Banks pull mortgages from sale amid interest rate chaos

Lenders are scrambling to pull their mortgage deals from the market amid speculation that the Bank of England will be forced to combat the plunging value of the pound, despite Governor Andrew Bailey ruling out action this week.

Britain’s biggest lender Halifax will temporarily pull deals which have a fee through its mortgage broker arm on Tuesday evening. These deals are typically priced with lower interest rates than mortgages without a fee.

A spokesperson for Halifax said the changes were as a result of “significant changes in the cost of funding” and said its remaining deals without a fee would remain at the same price.

The Nottingham for Intermediaries, another lender, is also pulling 14 deals and repricing some of its residential, buy-to-let and holiday let mortgages. A spokesman said: " In response to the unprecedented moves in swap rates following Friday’s announcement by the Chancellor, we have taken the decision to run with a reduced mortgage range until such time as market volatility has eased.

"We are committed to keeping a market presence in order to help borrowers get the mortgages that they need, and also to helping brokers navigate through very challenging times."

Clydesdale Bank, Scottish Building Society, Paragon, Skipton Building Society and Leek United Building Society have also already withdrawn certain deals from the market or will have done so by the end of the day. Virgin Money said it would stop all deals for new customers from 8pm tonight following "a number of changes in the market".

There was speculation the Bank would make an emergency intervention and raise the Bank Rate by a further 0.75 percentage points this week, despite only raising it to 2.25pc last week. In a statement the Bank said it would "not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed", but suggested it would stick to its next scheduled meeting in November.

A raft of tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week has spooked the markets and investors now expect interest rates to rise above 6pc in the first half of next year.

Jamie Lennox, of broker Dimora Mortgages, said: “The future is certainly looking bleak when the biggest lender in the UK pulls a big selection of their products on offer.

“The uncertainty around the risk of an emergency rate rise is likely to see other lenders withdrawing products or increasing rates dramatically until they know how this all pans out.”

If the Bank Rate rises to 3pc, the average buyer would shoulder a £100 rise in their monthly mortgage payments almost overnight, according to analysis by estate agency Hamptons.

Further rate rises next year will also coincide with more than a million homeowners coming to the end of their fixed-rate deal.

Around 300,000 borrowers will reach the end of their fixed rate in each quarter of 2023, peaking at 375,000 between April and June, according to analyst Built Place.

Imran Hussain of Harmony Financial Services, another broker, said deals were being withdrawn and repriced quicker than brokers and borrowers could keep up.

Mr Hussain said: “Sadly this is just the start... The mortgage market was already hectic and now it's going haywire.”