Bank OZK's (NASDAQ:OZK) three-year earnings growth trails the 18% YoY shareholder returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shareholders have seen the share price rise 49% over three years, well in excess of the market return (24%, not including dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for Bank OZK shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

View our latest analysis for Bank OZK

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Bank OZK achieved compound earnings per share growth of 10% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Dive deeper into Bank OZK's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Bank OZK's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Bank OZK the TSR over the last 3 years was 66%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Bank OZK shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 0.8% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 21%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

But note: Bank OZK may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

