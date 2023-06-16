Banksy’s art is political drivel for the smug, right-thinking classes

'Geddit?': Valentine's Day Mascara (2023) by Banksy - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Glasgow has a traffic cone to thank for their soon-to-open Banksy show. The elusive graffiti artist has claimed that he was inspired to bring his first authorised exhibition in 14 years to Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) on the basis of a statue of the Duke of Wellington that sits outside the museum and has continually sported an orange cone on its head for the last four decades.

According to the street artist. famous for his supposedly political murals, this altered statue is his “favourite work of art in the UK”. It’s “the reason” he “brought the show here”. It’s a facile choice from a facile artist, but the organisers of the Glasgow retrospective, entitled “Cut & Run”, hope the show, which includes work from 1988 to the present day, alongside the stencils he uses to paint his works, will prove popular enough to tour.

Unfortunately, they have every reason to be optimistic. The reputation and reach of the anonymous artist have only grown in recent years: back in 2019, his Devolved Parliament (a portrait of the House of Commons where the politicians were replaced with monkeys; geddit?) sold for a record-breaking £9.9 million; more recently, his murals painted on bombed-out apartment blocks in Ukraine are protected behind shockproof glass while everything else – beds, furniture, the endless detritus of lives – is left open to Russian bombs.

Why do we still take this second-rate artist seriously? Why is he still the subject of exhibitions – authorised or otherwise – and permitted so much oxygen in the overcrowded world of contemporary art? Just five years ago, in 2017, he topped a list of the nation’s favourite artwork while, in the middle of the pandemic, he was praised for his insultingly shallow piece in support of the NHS which re-cast a nurse as a superhero. It’s an indictment of the taste of all those who bid in the auction that the final price was £16.7 million.

But beyond the smokescreens of his attention-grabbing stunts – from his 2015 mock theme-park, Dismaland, to his decision to include his own toilet in this current retrospective; the jokes write themselves – Banksy’s art is as insubstantial as the shredded remains of his Girl With Balloon; the canvas that self-destructed just after it had been sold at auction in front of a rapt audience in 2018.

'Facile choice from a facile artist': Banksy's mural of Steve Jobs - PHILIPPE HUGUEN

One of his earliest murals, 1998’s The Mild Mild West, shows a cartoon teddy bear preparing to hurl a Molotov cocktail at a line of riot police. Painted in response to Bristol’s 1990s rave scene, Banksy’s commentary on the youthful, cuddly playfulness of the ravers, and the cruelty of the police, is simplistic to the point of puerility. Yet as the artist grew more influential, his so-called satire didn’t become any more complex, or interesting. In his 2019 mural painted during the Venice Biennale, a young refugee girl holds a burning flare above her head. Her pose is that of the Statue of Liberty; the artist’s argument is as subtle as the bright pink colour he used for the flame.

This 2019 mural is an example of Banksy’s favourite visual idiom: something innocent (a child; a teddy bear; a budding plant) depicted next to something that could hurt it. In Ukraine, he opted for a ballet dancer amidst the rubble; with his famous Girl With Balloon, the balloon is about to fly away from the girl’s chubby outstretched hand. It’s a repeated cloying image at the heart of Banksy’s work: a vision of something delicate, which is about to be damaged. For all his supposed radicalism and his street-art medium, it’s as glib and vacuous as Victorian paintings of grubby urchins with rosy cheeks.

But it is, perhaps, that simplicity that has garnered Banksy so many fans. It doesn’t take much effort, or engagement, to understand the purported messages. With the Venice mural, it’s anti-harsh refugee laws; with Devolved Parliament, it’s anti-hapless politicians; with his 2008 Very Little Helps (showing three children at the bottom of a flagpole flying a Tesco bag) it’s anti-consumerism. To like Banksy is to be on the right side of history: on the side of the Colston Four (Banksy made T-shirts of the empty plinth), and against a catalogue of loosely defined modern-day ills (bad politicians; climate change; capitalism). It’s political art for an age of no nuance, and little thought.

And if there’s any lingering queasiness about the commercial success of his paintings, Banksy has an answer for that, too: long before his 2018 shredding stunt, he captioned a picture of a packed auction house bidding on his paintings “I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This S---”. Banksy’s art is for those who don’t mind being laughed at, as long as they can do so knowingly; they’re in on the joke, after all.

If there’s little mystery to his work – Banksy is an inveterate borrower, from sculptures by Rodin to images by Andy Warhol; none of his works are, in any meaningful way, original – the artist does have one aspect of intrigue left. He still claims to be anonymous: he turns up, unannounced and under the cover of darkness, to bestow some plain wall with a work of his genius. He is the generous Robin Hood of the stencil and spray paint.

It’s a modern-day fable, with only one problem: Banksy’s identity has been reported, convincingly, in the press for the last 15 years. Now no longer afraid of criminal prosecution (his stencils are to go on show at the GoMA exhibition, despite previously being afraid they would incriminate him), his anonymity is as much of a farce as the rest of his work. This is a publicity stunt, with little substance underneath.

Cut and Run is at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art from June 18 to August 28: glasgowlife.org.uk

