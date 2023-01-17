Bank for sale could be converted into a cool house. And yes, it comes with a vault

These days, it’s not unusual to see buildings that were once something else converted into really interesting homes. Like an old factory that is now a set of high-end lofts. Or a radium spring that is now a resort.

Now, a bank in Rhode Island can be added to the mix — for $749,000.

“Located in the heart of Downtown Pawtucket, this historic neoclassical building has been meticulously maintained in recent years,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Originally built in 1901 for Providence County Savings Bank, it features ornate elements throughout with mason and marble details and an expansive front entrance with storefront display windows.”

The listing says the building has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms over 10,452 square feet. Features include:

High ceilings

Elevator

Off-street parking

Kitchen area

Space galore

But the real draw of the home is the massive bank basement vault that looks like something out of a heist television show. Could be a good safe room, bunker or simply stay as a vault for all your Scrooge McDuck gold coins.

The residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that features unique houses for sale.

“Worth more than $749,000. Just wish it was somewhere besides Rhode Island,” one person said.

“Tuesday: Buys bank with massive impenetrable vault ‘cause it’s cool,” another joked. “Friday: Me, stuck in the vault for the 2nd day, reevaluating every decision I’ve ever made.”

“I’m a Rhode Islander and I would love to see someone do something awesome with this! I see a lot of restaurant comments - that would be interesting!” someone observed.

“Honesty, it looks like it would be an amazing space for an art studio,” one person commented. “You could turn it into an art (co-op) and people could use the individual office rooms to store their work and then share the larger work space.”

“That vault is the ultimate safe room! Just have to reverse the door,” another said.

“That’s actually super cool if you have the money to make it livable! I’d turn that vault into a wine cellar!” someone noted.

Story continues

“I need it,” one person tweeted.

“Okay, this would be kinda cool, honestly.”

Pawtucket is 5 miles north of Providence.

Sprawling estate sparkles with glamour and is for sale in Dallas. Check it out