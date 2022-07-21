Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Bank OZK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $132.4 million, a 12.1% decrease from $150.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.10, a 5.2% decrease from $1.16 for the second quarter of 2021.



For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $260.4 million, a 12.9% decrease from $299.0 million for the first six months of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2022 were $2.12, a 7.8% decrease from $2.30 for the first six months of 2021.

The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the second quarter and $11.2 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to negative provision for credit losses of $30.9 million for the second quarter and $62.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $299.9 million at June 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its total ACL at June 30, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts. The Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its ACL at June 30, 2022 included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items that management believed were not fully reflected in its modeled results.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $182.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 10.9% increase from $164.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, PPNR was $355.9 million, a 9.4% increase from $325.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 2.02%, 12.40% and 14.69%, respectively, compared to 2.24%, 13.65% and 16.10%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2022 were 2.00%, 12.03%, and 14.20%, respectively, compared to 2.23%, 13.81%, and 16.33%, respectively, for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid contributions from Community Banking and other lending teams, reflecting the importance of organic growth and increased portfolio diversification in our long-term strategy. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.74 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% increase from $18.27 billion at June 30, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $18.30 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.9% increase from $17.61 billion at June 30, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.45 billion at June 30, 2022, a 32.5% decrease from $0.66 billion at June 30, 2021.

Deposits were $19.98 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.5% decrease from $20.71 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets were $25.92 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% decrease from $26.61 billion at June 30, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.27 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.2% decrease from $4.50 billion at June 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.60 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.9% decrease from $3.83 billion at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.87 at June 30, 2022, a 3.4% increase from $34.70 at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.27 at June 30, 2022, a 2.5% increase from $29.52 at June 30, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.47% at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.92% at June 30, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.26% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.77% at June 30, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $39.93, for a total of $147.4 million. During the first six months of 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 6.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $42.42, for a total of $279.0 million. In evaluating its plans for future stock repurchases, the Bank considers a variety of factors including its capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Bank may suspend its stock repurchase program at any time.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and any similar or related laws, rules and regulations; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and the financial markets; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $25.92 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,140,448 $ 2,053,829 Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”) 3,705,807 3,916,733 Investment securities ― trading 4,080 14,957 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks 36,654 40,788 Non-purchased loans 18,297,638 17,791,610 Purchased loans 445,080 516,215 Allowance for loan losses (190,795 ) (217,380 ) Net loans 18,551,923 18,090,445 Premises and equipment, net 687,093 695,857 Foreclosed assets 2,593 5,744 Accrued interest receivable 82,756 83,025 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 784,117 774,822 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 666,029 669,063 Other, net 258,465 185,167 Total assets $ 25,919,965 $ 26,530,430 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 5,117,961 $ 4,983,788 Savings and interest bearing transaction 9,655,436 9,245,727 Time 5,210,790 5,979,619 Total deposits 19,984,187 20,209,134 Other borrowings 505,221 756,321 Subordinated notes 346,536 346,133 Subordinated debentures 121,310 121,033 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 109,143 71,609 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 243,666 186,840 Total liabilities 21,310,063 21,691,070 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

14,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021 338,980 338,980 Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

118,996,021 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,190 1,254 Additional paid-in capital 1,817,650 2,093,702 Retained earnings 2,563,130 2,378,466 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (114,168 ) 23,841 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,606,782 4,836,243 Noncontrolling interest 3,120 3,117 Total stockholders’ equity 4,609,902 4,839,360 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,919,965 $ 26,530,430





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 256,264 $ 238,554 $ 496,259 $ 478,381 Purchased loans 8,982 11,699 17,152 23,635 Investment securities: Taxable 10,367 9,467 20,978 17,550 Tax-exempt 4,020 3,883 7,006 7,563 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 1,855 496 2,464 1,033 Total interest income 281,488 264,099 543,859 528,162 Interest expense: Deposits 10,855 18,231 19,347 42,582 Other borrowings 1,042 1,002 2,039 1,982 Subordinated notes 2,603 3,181 5,177 6,326 Subordinated debentures 1,195 939 2,159 1,881 Total interest expense 15,695 23,353 28,722 52,771 Net interest income 265,793 240,746 515,137 475,381 Provision for credit losses 7,025 (30,932 ) 11,215 (62,491 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 258,768 271,678 503,922 537,872 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts: NSF/Overdraft fees 4,247 3,244 8,449 6,567 All other service charges 7,184 7,067 13,874 13,409 Trust income 1,911 1,911 4,005 4,118 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 4,846 4,919 9,639 9,799 Death benefits — — 297 1,409 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,603 3,953 6,621 7,504 Gains on sales of other assets 784 2,341 7,776 8,169 Net (losses) gains on investment securities 531 — 441 — Other 3,214 4,307 6,694 8,884 Total non-interest income 26,320 27,742 57,796 59,859 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 54,412 52,119 109,060 105,764 Net occupancy and equipment 17,014 16,168 34,230 32,636 Other operating expenses 37,874 35,424 73,726 71,371 Total non-interest expense 109,300 103,711 217,016 209,771 Income before taxes 175,788 195,709 344,702 387,960 Provision for income taxes 39,375 45,161 75,786 88,978 Net income 136,413 150,548 268,916 298,982 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (8 ) (13 ) (3 ) (32 ) Preferred stock dividends 4,047 — 8,527 — Net income available to common stockholders $ 132,358 $ 150,535 $ 260,386 $ 298,950 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.16 $ 2.13 $ 2.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.16 $ 2.12 $ 2.30





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Preferred

Stock Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) Income Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2022: Balances – March 31, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,227 $ 1,962,126 $ 2,468,652 $ (80,928 ) $ 3,112 $ 4,693,169 Net income — — — 136,413 — — 136,413 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (8 ) — 8 — Total other comprehensive loss — — — — (33,240 ) — (33,240 ) Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share — — — (4,047 ) — — (4,047 ) Common stock dividends, $0.31 per share — — — (37,880 ) — — (37,880 ) Issuance of 20,087 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — — 594 — — — 594 Issuance of 21,416 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 3,689,819 shares of common stock under share repurchase program — (37 ) (147,396 ) — — — (147,433 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — 2,326 — — — 2,326 Forfeitures of 32,858 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,190 $ 1,817,650 $ 2,563,130 $ (114,168 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,609,902 Six months ended June 30, 2022: Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 338,980 $ 1,254 $ 2,093,702 $ 2,378,466 $ 23,841 $ 3,117 $ 4,839,360 Net income — — — 268,916 — — 268,916 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (3 ) — 3 — Total other comprehensive loss — — — — (138,009 ) — (138,009 ) Preferred stock dividends, $0.60906 per share — — — (8,527 ) — — (8,527 ) Common stock dividends, $0.61 per share — — — (75,722 ) — — (75,722 ) Issuance of 69,107 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — 1 2,079 — — — 2,080 Issuance of 220,822 shares of unvested restricted common stock — 2 (2 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 6,572,832 shares of common stock under share repurchase program — (65 ) (278,932 ) — — — (278,997 ) Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 of shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting — (1 ) (5,398 ) — — — (5,399 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — 6,200 — — — 6,200 Forfeitures of 51,850 shares of unvested restricted common stock — (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,190 $ 1,817,650 $ 2,563,130 $ (114,168 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,609,902



