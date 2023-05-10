Tesco slices bread and butter prices a day after Sainsbury's - latest updates

Tesco and Sainsbury's have cut bread and butter prices - PA

Tesco has followed Sainsbury's in cutting the price of its own-brand bread and butter as supermarkets battle to win customers amid the cost of living crisis.

The UK's biggest supermarket has dropped the price of its most popular bread, Tesco Toastie white bread, from 85p to 75p.

It has also cut 10p from other own-brand loaves and from its 250g blocks of salted and unsalted butter, which have fallen from £1.99 to £1.89.

Tesco said it would continue to work closely with its suppliers to manage any further volatility in prices.

The cuts come a day after Sainsbury's announced it had dropped the price of some of its lines of bread and butter in response to falling wheat prices.

The cuts come as grocery inflation leapt by more than 19pc in March compared with a year ago, as energy and supply chain costs were passed on to shoppers.

Sainsbury's and Tesco recently cut the price of milk by at least 5p, followed by Aldi, Lidl and Asda.

11:36 AM

North Sea oil giant axes 350 UK jobs after windfall tax hit

The North Sea's biggest oil producer expects to cut 350 jobs in Britain two months after it claimed its profits were all but wiped out Rishi Sunak's windfall tax.

The company, which pumped more than 200,000 barrels of oil and gas a day last year, is reviewing its UK operations after the government slapped the levy on North Sea producers.

Harbour Energy has said some opportunities in Britain will no longer be pursued and it will target growth abroad.

The North Sea oil producer said today it expects "a reduction of about 350 onshore positions," which would deliver annual savings of about $50m (£39.6bn) from 2024.

It faces a $15m (£11.9m) hit as a result of the job losses in this year's results.

The Government introduced a windfall tax on excess energy profits last year after oil and gas companies saw profits surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring.

KRT18T North Sea, Oil production with platforms. Aerial view. Brent Oil Field. - Martin Langer / Alamy Stock Photo

11:33 AM

Tesco follows Sainsbury's to slice bread and butter prices

Tesco has followed Sainsbury's in cutting the price of its own-brand bread and butter.

The UK's biggest supermarket has dropped the price of its most popular bread, Tesco Toastie white bread, from 85p to 75p, implementing the same 10p cut to other own-brand loafs and its 250g blocks of salted and unsalted butter, down from £1.99 to £1.89.

Tesco said it would continue to work closely with its suppliers to manage any further volatility.

The cuts come a day after Sainsbury's announced it had dropped the price of some of its lines of bread and butter in response to falling commodity prices.

The UK's second-biggest supermarket chain has also lowered the price of its own-brand 250g salted and unsalted butter by 5pc to £1.89 and has cut the price of its 800g Soft White Medium, Wholemeal Medium, Wholemeal Thick and Toastie White loaves of bread by 11pc to 75p.

Tesco has cut the price of bread and butter - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

11:21 AM

Google expected to unveil to Microsoft's AI search tool

Alphabet's Google is expected to unveil more artificial intelligence in its products to answer the latest competition from Microsoft, which has threatened its perch on top of the nearly $300bn (£238bn) search advertising market.

Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence technology that can answer questions with human-like prose and derive new content from past data.

The effort will be the most closely watched as Google executives take the stage at its yearly conference I/O in Mountain View, California, near its headquarters.

The result could alter how consumers access the world's information and which company wins the global market for search advertising, estimated by research firm MAGNA to be $286bn this year.

For years the top portal to the internet, Google has found its position in question since rivals began exploiting generative AI as an alternative way to present content from the web.

First came ChatGPT, the chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that industry observers called Google's disruptor. Next came Bing, Microsoft's search engine updated with a similarly dextrous chatbot, which can answer queries where no obvious result existed online -- like what car seat to buy for a particular model vehicle.

Google - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

11:02 AM

Still 'significant upside risks' for inflation, warns Lagarde

The European Central Bank's fight with inflation is not over and more action is still required, according to Christine Lagarde.

The outlook could face "significant upside risks" even though inflation is well down from its double-digit peak, the ECB President told Japan's Nikkei newspaper.

The ECB must be particularly attentive to wage pressures, she said.

It comes after Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel told German radio today that "we're not yet done with rate hiking," although he said policymakers are "coming to the home stretch".

Greece's Yannis Stournaras said increases would definitely end this year.

The Bank of England makes its next interest rate decision tomorrow after the ECB and US Federal Reserve both opted for quarter of a percentage point rises last week.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

10:49 AM

Longer lorries to be allowed on roads to reduce potholes

Longer lorries will be allowed on UK roads next month in a bid to reduce traffic, the Government has announced.

Our transport correspondent Jack Simpson has the details:

Legislation will be laid on May 10 that will mean the legal length for lorries on UK roads can be extended to 18.5m (61ft), 2.05m longer than the current length. The Government estimates that the extension will result in an 8 per cent reduction in lorry journeys and lead to less traffic for all other vehicles. It also believes that the longer lorries would result in fewer potholes as there would be no change to the maximum weight of a lorry, and the way the longer vehicles are constructed would result in less surface damage. The decision comes after an 11-year trial that has seen several companies use longer vehicles to transport goods allowed on UK roads.

The legal length for lorries on UK roads can be extended to 18.55, 2.05m longer than the current length - Highways/Alamy

10:35 AM

Treasury appoints new chief economic adviser

The Treasury has a new chief economic adviser, as Sam Beckett replaces Clare Lombardelli, who was recently appointed as the OECD chief economist.

Ms Beckett had previously jointly held the role as head of the Government Economic Service and joins the Treasury from her role as second permanent secretary at the Office for National Statistics and the deputy chief executive at the UK Statistics Authority.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

I am thrilled to congratulate Sam on her well-deserved appointment and welcome her back to the Treasury. Her economic expertise and leadership in a range of Government departments will be indispensable as we focus on our priorities of growing the economy, reducing debt and halving inflation.

Ms Beckett added she was "incredibly honoured and looks forward to joining a team aiming to "further bolster economic prosperity for the whole of the UK".

10:18 AM

Shell wins court battle over oil spill

Shell has won a legal battle at the Supreme Court over one of the largest oil spills off the coast of Nigeria after judges dismissed arguments that the oil giant could still be held responsible over a decade later.

The Bonga oil leak in 2011 — said to be the largest spill in the Niger Delta for at least 20 years — was an environmental "catastrophe" that caused billions of dollars of damage, a group of almost 28,000 Nigerians had argued.

Lawyers for two of the Nigerian claimants said that the spill of some 40,000 barrels of oil, which happened during a transfer of oil between two vessels, could be considered a "continuing nuisance" allowing for statutory time limits to legal action to be extended.

However, the panel of five judges have rejected those arguments. Judge Andrew Burrows said: "The leak was a one-off event or an isolated escape."

Shell said the ruling brings an end to the claims in England. It said in a statement:

It was clear from the start that these claims were unfounded and brought entirely out of time. While the 2011 Bonga spill was highly regrettable, it was swiftly contained and cleaned up offshore.

The case had the potential for broader ramifications for other lawsuits, with the judges considering whether oil giants can be held responsible for spills at sea until the oil has been cleaned up.

09:58 AM

Lenders told to explain low savings rates

Influential MPs have written to a series of lenders asking them to explain why interest rates offered to savers are lower than the Bank of England's base rate.

Nationwide, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money have each received communications from the Treasury select committee asking how they determine the level of interest rate increases they pass on to customers.

The letters ask whether the lenders inform their loyal customers that higher alternatives may be available.

Chairman Harriett Baldwin said: "We would like to know why savings rates offered by banks and building societies are so much lower than the current base rate."

The Bank of England has raised interest rates 10 consecutive times to 4.25pc in its battle against inflation and reveals its next decision tomorrow.

09:39 AM

Ryanair wins legal battle to stop state aid to Lufthansa

Ryanair has won a European Union court challenge which cancels regulatory approval for a €6bn (£5.2bn) cash injection for rival airline Lufthansa amid the pandemic.

The EU General Court in Luxembourg has annulled the European Commission's decision from June 2020 to recapitalise the airline, saying its assessment included "several errors".

It added that it was wrong to consider that Lufthansa "was unable to obtain financing on the markets for the entirety of its needs".

Ryanair also won a separate bid to topple the EU's 2020 approval of similar aid to SAS Airlines.

The commission in June 2020 approved the Lufthansa measures, saying a government plan to take a 20pc stake in Europe's largest airline was in line with the bloc's state-aid rules and would prevent the carrier's collapse.

The EU approval covers the German government's plan to pay €300m euros for a 20pc stake and make two so-called silent participations of €4.7bn and €1bn in the company’s capital.

German airline Lufthansa - CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

09:16 AM

National Express to change its name

National Express, the coach giant whose name was immortalised in a hit by the Divine Comedy, has announced it will change its name this summer.

The business will become known as Mobico Group from early June after the board decided the name better reflect's the company's international nature and its shift towards mass transit.

The National Express name will still be used on the UK coach network and some other businesses.

All "significant" brand names used across the group's global operations including Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman and Durham School Services will also be retained.

The company will adopt a new stock ticker, "MCG", but will continue trading under the existing "NEX" ticker until a further announcement is made.

Chief executive Ignacio Garat said:

Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions. We remain focused on providing best-in-class services and delivering our Evolve strategy, with the intent of establishing Mobico Group as the world's premier shared mobility operator.

National Express - REUTERS/Phil Noble

09:05 AM

Wetherspoon soars after busiest ever Saturday

JD Wetherspoon shares have gained as much as 9.1pc, hitting the highest since April last year and topping the FTSE 250, after the pub operator said it expects profit this year to be at the top end of expectations.

The company said like-for-like sales increased by 12.2pc in the third quarter compared to the previous year, helped by an exceptionally strong May Bank Holiday weekend.

The company enjoyed its busiest-ever Saturday, although the Coronation weekend was slightly less strong.

Like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to April 30 were up 9.1pc compared to the same period in the last full financial year before the pandemic.

The company expects to pay record high taxes in the current year as sales are likely to be at record levels.

Chairman Tim Martin said:

Lockdowns and associated restrictions have had more profound and longer-lasting consequences than most economists, politicians and commentators predicted. Sales in the last quarter have continued their positive momentum, although inflation, especially in labour, energy and food costs, remains a more intractable issue.

JD Wetherspoon is the strongest performer on the FTSE 250 so far today - Tim Ireland/PA Wire

08:46 AM

Asos sinks amid tentative start for markets

Stocks were flat as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of inflation data in the United States, while aerospace company Melrose rose to its highest in more than three years after forecasting sales in-line with expectations.

Melrose Industries said it will continue as a pure-play aerospace company after the recent spin-off of its automotive unit, sending its shares 5.8pc higher.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 remains little changed, with rate-sensitive banks adding 0.6pc.

Investors now eye April consumer inflation data in the world's largest economy, due at 1.30pm UK time, which could impact rate-cut expectations by the Federal Reserve this year.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 has lost 0.1pc, with Asos the top loser.

The retailer swung to a first-half loss, hurt by a squeeze on household budgets and elevated product returns, sending its shares 8.7pc lower.

08:37 AM

Oil falls ahead of US inflation data

Oil has fallen ahead of a critical US inflation report, while investors digested a mixed report on supplies from an industry group.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has slipped 0.5pc to just above $77 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate sank 0.5pc toward $73 a barrel after jumping 7.5pc over the previous three sessions as the White House said it would begin purchasing crude to replenish the emergency reserves after maintenance work later this year.

The US consumer price inflation data later Wednesday will be closely watched for a read on the Federal Reserve's likely interest-rate path in the second half as the economy shows signs of a slowdown that could hurt energy demand.

Crude has retreated this year as worries over Fed tightening and a potential US recession outweighed a solid physical market and supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

08:13 AM

John Lewis boss to face confidence vote

The boss of the John Lewis Partnership is set to face a confidence vote on her future after criticism of the leadership of the retail giant.

Dame Sharon White, chairwoman of the business which runs the department store chain and supermarket arm Waitrose, has faced criticism after she said the group was considering selling a stake.

Industry leaders such as Mary Portas criticised the potential move, which would stop the company being entirely owned by its employees.

Dame Sharon has also come under scrutiny after the business said it would not give an annual bonus to staff for only the second time since 1953 and cautioned over potential job cuts in March after falling to a £234m loss.

The group has looked to diversify its operations, such as expanding into rental flats, as part of a radical strategy to return the business to long-term profitability.

On Wednesday Dame Sharon will provide an update to the John Lewis Partnership council, a 61-member group of staff elected by its workforce.

Dame Sharon White faces a confidence vote

08:02 AM

Markets mixed at the open

It has been a mixed start for the markets ahead of US inflation figures later and the Bank of England's interest rate decision tomorrow.

The FTSE 100 is flat at 7,775.69 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has risen 0.2pc to 19,306.25.

08:01 AM

Energy crisis 'is not over yet,' warns Eon chief

German power provider Eon warned that Europe may not have seen the end of turmoil in its energy markets and the situation could still take a turn for the worse.

Chief financial officer Marc Spieker warned "the crisis is not over yet" amid warnings from analysts that a sudden rebound in demand and increased competition from Asia could send energy prices skyward again.

He was speaking as the company revealed it expects adjusted earnings to remain broadly in line with last year's results.

Mr Spieker said this "factors in the possibility of a further deterioration in the remainder of the year".

Eon sees results "towards the upper end" of its guidance of €7.8bn to €8bn (£6.8bn to £7bn) this year.

The company said it nearly doubled results from its consumer-facing Customer Solutions business in the first quarter compared to a year ago, helped by falling commodity prices and higher end prices.

Utilities initially struggled to pass on higher costs to consumers last year.

The Rampion Offshore Wind Farm off the Sussex coast, developed by Eon - Julia Claxton/Alamy Live News

07:53 AM

Asos 'remains in intensive care'

After Asos suffered a loss in the first half of its financial year, Wealth Club's quality shares portfolio manager Charlie Huggins said:

This is a weak sales performance from Asos with revenue down significantly in the second quarter and further weak trading in March and April. It shows that the operational turnaround plan won't be a quick fix, with Asos having a mountain to climb to rediscover its former glory. The weak sales are due to two reasons. First, the trading backdrop remains exceptionally challenging, with customers having cut back on online purchasing as economies have reopened following the pandemic. The second reason is due to ASOS' own actions of prioritising profit over revenue. For too long, ASOS has had all the wrong priorities. The biggest problem was that it cared more about sales than the bottom line. This is now changing under new chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte. In summary, ASOS is off the operating table, but it remains in intensive care. It will be some time before the success of the recovery can be judged.

07:46 AM

Asos losses widen as it tries to cut stock

Asos slumped to a half-year loss as it tried to cut its stock levels and excessive discounting in a bid to turn around its performance.

The fast-fashion business said sales dropped by 8pc in the six months through February and operating losses widened to £272.5m.

Chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte said the business has made progress in its turnaround despite "some very challenging conditions".

It is nearly a year since Mr Ramos Calamonte took the reins and the Spaniard is seeking to convince investors that his plan will return the business to profit by reducing stock, cutting spending and slowing automation.

The benefits of the turnaround are expected to come through in the second half, with Asos generating cash once more.

However, Asos forecast a sales decline of low double digits for the second half and adjusted earnings before interest and tax of £40m to £60m, compared with a loss in the first half.

The shares have lost about half their value over the past year.

Asos - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

07:41 AM

Toyota moves past supply chain troubles

Toyota said that its full-year net profit beat expectations while projecting better sales and revenue for the year ahead in a sign supply chain disruptions may be easing.

The Japanese firm reported 2.45trn yen (£14.3bn) in net profit for the fiscal year, down 14pc from a year earlier but still beating its projections of 2.36trn yen.

It said it expects full-year net profit to increase five percent for the year ahead to 2.58trn yen on "improvements in semiconductor supply and the efforts of production sites".

The carmaker retained its top-selling crown for the third year in a row in 2022, but like much of the industry has battled pandemic headwinds and the effects of a global chip shortage.

Chief executive Koji Sato said: "In a word, it was a very tough year for us to produce and deliver vehicles to our customers."

Visitors gather at the Toyota booth during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show earlier this year - REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

07:28 AM

BBC licence fee collector faces £20m hit after cyber attack

Outsourcing firm and government contractor Capita has revealed it will take a hit of up to around £20m from the recent cyber attack that saw a breach of its customer, supplier and colleague data.

The group, which holds public sector contracts worth billions of pounds including enforcing the BBC licence fee, said investigations into the incident suggests that some data was accessed, but that this was from less than 0.1pc of its server estate.

It said it has taken "extensive steps" to recover and secure the customer, supplier and colleague data contained within the impacted server estate, and to "remediate any issues arising from the incident".

It expects the bill to reach between around £15m and £20m for the cyber attack, covering specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs, as well as investment to reinforce its cyber security defences and strengthen its IT security.

07:24 AM

Banking turmoil helps deliver record profits to US lenders

The US banking sector made record profits in the first three months of the year, helped by the turmoil that rippled through the sector following the collapse of the likes of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

About half the increase in profits across the industry came from one-time gains recorded by First Citizen and Flagstar.

They bought what was left of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank respectively after they were seized by regulators in March and sold off at a discount.

In all, US bank profits reached an all-time high of about $80bn (£63.4bn) in the first quarter, up 33pc from the same period a year ago.

Only 197 out of America's 4,400 banks made losses in the first three months of the year according to data provider BankRegData, which collates quarterly reports given to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation by US lenders.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation's largest bank by assets which this month bought the failed lender First Republic, had the highest profit of $11.7bn (£9.3bn).

Troubled lender PacWest, which has been the subject of a record selloff of its shares amid investor jitters, lost more than any other lender, down $1.2bn.

The bumper profits experienced by the sector in the first quarter may not last.

The figures from BankRegData show that aggregate interest expense for all banks jumped by 10 times to $85bn (£67.3bn) in the first quarter compared to a year earlier.

Banks have needed to pay higher rates to depositors amid the US Federal Reserve's programme of increasing interest rates.

JP Morgan Chase had the highest profit of any US bank in the first three months of the year - Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:15 AM

Good morning

Banking turmoil in the US sent customers racing to withdraw their deposits - but going by the numbers it was not a bad period for the financial industry.

America's banking industry booked record first quarter profits this year, thanks in large part to the worst crisis in the sector since 2008.

US bank profits reached about $80bn, with about half of the increase coming from one-time gains recorded by First Citizen and Flagstar, which bought up assets from failed lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank after they were seized by US regulators and sold at a cut price in March.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England targets small lenders in wake of market turmoil | Challenger banks and building societies face being forced to set aside more cash instead of lending it to customers

2) How supermarkets became public enemy number one | Retailers face accusations of ‘greedflation’ as cost of groceries remains stubbornly high

3) Pound to surge as bankers admit they were ‘wrong’ on UK economy | Experts at Citi tear up forecast for sterling to hit parity with dollar

4) Ireland to launch sovereign wealth fund as low taxes pay off | Proposals come as rock bottom rates attract some of the world’s biggest companies

5) Modern electric engines make driving sports cars boring, says McLaren boss | Supercar manufacturer is not yet ready to switch to electric models

What happened overnight

Asian shares declined in muted trading as investors awaited an upcoming report on inflation in the United States today, an important indicator for where interest rates and global growth might go in the coming months.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4pc to end at 29,122.18, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.6pc to 2,085.91.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down nearly 0.1pc to 7,257.60. South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 0.1pc to 2,508.04.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.6pc to 19,746.67, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.9pc to 3,326.31.

Market watchers are also worried about any signs of economic woes in China after recent data showed imports were lagging, even as exports continued to grow, although at a slower pace than before.

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew more cautious ahead of the emergency meeting between Joe Biden and congressional leaders to discuss the unresolved debt ceiling crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.88 points, or 0.17pc, to 33,561.81. The S&P 500 lost 18.95 points, or 0.46pc, to 4,119.17 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.36 points, or 0.63pc, to 12,179.55.

