Are banks, post offices closed on Veterans Day? What about the day before? What to know

Veterans Day is this Saturday, when Americans will mark the annual day of remembrance by honoring all those who have served in the military.

While other federal holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas see mass closures of stores, banks, post offices and restaurants, that is not quite the case for Veterans Day. Many retail stores and eateries will remain open on the holiday, with some offering deals for veterans.

The holiday, formerly known as Armistice Day, was recognized as an official holiday by Congress in 1938. It was first used to honor veterans of World War I, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. In 1954, following both World War II and the Korean War, the word "armistice" was changed to "veterans" to honor veterans of all American wars.

The day Veterans Day was celebrated moved a few times over the years, but President Gerald Ford moved it back to its annual observance on the Nov. 11 date by 1978.

Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on Veterans Day in 2023.

The U.S. Postal Service will have normal post office operations on Friday, Nov. 10, including mail delivery and retail services, the agency told USA TODAY.

Post offices will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11, with no mail delivery or retail services, in observance of Veterans Day.

Are UPS and FedEx open on Veterans Day?

UPS pickup and delivery services are available and UPS stores will be open regular hours on Veterans Day.

Most FedEx services will also be available. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will have modified service on Friday. On Saturday, shipping services like FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight will be closed.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

It depends who you bank with.

Some banks, like Wells Fargo, Bank of America and PNC, are open regular hours on Friday and will be closed on Saturday.

Capital One, however, will be closed Friday and open regular hours Saturday.

It is always a good idea to check your bank's website or app for more information regarding your local branch's specific hours.

Is the stock market open on Friday, Nov. 10 before Veterans Day?

The stock market will be open on Friday, when many other institutions will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. The stock market does not open on Saturdays.

Are stores and restaurants open on Veterans Day?

Yes, many retail and grocery stores, as well as restaurants, will be open on Saturday.

In fact, many businesses will be offering deals and discounts for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Are schools closed on Friday, Nov. 10 before Veterans Day?

Many schools will be closed on Friday, the day before Veterans Day. Check with your local district to confirm.

