti art called “If You Don’t Mask, You Don’t Get.”
The piece features spray-painted, stencil art of several rats. Some of the rats are depicted toiling with face masks — one rat uses it as a cover, another as a parachute, while a third holds a bottle of handsoap.
Banksy shared a video of what many presume is himself stenciling the graffiti on a Circle Line service carriage. The clip ends with the words “I get lockdown” written on the side of a station wall. When the train doors close the phrase “but I get up again” is revealed. The words are believed to be an allusion to Chumbawumba’s 1997 hit song “Tubthumping.”
The graffiti piece is meant to encourage others to wear masks and take the necessary safety precautions amidst the pandemic.
Of course, Transport for London (TFL) officials say the artwork has already been removed, according to BBC News. It still counts as vandalism, no matter how famous the artist is, apparently. However, TFL encouraged Banksy to put his art in a less nefarious location.
“In this particular case, the work was removed some days ago due to our strict anti-graffiti policy,” a TFL spokesperson told People in a statement. “We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location.”
