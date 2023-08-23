After bankruptcy, major retailer closes another Johnson County store. Look for deals

Another Party City store is closing this week, leaving just one left in Johnson County.

Thursday is the chain’s last day at 5808 Antioch Road in Merriam Town Center. An employee told The Star remaining items were heavily discounted.

Its Overland Park location, 8400 W. 135th St., will remain open.

Party City has two Northland spots at 8321 N.W. Roanridge Road and 8737 N. Booth Ave., one in Independence at 19850 E. Jackson Drive, and in Lee’s Summit at 940 N.E. Sam Walton Lane.

The closure comes after Party City filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year and announced it would be downsizing. It then closed its Belton spot at 541 Markey Parkway.

It closed its Olathe spot a couple years prior at 14673 W. 119th St.

The party supply store originated in New Jersey in 1986 and still has dozens of stores in 46 states.