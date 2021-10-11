Banks to remain closed for 9 days starting tomorrow; check full list of October bank holidays here

The banks will be shut for straight nine days starting tomorrow, 12 October according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Customers are advised to conduct any branch-specific business they may have by today evening 4 pm.

In the month of October, the banks had a total of 21 holidays, including weekends, out of which, seven holidays have already passed. But since the festive season is almost upon us, the long impending long holiday means that customers will have to wait to conduct business at branches. Online facilities, branchless operations and ATMs will remain functional during this time.

Here is a list of holidays in various regions that begin tomorrow.

The banks will remain shut tomorrow, 12 October, on account of Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) in Agartala, Kolkata.

In Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Agartala, Gangtok, Guwahati, and Imphal, banks will be closed on 13 October on the occasion of Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami).

On 14 October, Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja will be celebrated and banks will not operate in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kanpur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Agartala, Guwahati, Chennai, Gangtok, Kolkata, Patna, Srinagar, Ranchi, and Shillong.

On the occasion of Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) on 15 October, all banks except those in Imphal and Shimla will remain shut.

To mark Durga Puja (Dasain), lenders will remain closed on 16 October in Gangtok. While 17 October will be a week-ff (Sunday).

Next week, on 18 October, the festival of Kati Bihu will be celebrated and banks will not be operational in Guwahati.

Then, on 19 October, lenders will remain shut in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ranchi, Belapur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Raipur, Lucknow, Imphal, Kochi, and Kanpur to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Baravafat/Id-E-Milad/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday).

Lastly, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad, banks will be closed on 20 October in Shimla, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Agartala, and Bengaluru.

Below, take a look at the list of remaining October holidays:

22 October " Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Srinagar, Jammu

23 October " Week off (4th Saturday)

24 October " Week off (Sunday)

26 October " Accession Day in Srinagar, Jammu

31 October " Week off (Sunday)

As mentioned above, some of the holidays will be marked in specific areas or cities only. Hence, these leaves are not uniform. Customers are advised to plan their visits to the bank accordingly.

For the uninitiated, RBI releases the bank holidays list under three brackets - Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

