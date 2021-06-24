Bank ups growth and inflation outlook as interest rates held at 0.1%

The Bank of England has insisted soaring inflation should be only temporary despite a bigger than expected leap in the cost of living as Britain’s economic recovery gathers speed.

The Bank said it now expects UK growth to surge by 5.5% in the second quarter as it recovers from a lockdown-hit start to the year.

It warned near-term pressure on prices could “prove somewhat larger than expected”, forecasting that inflation will rise above 3%.

But the Bank insisted above-target inflation – which hit 2.1% in May – is set to be only “transitory”.

It came as the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee held interest rates at 0.1% and kept its quantitative easing (QE) programme at £895 billion.

The Bank’s outgoing chief economist Andy Haldane repeated his call for a £50 billion cut to QE after recently warning over the “beast of inflation”, but he was outvoted 8-1.