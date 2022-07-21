Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $132.4 million, a 12.1% decrease from $150.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.10, a 5.2% decrease from $1.16 for the second quarter of 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $260.4 million, a 12.9% decrease from $299.0 million for the first six months of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2022 were $2.12, a 7.8% decrease from $2.30 for the first six months of 2021.
The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the second quarter and $11.2 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to negative provision for credit losses of $30.9 million for the second quarter and $62.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $299.9 million at June 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its total ACL at June 30, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts. The Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its ACL at June 30, 2022 included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items that management believed were not fully reflected in its modeled results.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $182.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 10.9% increase from $164.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, PPNR was $355.9 million, a 9.4% increase from $325.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 2.02%, 12.40% and 14.69%, respectively, compared to 2.24%, 13.65% and 16.10%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2022 were 2.00%, 12.03%, and 14.20%, respectively, compared to 2.23%, 13.81%, and 16.33%, respectively, for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid contributions from Community Banking and other lending teams, reflecting the importance of organic growth and increased portfolio diversification in our long-term strategy. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total loans were $18.74 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% increase from $18.27 billion at June 30, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $18.30 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.9% increase from $17.61 billion at June 30, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.45 billion at June 30, 2022, a 32.5% decrease from $0.66 billion at June 30, 2021.
Deposits were $19.98 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.5% decrease from $20.71 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets were $25.92 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% decrease from $26.61 billion at June 30, 2021.
Common stockholders’ equity was $4.27 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.2% decrease from $4.50 billion at June 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.60 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.9% decrease from $3.83 billion at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.87 at June 30, 2022, a 3.4% increase from $34.70 at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.27 at June 30, 2022, a 2.5% increase from $29.52 at June 30, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.47% at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.92% at June 30, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.26% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.77% at June 30, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
STOCK REPURCHASES
During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $39.93, for a total of $147.4 million. During the first six months of 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 6.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $42.42, for a total of $279.0 million. In evaluating its plans for future stock repurchases, the Bank considers a variety of factors including its capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Bank may suspend its stock repurchase program at any time.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Bank OZK
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,140,448
$
2,053,829
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)
3,705,807
3,916,733
Investment securities ― trading
4,080
14,957
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks
36,654
40,788
Non-purchased loans
18,297,638
17,791,610
Purchased loans
445,080
516,215
Allowance for loan losses
(190,795
)
(217,380
)
Net loans
18,551,923
18,090,445
Premises and equipment, net
687,093
695,857
Foreclosed assets
2,593
5,744
Accrued interest receivable
82,756
83,025
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
784,117
774,822
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
666,029
669,063
Other, net
258,465
185,167
Total assets
$
25,919,965
$
26,530,430
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand non-interest bearing
$
5,117,961
$
4,983,788
Savings and interest bearing transaction
9,655,436
9,245,727
Time
5,210,790
5,979,619
Total deposits
19,984,187
20,209,134
Other borrowings
505,221
756,321
Subordinated notes
346,536
346,133
Subordinated debentures
121,310
121,033
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
109,143
71,609
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
243,666
186,840
Total liabilities
21,310,063
21,691,070
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
338,980
338,980
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
1,190
1,254
Additional paid-in capital
1,817,650
2,093,702
Retained earnings
2,563,130
2,378,466
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(114,168
)
23,841
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
4,606,782
4,836,243
Noncontrolling interest
3,120
3,117
Total stockholders’ equity
4,609,902
4,839,360
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
25,919,965
$
26,530,430
Bank OZK
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Non-purchased loans
$
256,264
$
238,554
$
496,259
$
478,381
Purchased loans
8,982
11,699
17,152
23,635
Investment securities:
Taxable
10,367
9,467
20,978
17,550
Tax-exempt
4,020
3,883
7,006
7,563
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold
1,855
496
2,464
1,033
Total interest income
281,488
264,099
543,859
528,162
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,855
18,231
19,347
42,582
Other borrowings
1,042
1,002
2,039
1,982
Subordinated notes
2,603
3,181
5,177
6,326
Subordinated debentures
1,195
939
2,159
1,881
Total interest expense
15,695
23,353
28,722
52,771
Net interest income
265,793
240,746
515,137
475,381
Provision for credit losses
7,025
(30,932
)
11,215
(62,491
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
258,768
271,678
503,922
537,872
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts:
NSF/Overdraft fees
4,247
3,244
8,449
6,567
All other service charges
7,184
7,067
13,874
13,409
Trust income
1,911
1,911
4,005
4,118
BOLI income:
Increase in cash surrender value
4,846
4,919
9,639
9,799
Death benefits
—
—
297
1,409
Loan service, maintenance and other fees
3,603
3,953
6,621
7,504
Gains on sales of other assets
784
2,341
7,776
8,169
Net (losses) gains on investment securities
531
—
441
—
Other
3,214
4,307
6,694
8,884
Total non-interest income
26,320
27,742
57,796
59,859
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
54,412
52,119
109,060
105,764
Net occupancy and equipment
17,014
16,168
34,230
32,636
Other operating expenses
37,874
35,424
73,726
71,371
Total non-interest expense
109,300
103,711
217,016
209,771
Income before taxes
175,788
195,709
344,702
387,960
Provision for income taxes
39,375
45,161
75,786
88,978
Net income
136,413
150,548
268,916
298,982
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(8
)
(13
)
(3
)
(32
)
Preferred stock dividends
4,047
—
8,527
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$
132,358
$
150,535
$
260,386
$
298,950
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.10
$
1.16
$
2.13
$
2.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.10
$
1.16
$
2.12
$
2.30
Bank OZK
Preferred
Common
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Non-
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
Balances – March 31, 2022
$
338,980
$
1,227
$
1,962,126
$
2,468,652
$
(80,928
)
$
3,112
$
4,693,169
Net income
—
—
—
136,413
—
—
136,413
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(8
)
—
8
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
—
(33,240
)
—
(33,240
)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share
—
—
—
(4,047
)
—
—
(4,047
)
Common stock dividends, $0.31 per share
—
—
—
(37,880
)
—
—
(37,880
)
Issuance of 20,087 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
—
—
594
—
—
—
594
Issuance of 21,416 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,689,819 shares of common stock under share repurchase program
—
(37
)
(147,396
)
—
—
—
(147,433
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
2,326
—
—
—
2,326
Forfeitures of 32,858 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2022
$
338,980
$
1,190
$
1,817,650
$
2,563,130
$
(114,168
)
$
3,120
$
4,609,902
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
338,980
$
1,254
$
2,093,702
$
2,378,466
$
23,841
$
3,117
$
4,839,360
Net income
—
—
—
268,916
—
—
268,916
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(3
)
—
3
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
—
(138,009
)
—
(138,009
)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.60906 per share
—
—
—
(8,527
)
—
—
(8,527
)
Common stock dividends, $0.61 per share
—
—
—
(75,722
)
—
—
(75,722
)
Issuance of 69,107 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
—
1
2,079
—
—
—
2,080
Issuance of 220,822 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
2
(2
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 6,572,832 shares of common stock under share repurchase program
—
(65
)
(278,932
)
—
—
—
(278,997
)
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 of shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting
—
(1
)
(5,398
)
—
—
—
(5,399
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
6,200
—
—
—
6,200
Forfeitures of 51,850 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
(1
)
1
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2022
$
338,980
$
1,190
$
1,817,650
$
2,563,130
$
(114,168
)
$
3,120
$
4,609,902
Bank OZK
Common
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Non-
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
Balances – March 31, 2021
$
1,297
$
2,272,046
$
2,059,398
$
50,464
$
3,104
$
4,386,309
Net income
—
—
150,548
—
—
150,548
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
(13
)
—
13
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
(337
)
—
(337
)
Common stock dividends, $0.28 per share
—
—
(36,819
)
—
—
(36,819
)
Issuance of 14,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
—
515
—
—
—
515
Issuance of 20,328 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 153 shares of common stock
—
(6
)
—
—
—
(6
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
4,583
—
—
—
4,583
Forfeitures of 33,241 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2021
$
1,297
$
2,277,138
$
2,173,114
$
50,127
$
3,117
$
4,504,793
Six months ended June 30, 2021:
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
1,294
$
2,265,850
$
1,946,875
$
58,252
$
3,085
$
4,275,356
Net income
—
—
298,982
—
—