Banking reforms have changed nothing – in a crisis, taxpayers are still on the hook

Never mind too big to fail; it's too small to fail which is fast becoming the problem. None of the US banks that have been going under are exactly tiddlers; First Republic is the second biggest bank failure in US history. But nor are they the giants that were able to hold taxpayers to ransom at the time of the financial crisis nearly 15 years ago.

Even so, it turns out that banks thought too small to be systemically important, and which have therefore been allowed to pass substantially unnoticed under the regulators' radar, cannot be allowed to fail either, for fear of the cascade of bankruptcies it might set off elsewhere.

As it is, the current mindset is that there is perhaps safety in size. JP Morgan, already far and away the US's largest bank, would not have been allowed to acquire First Republic in normal circumstances because of competition concerns. But in this environment, "too big to manage" appears no longer to be a concern for regulators desperate to avoid the taxpayer funded bailouts of the financial crisis.

Up went the cry after the Lehman meltdown; never again. Never again would taxpayers be on the hook for the sins of the banking sector. Capital and liquidity obligations were bolstered, resolution regimes were beefed up and codified, "living wills" were introduced requiring banks to detail exactly how the spoils would be divided in the event of failure, and balance sheets were regularly "stress tested" against what supposedly would be the worst the economy might throw at them.

Yet here we are again, and although it is true that so far there have been no overt taxpayer bailouts of afflicted banks, the state has had to step in in all four cases, and with the US banks, it was briefly forced to underwrite deposits to mitigate the damage. When push comes to shove, it would seem, banks are still effectively wards of the state. They cannot be allowed to fail for fear of the wider economic damage it might inflict. Everyone knows this, making banks more willing to take risks with depositors' money than they would otherwise have been.

It's not all the fault of the bankers involved; a large part of the blame must lie with prudential regulators and more than a decade of incontinent monetary policy. Too much money sloshing around the system equals too much credit. The more credit there is, the riskier it becomes. Ah, said the regulators, rather than betting the farm on wing and a prayer enterprise or overstretched households, you can instead store the deposits in "risk free" government bonds, apparently oblivious to the obvious truth that the zero interest rates of quantitative easing had made such bonds more expensive than ever before in history.

Rising interest rates have caused values to plummet, eroding the capital buffers of first Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and now First Republic. All have ended up under water. On cue, depositors ran for the hills.

Fast emerging as a further problem for America's army of smaller, regional banks, is commercial property, where nearly all of them are heavily invested and asset values are similarly plummeting. To normal cyclical factors, moreover, have to be added the now dramatic structural challenges in a market where large swathes of real estate have been made obsolete by work from home and the growth of online retail. A perfect storm is threatened.

In the end, all the paraphernalia of banking reform so painstakingly put in place after the Global Financial Crisis counted for little or nothing. As always, regulators had prepared the defences for a repeat of what happened last time; they have proved as worthless as France's Maginot Line at the outbreak of the Second World War. Central bankers always knew there would be a problem when they came to reverse the quantitative easing used to counter the post financial crisis slump, but even so it seems to have taken them by surprise.

Who knows where all this is going to end, but a dime to a dollar there are going to be actual taxpayer bailouts, as opposed to the current "virtual" ones, before the tightening cycle is over. Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan's chief executive, declares that the "mini-banking crisis is over", a case of wishful thinking if ever there was one. The idea that regulators are on top of the crisis, which seems to be the general belief among investors, is almost laughably complacent. Exactly the same thing was said after the Bear Stearns rescue in early 2008. In the event, this was just the beginning.

So far, the damage has been confined to the US and Switzerland. In Britain, we've had the "liability driven investment" crisis among pension funds associated with last Autumn's mini-budget, but the banking sector seems to have remained comparatively unaffected.

Nothing to worry about in the UK, the Bank of England keeps reassuring us. Famous last words, even if there is at least some reason to believe it is right. Capital and liquidity buffers seem robust, and exposure both to commercial property and to longer dated UK government bonds appears relatively limited. There has to date been little evidence of deposit flight. Yet banks are black box businesses. Until you lift the bonnet, you can never be entirely sure what nasties lie beneath.

And in broad brush terms, what applies to the US also applies to the UK. All the layers of extra regulation applied since 2008 have no doubt succeeded in de-risking the sector to some extent, but they've also come at a cost and will not have insulated the taxpayer from liability in the event of a serious storm.

Such was the damage caused by the last banking crisis that Britain actually went quite a bit further than the US and Europe in its reform agenda, with "ring fencing" of retail banking from investment banking. The UK was an outlier in deciding specifically to legislate in this regard. It was our own form of Glass–Steagall, the Great Depression-era US legislation which separated investment banking from retail banking so that the one cannot bring down the other.

This was belt and braces stuff, but it was also costly, and even after recent developments in the US, of questionable benefit. According to estimates by Keith Skeoch, the former Standard Life boss tasked by the Treasury with reviewing the impact of the ring-fencing regime on UK competitiveness, the one off cost to UK banks was nearly £3bn, with ongoing annual costs of £1.5bn. These additional costs will in some way or other all have been passed on to the customer.

There have been other adverse consequences too, By design, the effect has been to concentrate retail deposits inside the ringfence. Thanks to central bank money printing and the enforced savings of lockdown, ringfenced banks have found themselves awash with deposits, but the constraints of the ring fence leave them with few options on what to do with the money.

Excess liquidity above internal liquidity targets held by the five largest ringfenced banks was £120bn as of September 2021, triple the pre-Covid levels of £40bn, according to a recent assessment by Skeoch's independent panel on ringfencing and proprietary trading.

The upshot is that the ringfenced banks have ended up with huge quantities of under-utilised capital and liquidity desperately seeking profitable deployment. What better use for the money than the mortgage market?

Small wonder that house prices have raced ahead, and are now threatening to correct sharply, with rising defaults to match if the economy stalls and unemployment skyrockets. In any case, ringfencing seems to have resulted in another splendidly predictable misallocation of capital, helping to feed the last thing that the UK economy needed, another house price bubble.

So let's not speak too soon in declaring victory over the current bout of banking turbulence sweeping in from the US. This "mini-crisis" is far from over.