Banks offering loyal customers cheaper mortgages

Mortgage lenders are offering better rates to existing customers in preferential deals which could save the typical borrower thousands of pounds in interest payments.

Mortgage brokers have reported banks and building societies passing on higher interest rates to new borrowers, while keeping remortgage rates for existing customers the same.

Loyal borrowers can currently benefit from interest rates up to 1.2 percentage points lower than those offered to new customers by the same lender.

An existing borrower with Metro Bank can be offered a five-year fixed-rate of 3.59pc with a 25pc deposit, but the rate balloons to 4.79pc for a new customer on the same terms.

On a typical £200,000 mortgage the difference in rates equates to an additional £134 in interest payments a month, or more than £8,000 over five years.

Meanwhile Barclays offers existing customers with a 15pc deposit a five-year deal at 3.34pc, alongside a £999 fee. A new customer on the same deal must pay 4.29pc – almost a whole percentage point higher.

Lenders have been flooded with borrowers desperate to lock in new deals before further rate rises in the coming weeks. However, existing customers are being prioritised as banks already know their financial information and track record of paying back their loan, making applications easier to accept.

Chris Sykes, of broker Private Finance, said: “There are longer wait times for mortgage applications and higher ‘fall-through’ rates amongst borrowers as many rush to lock in a new rate.

“This has made it more expensive for lenders to bring in new business and makes it even more beneficial to retain existing clients, as these are less costly given they are already on the lender’s books.”

Mortgage lenders use the Bank of England's Bank Rate, among other market indicators, to set their own pricing for borrowers. The central rate is expected to increase again next week, with some analysts forecasting it could jump from 1.75pc to 2.5pc.

Banks and building societies have increased prices with such speed in recent weeks that some deals were only available to borrowers for 24 hours.

Amid the pricing chaos, Adrian Anderson, of mortgage broker Anderson Harris, said most lenders had reserved their best remortgage rates for existing customers.

Mr Anderson said: “To encourage a new client to re-mortgage with them, a bank will usually pay for the mortgage valuation and legal conveyance and there is also a cost for the bank to process the mortgage application.

“So when a mortgage is already on the bank’s balance sheet it makes sense for the bank to try and retain their customer.”