Banks should have to sign up to a universal service obligation and offer every person an account

Spotify has taken a €39m (£34m) hit on podcasts after ditching a string of deals including its high-profile tie-up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Hogan's third engagement comes more than a year after he and Daily first began dating
The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum wanted to show the ‘transformation’ in her Met Gala gown at the ‘Crown to Couture’ exhibit at Kensington Palace
Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock co-starred together in the 2009 rom-com "The Proposal" with Betty White, Mary Steenburgen, Malin Akerman and more
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday by sharing a photo of herself in her birthday suit for JLo Beauty. Lopez rang in her 54th year with another sultry shot.
Hot child in the city.
American Idol season 22 is almost here, and the show just revealed that Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will be returning, as will Ryan Seacrest as the host.
The 67-year-old actress then showed off her white platform boots with decapitated Barbie doll heads inside while speaking on the talk show "The View."
The TLC star, 52, sported a red highlighted bob in a new selfie on Instagram
Christina Hall redesigned her daughter Taylor's bedroom in a new episode of HGTV's Christina on the Coast. Taylor said the original floral wallpaper was ugly.
Critics have accused the Kardashian-Jenner sisters of lying about their cosmetic work and trying to capitalize on a cultural shift.
The royal family's "three musketeers" era didn't last.
The Irish actor was asked about some of the comments his costars have made about his commitment to the role, which affected his ability to socialize.
The singer partied it up with Karol G during her friend Gomez's birthday party last weekend
Prince George and Princess Charlotte both went on tour as toddlers, but Prince Louis hasn't made a similar overseas appearance
Jennifer Lopez reveals her natural hair length in a recent Instagram selfie. She sports the extension-free look paired with a glowy full-face makeup beat.
She’s entered her skater-girl era.
This probably isn't doing much to help build bridges.
Sarah Barlow has finally read her baby's DNA test results in Coronation Street.
This hot new bombshell is about to make some waves