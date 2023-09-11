Bank rate-setter warns further interest rate rises needed to crush inflation

Top policymaker Catherine Mann says there is a risk of inflation becoming embedded if rate increases are paused - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Interest rates need to rise further to crush inflation, a top Bank of England policymaker has warned, in a blow to mortgage borrowers’ hopes that higher borrowing costs may soon ease.

Catherine Mann, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said the Bank needed to prove “our commitment to do what is necessary to achieve the 2pc [inflation] target, sooner rather than later”.

Officials have already raised rates 14 times from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5.25pc today, but Ms Mann said more increases are needed to ensure inflation does not get stuck at high levels.

She said: “To pause or to hold the policy rate lower for longer risks inflation becoming more deeply embedded, which would then require more tightening in total.

“The longer inflation remains way above target, the more difficult it will be and the activity costs greater to ultimately get inflation to target.”

The comments come ahead of the Bank’s latest rate setting meeting next week, at which financial markets expect another increase to 5.5pc.

Ms Mann’s comments point to a split on the MPC, with Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Jon Cunliffe and the Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill all recently suggesting that rates may have peaked.

Mr Pill warned last month there was a risk of doing “unnecessary damage” to the economy if rates rose too high. He argued that rates should be held at a high level, rather than continue increasing until inflation was crushed.

Ms Mann acknowledged that further rate rises risked going too far and damaging the economy, but argued that this was less dangerous than doing too little and allowing inflation to keep rampaging.

Speaking at an event in Canada, she said: “I would rather err on the side of over-tightening. But, if I am wrong, and inflation decelerates more quickly and activity deteriorates more significantly, I will not hesitate to cut rates.”

Inflation has fallen from last year’s peak of 11.1pc in October 2022 to 6.8pc in July. Economists anticipate an acceleration when August’s numbers are published next week, before the downward trend resumes.

Ms Mann warned that her analysis indicated the Bank of England’s main forecast “looks quite optimistic on inflation”, taking aim at those who believe the hard work has been done and inflation will drift back to the target.

She said: “It’s a risky bet that inflation expectations are sufficiently well-anchored and to wait for core inflation to ease down.

“We need to prepare for a world where inflation is more likely to be volatile in the future, and the neutral nominal rate is likely to be higher than in the past. While these might support a ‘3pc inflation is close enough’, popular in some circles, it cannot be our guide.”

Ms Mann, a hawk, was one of two members of the MPC to vote for a 0.5 percentage point increase in the base rate last month.

But she was outvoted by six members who wanted an increase to 5.25pc. One member, Swati Dhingra, wanted the MPC to hold rates at 5pc.

Ms Mann was speaking after the European Commission said the UK economy was performing more strongly than expected.

“Activity in the UK has held up better than previously expected, despite energy prices and inflation being high,” the EC said in an update to its summer forecasts. However, it added that rising interest rates and “persistent inflationary pressures” were expected to weigh on growth in 2024.

In the same update, the EC downgraded its forecasts for eurozone growth as a result of weakness in Germany.

Officials said the country would be the only major European nation to shrink in 2023. It now expects Europe’s biggest economy to shrink 0.4pc this year, down from slight growth of 0.2pc previously.

The German economy is expected to expand 1.1pc in 2024, down from a prediction of 1.4pc earlier this summer.

The Commission warned that Germany had only seen a “subdued recovery” from the energy price shock that had thrown its industrial base into crisis. It added that more recent survey indicators suggest “a big deterioration in conditions” in both Germany and France.

The EC now expects the output across the bloc will rise by 0.8pc this year, compared with an earlier forecast for 1.1pc growth.

