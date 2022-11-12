Banksy Confirms Bombed-Out Building Art In Ukraine, Could Be Behind More

Lee Moran
Banksy appears to have been to Ukraine.

The anonymous British street artist is behind a mural of a gymnast doing a handstand that was painted on a bombed-out building in liberated Borodyanka, near the capital Kyiv.

Banksy confirmed the piece was his via Instagram on Friday.

Other pieces that have also been pictured in the vicinity have been attributed to the artist, but he has yet to take official credit for them.

A representative for Banksy, whose artworks can sell for millions of dollars, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces shared photos of two of the unclaimed artworks on Twitter. One shows a young boy toppling someone with a striking resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a judo match, the other depicts children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.

They are “beautiful pieces of art on the wall of a destroyed building and concrete blocks,” the defense forces wrote:

Another piece believed to be by Banksy shows a gymnast waving a ribbon, in a neck brace, reportedly in Irpin:

