Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $132.4 million, a 12.1% decrease from $150.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.10, a 5.2% decrease from $1.16 for the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $260.4 million, a 12.9% decrease from $299.0 million for the first six months of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2022 were $2.12, a 7.8% decrease from $2.30 for the first six months of 2021.

The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the second quarter and $11.2 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to negative provision for credit losses of $30.9 million for the second quarter and $62.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $299.9 million at June 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its total ACL at June 30, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts. The Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its ACL at June 30, 2022 included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items that management believed were not fully reflected in its modeled results.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $182.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 10.9% increase from $164.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, PPNR was $355.9 million, a 9.4% increase from $325.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 2.02%, 12.40% and 14.69%, respectively, compared to 2.24%, 13.65% and 16.10%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2022 were 2.00%, 12.03%, and 14.20%, respectively, compared to 2.23%, 13.81%, and 16.33%, respectively, for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid contributions from Community Banking and other lending teams, reflecting the importance of organic growth and increased portfolio diversification in our long-term strategy. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.74 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% increase from $18.27 billion at June 30, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $18.30 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.9% increase from $17.61 billion at June 30, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.45 billion at June 30, 2022, a 32.5% decrease from $0.66 billion at June 30, 2021.

Deposits were $19.98 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.5% decrease from $20.71 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets were $25.92 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% decrease from $26.61 billion at June 30, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.27 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.2% decrease from $4.50 billion at June 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.60 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.9% decrease from $3.83 billion at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.87 at June 30, 2022, a 3.4% increase from $34.70 at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.27 at June 30, 2022, a 2.5% increase from $29.52 at June 30, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.47% at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.92% at June 30, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.26% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.77% at June 30, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $39.93, for a total of $147.4 million. During the first six months of 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 6.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $42.42, for a total of $279.0 million. In evaluating its plans for future stock repurchases, the Bank considers a variety of factors including its capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Bank may suspend its stock repurchase program at any time.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on July 22, 2022. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and any similar or related laws, rules and regulations; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and the financial markets; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $25.92 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited


 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,140,448

 

 

$

2,053,829

 

Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)

 

 

3,705,807

 

 

 

3,916,733

 

Investment securities ― trading

 

 

4,080

 

 

 

14,957

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks

 

 

36,654

 

 

 

40,788

 

Non-purchased loans

 

 

18,297,638

 

 

 

17,791,610

 

Purchased loans

 

 

445,080

 

 

 

516,215

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(190,795

)

 

 

(217,380

)

Net loans

 

 

18,551,923

 

 

 

18,090,445

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

687,093

 

 

 

695,857

 

Foreclosed assets

 

 

2,593

 

 

 

5,744

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

82,756

 

 

 

83,025

 

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)

 

 

784,117

 

 

 

774,822

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

666,029

 

 

 

669,063

 

Other, net

 

 

258,465

 

 

 

185,167

 

Total assets

 

$

25,919,965

 

 

$

26,530,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand non-interest bearing

 

$

5,117,961

 

 

$

4,983,788

 

Savings and interest bearing transaction

 

 

9,655,436

 

 

 

9,245,727

 

Time

 

 

5,210,790

 

 

 

5,979,619

 

Total deposits

 

 

19,984,187

 

 

 

20,209,134

 

Other borrowings

 

 

505,221

 

 

 

756,321

 

Subordinated notes

 

 

346,536

 

 

 

346,133

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

121,310

 

 

 

121,033

 

Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments

 

 

109,143

 

 

 

71,609

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

 

243,666

 

 

 

186,840

 

Total liabilities

 

 

21,310,063

 

 

 

21,691,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021

 

 

338,980

 

 

 

338,980

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
118,996,021 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

1,190

 

 

 

1,254

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,817,650

 

 

 

2,093,702

 

Retained earnings

 

 

2,563,130

 

 

 

2,378,466

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(114,168

)

 

 

23,841

 

Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest

 

 

4,606,782

 

 

 

4,836,243

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

3,120

 

 

 

3,117

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

4,609,902

 

 

 

4,839,360

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

25,919,965

 

 

$

26,530,430

 


 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-purchased loans

$

256,264

 

 

$

238,554

 

 

$

496,259

 

 

$

478,381

 

Purchased loans

 

8,982

 

 

 

11,699

 

 

 

17,152

 

 

 

23,635

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

10,367

 

 

 

9,467

 

 

 

20,978

 

 

 

17,550

 

Tax-exempt

 

4,020

 

 

 

3,883

 

 

 

7,006

 

 

 

7,563

 

Deposits with banks and federal funds sold

 

1,855

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

2,464

 

 

 

1,033

 

Total interest income

 

281,488

 

 

 

264,099

 

 

 

543,859

 

 

 

528,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

10,855

 

 

 

18,231

 

 

 

19,347

 

 

 

42,582

 

Other borrowings

 

1,042

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

1,982

 

Subordinated notes

 

2,603

 

 

 

3,181

 

 

 

5,177

 

 

 

6,326

 

Subordinated debentures

 

1,195

 

 

 

939

 

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

1,881

 

Total interest expense

 

15,695

 

 

 

23,353

 

 

 

28,722

 

 

 

52,771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

265,793

 

 

 

240,746

 

 

 

515,137

 

 

 

475,381

 

Provision for credit losses

 

7,025

 

 

 

(30,932

)

 

 

11,215

 

 

 

(62,491

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

258,768

 

 

 

271,678

 

 

 

503,922

 

 

 

537,872

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NSF/Overdraft fees

 

4,247

 

 

 

3,244

 

 

 

8,449

 

 

 

6,567

 

All other service charges

 

7,184

 

 

 

7,067

 

 

 

13,874

 

 

 

13,409

 

Trust income

 

1,911

 

 

 

1,911

 

 

 

4,005

 

 

 

4,118

 

BOLI income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in cash surrender value

 

4,846

 

 

 

4,919

 

 

 

9,639

 

 

 

9,799

 

Death benefits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

1,409

 

Loan service, maintenance and other fees

 

3,603

 

 

 

3,953

 

 

 

6,621

 

 

 

7,504

 

Gains on sales of other assets

 

784

 

 

 

2,341

 

 

 

7,776

 

 

 

8,169

 

Net (losses) gains on investment securities

 

531

 

 

 

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

 

Other

 

3,214

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

6,694

 

 

 

8,884

 

Total non-interest income

 

26,320

 

 

 

27,742

 

 

 

57,796

 

 

 

59,859

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

54,412

 

 

 

52,119

 

 

 

109,060

 

 

 

105,764

 

Net occupancy and equipment

 

17,014

 

 

 

16,168

 

 

 

34,230

 

 

 

32,636

 

Other operating expenses

 

37,874

 

 

 

35,424

 

 

 

73,726

 

 

 

71,371

 

Total non-interest expense

 

109,300

 

 

 

103,711

 

 

 

217,016

 

 

 

209,771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

175,788

 

 

 

195,709

 

 

 

344,702

 

 

 

387,960

 

Provision for income taxes

 

39,375

 

 

 

45,161

 

 

 

75,786

 

 

 

88,978

 

Net income

 

136,413

 

 

 

150,548

 

 

 

268,916

 

 

 

298,982

 

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(8

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(32

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

4,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,527

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders

$

132,358

 

 

$

150,535

 

 

$

260,386

 

 

$

298,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

2.30

 


 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

 

 

 

Preferred
Stock

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

 

 

Retained
Earnings

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income

 

 

Non-
Controlling
Interest

 

 

Total

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – March 31, 2022

 

$

338,980

 

 

$

1,227

 

 

$

1,962,126

 

 

$

2,468,652

 

 

$

(80,928

)

 

$

3,112

 

 

$

4,693,169

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

136,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

136,413

 

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33,240

)

 

 

 

 

 

(33,240

)

Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,047

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,047

)

Common stock dividends, $0.31 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37,880

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37,880

)

Issuance of 20,087 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

594

 

Issuance of 21,416 shares of unvested restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase and cancellation of 3,689,819 shares of common stock under share repurchase program

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(147,396

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(147,433

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,326

 

Forfeitures of 32,858 shares of unvested restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – June 30, 2022

 

$

338,980

 

 

$

1,190

 

 

$

1,817,650

 

 

$

2,563,130

 

 

$

(114,168

)

 

$

3,120

 

 

$

4,609,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – December 31, 2021

 

$

338,980

 

 

$

1,254

 

 

$

2,093,702

 

 

$

2,378,466

 

 

$

23,841

 

 

$

3,117

 

 

$

4,839,360

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

268,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

268,916

 

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(138,009

)

 

 

 

 

 

(138,009

)

Preferred stock dividends, $0.60906 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,527

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,527

)

Common stock dividends, $0.61 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(75,722

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(75,722

)

Issuance of 69,107 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,080

 

Issuance of 220,822 shares of unvested restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase and cancellation of 6,572,832 shares of common stock under share repurchase program

 

 

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(278,932

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(278,997

)

Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 of shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(5,398

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,399

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,200

 

Forfeitures of 51,850 shares of unvested restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – June 30, 2022

 

$

338,980

 

 

$

1,190

 

 

$

1,817,650

 

 

$

2,563,130

 

 

$

(114,168

)

 

$

3,120

 

 

$

4,609,902

 


 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

 

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

 

 

Retained
Earnings

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

 

 

Non-
Controlling
Interest

 

 

Total

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – March 31, 2021

 

$

1,297

 

 

$

2,272,046

 

 

$

2,059,398

 

 

$

50,464

 

 

$

3,104

 

 

$

4,386,309

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150,548

 

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(337

)

 

 

 

 

 

(337

)

Common stock dividends, $0.28 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(36,819

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(36,819

)

Issuance of 14,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

515

 

Issuance of 20,328 shares of unvested restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase and cancellation of 153 shares of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

4,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,583

 

Forfeitures of 33,241 shares of unvested restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – June 30, 2021

 

$

1,297

 

 

$

2,277,138

 

 

$

2,173,114

 

 

$

50,127

 

 

$

3,117

 

 

$

4,504,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balances – December 31, 2020

 

$

1,294

 

 

$

2,265,850

 

 

$

1,946,875

 

 

$

58,252

 

 

$

3,085

 

 

$

4,275,356

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

298,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

