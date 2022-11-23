Banks block crypto transactions after FTX collapse - latest updates

Crypto exchange FTX collapsed leaving 80,000 UK crypto traders out of pocket - OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Banks are blocking payments to and from crypto exchanges in the wake of the collapse of FTX, which left 80,000 UK traders out of pocket.

Starling Bank has tightened its controls on payments and is blocking all outgoing and incoming payments from crypto exchange.

In a tweet the bank said it considered crypto activity "to be high risk" and that it had taken the decision to "implement further restrictions on outgoing and incoming transfers".

It comes as Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now collapsed FTX, says he "deeply regrets" the collapse of his crypto empire.

He apologised to staff in a letter that outlined a crash in "collateral" from $60bn (£50.4bn) to $9bn (£7.6bn).

"I didn't mean for any of this to happen, and I would give anything to be able to go back and do things over again," he wrote in the message sent to employees Tuesday.

He added: "I did not realise the full extent of the margin position, nor did I realise the magnitude of the risk posed by a hyper-correlated crash."

While he argued that could have helped save FTX and return "large value" to customers, the court filings point to a chaotic organisation with deep problems.

08:02 AM

UK markets open higher

The FTSE 100 opened 1pc higher at 7,452.84 as the internationally-focused index expects a smaller interest rate rise from the US Federal Reserve later today.

The FTSE 250 started the day up 0.7pc to 19,427.33.

07:59 AM

Pets at Home hit by higher freight and energy costs

Pets at Home profits fall - iStockphoto

Pets at Home has revealed a dip in profits for the past six months as it was impacted by higher freight and energy costs.

The retailer and veterinary services firm said underlying pre-tax profit dropped by 9.3pc to £59.2m over the period to October 13, compared with the same period last year.

The company said this was in line with expectations as it held profit targets for the year and hailed a "resilient" pet care market.

Chief executive Lyssa McGowan said:

In my first six months as CEO, I have spent my time forming a deep understanding of the business and sector, learning from the ground up how the business operates. I am more convinced that Pets at Home is well-positioned to capitalise on an attractive growth opportunity in our structurally-growing pet care market, supported by our unique blend of products and services, deeply-embedded culture and expert, passionate colleagues and partners. Our first-half performance shows progress and resilience across the business. In a challenging macro-environment, the pet care industry remains in growth across all channels and we have continued to acquire new customers at an impressive rate, setting new records for customer numbers in recent months.

07:53 AM

Sam Bankmanb-Fried's apology to staff

Here is the full letter Sam Bankman-Fried sent to FTX staff:

Letter SBF sent today to FTX employees h/t @CoinDesk pic.twitter.com/YERO3yfKnI — Liz Hoffman (@lizrhoffman) November 22, 2022

07:50 AM

Good morning

Sam Bankman-Fried has issued a mea culpa in a letter apologising to FTX staff for the collapse of his crypt empire.

It comes as US bankruptcy proceedings have revealed that tens of thousands of British traders have been left out of pocket by the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Some 8pc of FTX's users were based in the UK, a Delaware court heard, suggesting that 80,000 Britons may have lost money. FTX left around one million creditors, the vast majority of whom were unsecured users of the exchange.

Matthew Field has the details.

5 things to start your day

1) FTX collapse leaves 80,000 UK crypto traders out of pocket Some 8pc of FTX's users were based in the UK, a Delaware court heard, suggesting that 80,000 Britons may have lost money. FTX left around one million creditors, the vast majority of whom were unsecured users of the exchange.

2) Royal Mail sweetens pay offer in 11th-hour bid to avoid Christmas strikes The FTSE 250 company is understood to have offered a 9pc pay rise spread over 18 months, rather than two years, as previously tabled.

3) Twitter to resume hiring after Elon Musk sacks more than 4,000 staff Mr Musk said that employees were encouraged to make referrals, but he did not specify the roles Twitter was hiring for. The company currently has no open positions listed on its website.

4) RMT announces series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas and New Year Rail passengers will be hit by waves of strikes after talks to avoid festive travel chaos collapsed.

5) Danish Crown to build £100m gammon plant in UK despite Brexit red tape The 30,500 square metre factory, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, will be completely powered by renewable energy and will create 300 jobs once it is operational.

What happened overnight

Asian share markets had mostly positive gains on Wednesday despite rising Covid cases in mainland China leaving investors uncertain.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3pc, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. The index is up 12pc so far this month.

Australian shares climbed 0.7pc, with most gains coming from mining and resources giants as a result of higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.6pc in early trade.