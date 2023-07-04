Banks have a professional duty to be impartial

Nigel Farage listens during a press conference

The Government is reminding banks that they must not attack customers’ free-speech rights by closing the accounts of those whose opinions they dislike. An unfortunate vicar was thus persecuted by Yorkshire Building Society apparently because he complained about its support for Pride month. Nigel Farage says his accounts have been closed for reasons unstated. There are other cases. The ministerial intervention is good news, but the issue is not one of free speech alone.

The real question is “What is a bank?”. The answer, in modern society, is that it is a vital service for almost every adult citizen. As a result, it has considerable privileges, of which the most important seems to be that we, the taxpayers, must rescue it when it fails.

All banks operate under licence. They are supposed to be a safe store for people’s money. They provide the main payments system of our era. On the basis of trust, we lend them our money, allowing them to lend it out again at rates from which they make their living.

For this trust to be preserved and these roles to be performed, it is essential that banks stick by their side of the bargain. The only usual reasons they should close existing bank accounts or refuse to open new ones are financial (e.g. the customer has no money, or defaults on loans) or criminal. Beyond these, total impartiality should be the rule.

It is a breach of the banks’ professional duty and an abuse of their power if they allow other factors, especially political ones, to intrude. After all, this is not a small thing like a restaurant refusing a table to a guest who is inadequately dressed. To close someone’s bank account is to cut them off from what they need for life in modern society. It could also be a way of destroying their reputation and creditworthiness.

If such an action is to be taken at all (there may be a few very extreme cases where it becomes necessary), it should be done on the basis of evidence that can be externally examined. Nowadays, all calls to banks are recorded. Anything used against a customer should be shown to him/her “chapter and verse” and the customer should have the right to put his or her counter case.

If the banks do not rein back, how long will it be before utilities such as gas or electricity feel free to cut you off because you are unenthusiastic about Pride, net zero or whatever the zealots choose to regard as a key moral issue of our time?

Although, as I say, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is right to investigate this problem, it is something that banking regulators should have dealt with unasked. At the top of the regulatory tree sits the Bank of England, but since it wastes much of its time hiding portraits of governors who may have had something to do with slavery 300 hundred years ago, it undermines its own authority.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Bank believes that people of any gender can become pregnant. Each employee is expected to have an annual diversity and inclusion objective; and “quantitative targets” will be introduced for LGBT employees. Inflation rages, but the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street has grown deaf. One wants to shout in her ear: “Please concentrate on looking after our money!”

Fear of Russia

Recently in Sweden, I came across the Swedish word “rysskräck”. It means “fear of Russia”. The month before, I was briefly in the town of Poltava, in Ukraine. It was at the battle of Poltava, in 1709, that Peter the Great of Russia defeated Charles XII of Sweden. The impact of that victory explains why fear of Russia is so common that it has its own word.

Poltava destroyed the Swedish empire, extended Russian control of Ukraine and made Russia the dominant power in Northern Europe. Not only the Swedes but also the other countries in the region have felt “rysskräck” ever since. Since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February last year, they have felt it more strongly than at any time since the 1940s. Hence the successful application of Finland to join Nato and the pending one of Sweden to do the same.

Scholars dispute whether “rysskräck” means simply fear of the Russian government or of Russians in general. In current circumstances, it most definitely means both. Having suffered so many atrocities at the hands of so many, Ukrainians often now assert that Russians in general, and not just Putin and his gang, are the problem. Ukrainian streets named after great Russian writers such as Dostoevsky and Pushkin are being renamed. The use of the Russian language is discouraged. At a recent conference I attended in Portugal, the Ukrainian view was that it was wrong to classify Russia as part of European civilisation at all.

This is understandable, but also depressing – in fact the only depressing, as opposed to tragic, thing that I found in Ukraine. Despite what can often appear overwhelming evidence to the contrary, one has to believe that the citizens of one’s enemy in war are not necessarily evil people. We decided to take that view about the Germans in 1945. It seemed at the time an act of faith rather than reason, but it paid off.

If Ukraine wins – as, with enough Western help, it will – it will be President Zelensky’s unpopular duty to remind his people that Russians are human, too.

