Banks told to support households struggling with soaring costs

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of FCA - SIMON WALKER HM TREASURY

Banks have been told to provide customers with additional support as the rising cost of living threatens to tip millions of households into financial difficulty.

In a letter to the UK’s 3,500 lenders and consumer credit firms, the Financial Conduct Authority warned that not enough support was being given to those hardest hit by soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

The FCA suggested that banks should consider providing similar measures that were recommended during the pandemic, including debt help and “tailored forbearance”, such as loosening repayment rules on borrowing.

Buy now pay later companies were also sent the letter, despite many of these firms not being regulated. The FCA said it had included non-authorised firms in order to encourage them to provide their customers with an “appropriate level of care and support”.

The letter said: “We expect to see higher demand for credit, although rising interest rates, and lower disposable income, may make borrowing less affordable, or unavailable, for some.

“Firms will also see a wider group of consumers in financial difficulty, who will find it harder to pay their debts. Some of these consumers will be in vulnerable circumstances or may be experiencing financial difficulty for the first time.”

The FCA reminded lenders to make consumers aware of free debt advice, while ensuring that any fees and charges levied on borrowers are fair and only cover the firm’s costs.

Families are being squeezed by soaring costs with official data showing that consumer price inflation rose to 9pc in April.

According to top ratings agency Moody's, 13pc of UK mortgage borrowers could face financial distress if inflation remains in high-single-digit territory next year combined with an aggressive rise in interest rates.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies has estimated that the poorest households may face average inflation rates as high as 14pc because a higher proportion of their budgets are spent on energy and food.

At present, just over a quarter of the population have low financial resilience, but that figure is likely to increase over the next year, said the FCA in its letter.

Sheldon Mills, an executive director at the FCA, said: “Early action is important for those struggling with debt. We need all firms to get the basics right and provide good quality support.

“Where we see more serious wrongdoing, we are already acting to ensure these firms improve”.