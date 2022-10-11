Banks ordered to consult customers before cutting branch opening hours

Banks Finance High Street Lender Opening Hours Stealth Financial Conduct Authority FCA

Banks have been ordered to consult the public over cuts to opening hours in an attempt to prevent stealth branch closures.

The City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will force banks to ask local communities before reducing opening hours or days, or making cuts to services offered in branches.

However, campaign groups have said the reforms do not go far enough and will still allow high street banks to push customers online against their will.

The FCA’s new rules mean banks will be forced to assess the impact of any changes when reducing branch services. Previously banks were only required to consult with local users if they planned to close a branch completely.

The changes are intended to prevent banks closing branches “by stealth”. Campaigners have accused banks of reducing opening hours as a precursor to closing branches entirely, citing dwindling usage.

Many customers who rely on attending branches in person to manage their finances, rather than online, have complained that opening hours have been reduced so much that certain branches are effectively inaccessible.

Campaign groups welcomed further action from the regulator but warned that banks were still effectively forcing older and disabled customers online.

David Southgate, of charity Age UK, said banks which had already cut opening hours should be asked to extend them, and increased provision should be given to branches in rural areas.

“The guidance suggests firms will be allowed to support customers through digital channels.” Mr Southgate said. “We’re aware of some firms who have hosted digital inclusion events online, but for obvious reasons that won’t work for a lot of people.

“For customers who have been defrauded or who require probate services, face-to-face provision is vital. We hope the FCA will tell banks they need to return to full provision of services.”

The FCA said some firms should consider pausing closures until other options are in place, such as free-to-use cash machines or “banking hubs”. These hubs are shared by multiple banks and offer a limited range of in-person services to customers.

Story continues

However, Age UK said banks had been slow to roll out these hubs, in some cases leaving customers without access to a branch for up to a year.

A spokesman for UK Finance, a banking trade body, said: “Whenever a bank branch closes, Link [which runs the UK's cash machine network] independently assesses the local community’s cash access needs and will commission any new services required, which can include a banking hub.

“25 hubs have been announced so far and the industry is fully behind getting these up and running as quickly as possible. In addition, customers can do their day-to-day banking at thousands of Post Offices across the country.”

Sheldon Mills, of the FCA, said: “For many, having a branch or cash machine near to their home is an essential part of looking after their household finances. The industry must make sure they are supporting people and businesses who rely on cash and banking services.”

Another financial watchdog, the Payment Systems Regulator has also confirmed plans to force banks to introduce new anti-fraud measures. The PSR said firms would be required to use the name-checking service, called “confirmation of payee”, which helps to make sure payments are not sent to the wrong account by mistake, or to accounts run by fraudsters.

Kate Fitzgerald, of the PSR, said: “Financial firms have to act to prevent fraud and confirmation of payee is one of the many tools that can be used.

“By giving this direction, we will see more widespread adoption of the protections available to people making payments.”