Bank to pay $31M for alleged lending discrimination in DOJ's largest-ever redlining settlement

Grace Hauck and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles agreed to pay $31 million for allegedly engaging in lending discrimination in what is the largest redlining settlement in Department of Justice history, the department announced Thursday.

City National Bank, among the 50 largest banks in the U.S., engaged in redlining in Los Angeles County from 2017 through at least 2020, according to a Justice Department complaint filed in federal court Thursday.

The complaint alleges the bank "avoided providing mortgage lending services" to majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods and "discouraged residents in these neighborhoods from obtaining mortgage loans."

Here's what to know about redlining and the City National Bank case.

What is redlining?

"Redlining" is an illegal practice in which lenders avoid providing credit services to people living in communities of color, according to the Justice Department.

In the 20th century, banks and the real estate determined neighborhoods where people of color lived — outlined in red ink — were deemed the riskiest to invest in.

That meant it was largely impossible for people of color to get loans, thereby segregating communities, Glenn Harris, president of Race Forward and publisher of Colorlines, previously told USA TODAY.

The practice prevented Black families, in particular, from amassing and maintaining wealth in the same way that white families could, resulting in the growth of the racial wealth gap and housing insecurity which persists today.

Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement it is "unacceptable" that redlining persists in the 21st century. He said ending redlining is a "critical step to closing the widening gaps in homeownership and wealth, especially in a city as large and diverse as Los Angeles."

What is City National Bank accused of?

The federal complaint alleges that, from 2017 through at least 2020, other banks received more than six times as many applications in majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Los Angeles County than City National each year.

City National "only opened one branch" in a majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhood in the past two decades, despite having opened or acquired 11 branches during that time period, according to the complaint.

"And unlike at its branches in majority-white areas, City National did not assign any employee to generate mortgage loan applications at that branch," the Justice Department said.

In a statement, City National said: "We disagree with the allegations, but nonetheless support the DOJ in its efforts to ensure equal access to credit for all consumers, regardless of race."

What happens now?

As part of the bank's settlement with the Justice Department, City National agreed to invest at least $29.5 million in a loan subsidy fund for residents of majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.

The bank also agreed to invest $1.75 million in community outreach, a consumer financial education program and community partnerships that increase access to residential mortgage credit, among other measures.

Settlement part of larger DOJ initiative to combat redlining

The agreement Thursday is part of the Justice Department’s nationwide "Combating Redlining Initiative," launched in October 2021.

So far, the initiative has secured more than $75 million dollars in settlements, including a $20 million settlement with Trident Mortgage Company and a $13 million settlement with Lakeland Bank.

Collectively, the settlements have included $67 million for loan subsidy funds in Houston; Memphis, Tennessee; Philadelphia; Newark, Delaware; and Los Angeles.

Housing, lending discrimination are 'less overt' today

Kristen Clarke, U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, announced the settlement Thursday at the historic Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles. She noted the agreement comes days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"While housing and lending discrimination are less overt today than in 1968, they continue to exist," Clarke said.

Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke, right, speaks next to United States Attorney Martin Estrada, of the California central division, while announcing the largest redlining case in American history during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles.
Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke, right, speaks next to United States Attorney Martin Estrada, of the California central division, while announcing the largest redlining case in American history during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

Clarke said the settlement "embodies" King's commitment to fighting economic injustice and ensuring that Black Americans and all communities of color are able to access the credit needed to purchase a home.

Dig deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: City National Bank: DOJ reaches $31M redlining settlement with bank

Latest Stories

  • I've followed the Mediterranean diet for over 3 years. Here are 11 reasons I won't eat any other way.

    From reduced stomach issues to regularly eating pasta, here's why I plan to stick to the popular way of eating after following it since 2019.

  • Men charged in fatal shooting that Wichita police say started with feud over drug debt

    Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.

  • Barre police say students shot teacher with Airsoft pellet

    Barre police say students shot teacher with Airsoft pellet

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg