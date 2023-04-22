The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Pays A US$0.37 Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Bank of New York Mellon's shares before the 27th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.48 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bank of New York Mellon has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of $44.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Bank of New York Mellon can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Bank of New York Mellon's earnings are down 2.8% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bank of New York Mellon has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bank of New York Mellon for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

Wondering what the future holds for Bank of New York Mellon? See what the 13 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

