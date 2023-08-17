Banks forced to provide free cash machines within three miles of homes

Banks will have to provide cash services within three miles of customers in rural areas, and one mile in towns and cities

Banks will be forced to provide customers with free access to cash within three miles of their home under new laws to preserve paper money.

Those that fail to comply will face limitless fines under plans to protect deposit and withdrawal services unveiled by Downing Street.

Ministers said the rules will ensure that millions of people who rely on cash every day won’t have to “trek for hours” for basic banking services.

Banks will have to provide cash services within three miles of customers who live in rural areas, and just one mile for those in towns and cities.

They will not be allowed to close branches until they have put in place alternative provisions to ensure people can still access paper money.

Ministers have handed the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sweeping new powers to enforce the rules including the ability to levy huge fines.

The announcement comes amid fears banks are waging a war on cash to try and force customers to switch to card payments.

NatWest is giving itself the powers to limit how much cash customers can withdraw and deposit, citing money laundering concerns.

Meanwhile most banks have slashed their number of high street branches and are pushing people towards online services.

Announcement comes amid fears banks are waging a war on cash to try and force customers to switch to card payments - PA

Campaigners including Tory MPs and Nigel Farage, the former Brexit Party leader, have been calling on No 10 to legislate to save physical money.

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said the rules showed that “cash has an important and continuing role to play”.

“We are taking action to protect access to cash in law and laying out that this means fee-free withdrawals and the availability of cash facilities within a reasonable distance,” he said.

“People shouldn’t have to trek for hours to withdraw a tenner to put in someone’s birthday card – nor should businesses have to travel large distances to deposit cash takings.

“These are measures which benefit everyone who uses cash but particularly those living in rural areas, the elderly and those with disabilities.”

Story continues

The most recent figures from the FCA show that, as of last summer, 99.8 per cent of the UK population were within 5km (3.1 miles) of a free cash point.

However, the financial watchdog also found evidence that the number of bank branches, Post Offices and free-to-use ATMs were all on the decline.

Downing Street wants to ensure that the current level of access to cash is maintained given the importance of paper money to many vulnerable groups.

Easier to manage household budgets

Cash is disproportionately used by the elderly and low-income families who find it makes it easier to manage household budgets than using digital payments.

Under the new rules the FCA will have to “have regard” to how cash can be accessed, including opening hours and the need for in-person help.

The use of coins and notes has declined dramatically over the past decade, as the number of online payments has risen from 45 per cent to 85 per cent.

But it rebounded last year as families turned back to physical money to help them manage their finances better as they battled the cost of living crisis.

Figures from the Nationwide Building Society revealed that the number of cash withdrawals from ATMs rose by 19 per cent in 2022 compared with 2021.

Tory MPs have campaigned for more protections, with some urging Rishi Sunak to go further and also pass laws forcing shops to accept physical money.

The Prime Minister rejected those calls in June, telling the House of Commons that “organisations themselves should be able to choose the forms of payment that they will accept”.

Parliament passed the Financial Services and Markets Act last month, which hands the City watchdog powers to make the banks comply with the new minimum distances.

At the time the Treasury said it would provide further guidance on what it considered a “reasonable distance” for people to have to travel to access cash.

Ministers will also set out which companies will be subject to the rules, and the FCA will consult with industry this autumn before implementing them.

An FCA spokesman said: “The way we pay is changing, but these new powers will help ensure access to cash is maintained for many businesses and people who continue to rely on it.

“In the autumn we will consult on new rules that will require banks to maintain reasonable access to cash in a local area by assessing local provision and taking appropriate steps to install additional services where they are needed.

“We look forward to the Government outlining which firms our new access to cash rules will apply to inform this vital work.”

Make businesses accept cash

Anne Marie Morris, a Tory MP who sits on the Commons Treasury Committee, expressed concerns over how the new rules will be enforced.

She also urged Downing Street to go further by bringing in a law that would make businesses accept cash as well as card payments.

“Free access to cash being guaranteed is a good step forward. I welcome it. But how is it to be policed?” she told the Telegraph.

“The concept needs stress testing. A blanket three-mile obligation for rural areas sounds great, but what is rural defined as?

“This is a move in the right direction but without a better understanding of the cash need we may not get the best results.”

She added: “Clearly cash access and cash acceptance are two sides of the same coin. The two have to be in balance.

“Some businesses will not accept cash, some businesses will only accept cash. Some consumers can only pay in cash, many prefer to pay in cash to help budgeting.

“This needs much more focus. The government needs to review again the issue of cash acceptance to avoid social and financial exclusion.”