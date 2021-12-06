Bankera starts Supporting USD Payments for Business Accounts

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Bankera, a fintech company focusing on providing dedicated IBAN (international bank account number) payment accounts for digital businesses, has expanded its offering of supported currencies for cross-border business payments to include United States dollars (USD).

According to Vytautas Karalevicius, a co-founder of Bankera, the importance of such currencies as euros or renminbi is growing for cross-border B2B payments, but the USD dominance is still clear which according to different sources ranges from a bit less than 40% to more than 80%. Hence, for business having an option to send and receive dollars is vital to stay competitive in international trade.

Currently Bankera is offering accounts and supports transfers in 26 different currencies including euros (EUR), dollars (USD), pounds (GBP), Swiss francs (CHF) and United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED). In addition to multi-currency account and SWIFT payments, Bankera clients can benefit from instant transfers between accounts within the eurozone (SEPA Instant payments).

Bankera also offers plastic and virtual Visa debit cards for businesses, which is a perfect tool to manage physical and online corporate payments as well as to provide cards to employees or partners. Furthermore, this year, Bankera's compliance team has more than tripled, which ensures swift and fast remote onboarding.

Bankera's solutions are powered by Pervesk, an electronic money institution authorised by the Bank of Lithuania. Pervesk has been a principal member of the Visa network for the payment cards' issuing since November 2020.

