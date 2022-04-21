Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Bank OZK
·24 min read
Bank OZK
Bank OZK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $128.0 million, a 13.7% decrease from $148.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.02, a 10.5% decrease from $1.14 for the first quarter of 2021.

The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative provision for credit losses of $31.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Its total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $293.5 million at March 31, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the first quarter of 2022 and its total ACL at March 31, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts. The Bank’s provision for the first quarter of 2022 and its ACL at March 31, 2022 included certain qualitative adjustments to capture risks that management thought were not fully reflected in its modeled results.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank completed its public offering of 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) and, during the first quarter of 2022, the Bank paid a Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $4.5 million.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included gains on sales of other assets of $7.0 million, of which $1.8 million was a gain from the sale of the Bank’s Magnolia, Arkansas branch. The Bank had $0.3 million of Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits in the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 included gains on sales of other assets of $5.8 million, of which $4.4 million was from the sale of the Bank’s South Carolina branches. The Bank had $1.4 million in BOLI death benefits in the first quarter of 2021.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $173.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, a 7.7% increase from $160.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of 2022 were 1.97%, 11.67% and 13.73%, respectively, compared to 2.23%, 13.97% and 16.57%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the first quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our second consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations, reflecting the importance of organic growth in our long-term strategy. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.93 billion at March 31, 2022, a 1.2% increase from $18.72 billion at March 31, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $18.45 billion at March 31, 2022, a 2.6% increase from $17.98 billion at March 31, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.48 billion at March 31, 2022, a 34.6% decrease from $0.74 billion at March 31, 2021.

Deposits were $20.33 billion at March 31, 2022, a 4.5% decrease from $21.30 billion at March 31, 2021. Total assets were $26.56 billion at March 31, 2022, a 2.6% decrease from $27.28 billion at March 31, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.35 billion at March 31, 2022, a 0.7% decrease from $4.38 billion at March 31, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.68 billion at March 31, 2022, a 0.7% decrease from $3.71 billion at March 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.47 at March 31, 2022, a 5.0% increase from $33.79 at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.03 at March 31, 2022, a 5.0% increase from $28.60 at March 31, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.38% at March 31, 2022, compared to 16.07% at March 31, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.22% at March 31, 2022, compared to 13.94% at March 31, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 2.9 million of its common shares at a weighted average repurchase price of $45.61, for a total of $131.6 million. In evaluating its plans for future stock repurchases, the Bank considers a variety of factors including its capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Bank may suspend its stock repurchase program at any time.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on April 22, 2022. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The conference ID for this playback is 8028109. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.” The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.

The Bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and any similar or related laws, rules and regulations; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and the financial markets; potential impact of supply chain disruptions or inflation; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.


Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,605,812

$

2,053,829

Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)

3,728,284

3,916,733

Investment securities ― trading

14,957

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks

40,876

40,788

Non-purchased loans

18,449,723

17,791,610

Purchased loans

481,299

516,215

Allowance for loan losses

(204,213

)

(217,380

)

Net loans

18,726,809

18,090,445

Premises and equipment, net

693,748

695,857

Foreclosed assets

3,417

5,744

Accrued interest receivable

83,114

83,025

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)

779,271

774,822

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

667,546

669,063

Other, net

233,476

185,167

Total assets

$

26,562,353

$

26,530,430

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Deposits:

Demand non-interest bearing

$

5,008,742

$

4,983,788

Savings and interest bearing transaction

9,753,148

9,245,727

Time

5,567,772

5,979,619

Total deposits

20,329,662

20,209,134

Other borrowings

756,347

756,321

Subordinated notes

346,333

346,133

Subordinated debentures

121,171

121,033

Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments

89,327

71,609

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

226,344

186,840

Total liabilities

21,869,184

21,691,070

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

338,980

338,980

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 122,677,195 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,227

1,254

Additional paid-in capital

1,962,126

2,093,702

Retained earnings

2,468,652

2,378,466

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(80,928

)

23,841

Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest

4,690,057

4,836,243

Noncontrolling interest

3,112

3,117

Total stockholders’ equity

4,693,169

4,839,360

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

26,562,353

$

26,530,430


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:

Non-purchased loans

$

239,995

$

239,827

Purchased loans

8,170

11,935

Investment securities:

Taxable

10,611

8,083

Tax-exempt

2,986

3,681

Deposits with banks and federal funds sold

609

538

Total interest income

262,371

264,064

Interest expense:

Deposits

8,492

24,350

Other borrowings

998

990

Subordinated notes

2,574

3,146

Subordinated debentures

964

942

Total interest expense

13,028

29,428

Net interest income

249,343

234,636

Provision for credit losses

4,190

(31,559

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

245,153

266,195

Non-interest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts:

NSF/Overdraft fees

4,201

3,323

All other service charges

6,690

6,342

Trust income

2,094

2,206

BOLI income:

Increase in cash surrender value

4,793

4,881

Death benefits

297

1,409

Loan service, maintenance and other fees

3,018

3,551

Gains on sales of other assets

6,992

5,828

Net (losses) gains on investment securities

(90

)

Other

3,480

4,577

Total non-interest income

31,475

32,117

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

54,648

53,645

Net occupancy and equipment

17,215

16,468

Other operating expenses

35,852

35,946

Total non-interest expense

107,715

106,059

Income before taxes

168,913

192,253

Provision for income taxes

36,410

43,818

Net income

132,503

148,435

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

5

(19

)

Preferred stock dividends

4,480

Net income available to common stockholders

$

128,028

$

148,416

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.03

$

1.15

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.02

$

1.14



Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

Preferred
Stock

Common
Stock

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income

Non-
Controlling
Interest

Total

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2022:

Balances – December 31, 2021

$

338,980

$

1,254

$

2,093,702

$

2,378,466

$

23,841

$

3,117

$

4,839,360

Net income

132,503

132,503

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

5

(5

)

Total other comprehensive loss

(104,769

)

(104,769

)

Preferred stock dividends, $0.32 per share

(4,480

)

(4,480

)

Common stock dividends, $0.30 per share

(37,842

)

(37,842

)

Issuance of 49,020 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options

1

1,486

1,487

Issuance of 199,406 shares of unvested restricted common stock

2

(2

)

Repurchase and cancellation of 2,883,013 shares of common stock under share repurchase program

(29

)

(131,536

)

(131,565

)

Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 shares of common stock withheld for taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting

(1

)

(5,398

)

(5,399

)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,874

3,874

Forfeitures of 18,992 shares of unvested restricted common stock

Balances – March 31, 2022

$

338,980

$

1,227

$

1,962,126

$

2,468,652

$

(80,928

)

$

3,112

$

4,693,169

Three months ended March 31, 2021:

Balances – December 31, 2020

$

$

1,294

$

2,265,850

$

1,946,875

$

58,252

$

3,085

$

4,275,356

Net income

148,435

148,435

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(19

)

19

Total other comprehensive loss

(7,788

)

(7,788

)

Common stock dividends, $0.2775 per share

(35,893

)

(35,893

)

Issuance of 128,100 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options

1

4,492

4,493

Issuance of 312,503 shares of unvested restricted common stock

3

(3

)

Repurchase and cancellation of 55,740 shares of common stock withheld for taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting

(1

)

(1,970

)

(1,971

)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,677

3,677

Forfeitures of 16,405 shares of unvested restricted common stock

Balances – March 31, 2021

$

$

1,297

$

2,272,046

$

2,059,398

$

50,464

$

3,104

$

4,386,309


Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Salaries and employee benefits

$

54,648

$

53,645

Net occupancy and equipment

17,215

16,468

Other operating expenses:

Professional and outside services

7,082

6,326

Software and data processing

5,921

5,792

Deposit insurance and assessments

2,150

3,520

Telecommunication services

2,010

2,232

Travel and meals

1,758

774

Postage and supplies

1,698

1,645

ATM expense

1,509

1,283

Advertising and public relations

1,259

308

Loan collection and repossession expense

325

509

Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets

258

1,363

Amortization of intangibles

1,517

1,730

Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments

5,102

4,125

Other

5,263

6,339

Total non-interest expense

$

107,715

$

106,059


Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Real estate:

Residential 1-4 family

$

921,310

4.9

%

$

887,024

4.8

%

Non-farm/non-residential

3,942,133

20.8

3,782,892

20.7

Construction/land development

8,752,873

46.2

8,246,674

45.0

Agricultural

256,462

1.4

247,727

1.4

Multifamily residential

761,634

4.0

934,845

5.1

Total real estate

14,634,412

77.3

14,099,162

77.0

Commercial and industrial

440,203

2.3

510,784

2.8

Consumer

2,257,909

11.9

2,185,429

11.9

Other

1,598,498

8.5

1,512,450

8.3

Total loans

18,931,022

100.0

%

18,307,825

100.0

%

Allowance for loan losses

(204,213

)

(217,380

)

Net loans

$

18,726,809

$

18,090,445


Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited

Allowance for
Loan Losses

Reserve for
Losses on
Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total Allowance
for Credit Losses

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2022:

Balances – December 31, 2021

$

217,380

$

71,609

$

288,989

Net charge-offs

361

361

Provision for credit losses

(13,528

)

17,718

4,190

Balances – March 31, 2022

$

204,213

$

89,327

$

293,540

Three months ended March 31, 2021:

Balances – December 31, 2020

$

295,824

$

81,481

$

377,305

Net charge-offs

(3,439

)

(3,439

)

Provision for credit losses

(24,308

)

(7,251

)

(31,559

)

Balances – March 31, 2021

$

268,077

$

74,230

$

342,307


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-interest bearing

$

5,008,742

24.6

%

$

4,983,788

24.7

%

Interest bearing:

Transaction (NOW)

3,434,321

16.9

3,412,369

16.9

Savings and money market

6,318,827

31.1

5,833,358

28.9

Time deposits

5,567,772

27.4

5,979,619

29.5

Total deposits

$

20,329,662

100.0

%

$

20,209,134

100.0

%


Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-Interest Bearing

$

5,008,742

24.6

%

$

4,983,788

24.7

%

Interest Bearing:

Consumer and Commercial:

Consumer – Non-Time

4,491,178

22.1

4,334,378

21.4

Consumer – Time

4,089,074

20.1

4,318,742

21.4

Commercial – Non-Time

2,645,789

13.0

2,634,817

13.0

Commercial – Time

792,562

3.9

905,347

4.5

Public Funds

2,043,667

10.1

2,094,800

10.4

Brokered

754,979

3.7

452,137

2.2

Reciprocal

503,671

2.5

485,125

2.4

Total deposits

$

20,329,662

100.0

%

$

20,209,134

100.0

%



Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

% Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Income statement data:

Net interest income

$

249,343

$

234,636

6.3

%

Provision for credit losses

4,190

(31,559

)

NM

Non-interest income

31,475

32,117

(2.0

)

Non-interest expense

107,715

106,059

1.6

Net income

132,503

148,435

(10.7

)

Preferred stock dividends

4,480

NM

Net income available to common stockholders

128,028

148,416

(13.7

)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)

173,103

160,694

7.7

Common share and per common share data:

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.02

$

1.14

(10.5

)%

Basic earnings per common share

1.03

1.15

(10.4

)

Common stock dividends per share

0.30

0.2775

8.1

Book value per share

35.47

33.79

5.0

Tangible book value per share (1)

30.03

28.60

5.0

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

125,004

129,816

(3.7

)

End of period shares outstanding (thousands)

122,677

129,719

(5.4

)

Balance sheet data at period end:

Total assets

$

26,562,353

$

27,276,892

(2.6

)%

Total loans

18,931,022

18,715,065

1.2

Non-purchased loans

18,449,723

17,979,435

2.6

Purchased loans

481,299

735,630

(34.6

)

Allowance for loan losses

204,213

268,077

(23.8

)

Foreclosed assets

3,417

8,436

(59.5

)

Investment securities − AFS

3,728,284

4,162,479

(10.4

)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

667,546

673,728

(0.9

)

Deposits

20,329,662

21,296,442

(4.5

)

Other borrowings

756,347

756,297

0.0

Subordinated notes

346,333

224,141

54.5

Subordinated debentures

121,171

120,613

0.5

Unfunded balance of closed loans

14,954,367

11,780,099

26.9

Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments

89,327

74,230

20.3

Preferred stock

338,980

NM

Total common stockholders’ equity (1)

4,351,077

4,383,205

(0.7

)

Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity

(80,928

)

50,464

Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio

93.12

%

87.88

%

Selected ratios:

Return on average assets (2)

1.97

%

2.23

%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)

11.67

13.97

Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)

13.73

16.57

Average common equity to total average assets

16.86

15.93

Net interest margin – FTE (2)

4.24

3.86

Efficiency ratio

38.22

39.57

Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)

0.08

0.08

Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)

(0.01

)

0.07

Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)

0.21

0.25

Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)

0.16

0.19

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)

1.08

1.43

Other information:

Non-accrual loans (4)

$

37,363

$

43,059

Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)

Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)

1,263

1,380


(1)

Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2)

Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3)

Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4)

Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5)

Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

NM – Not meaningful


Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Income statement data:

Net interest income

$

249,343

$

266,381

(6.4

)%

Provision for credit losses

4,190

(7,992

)

NM

Non-interest income

31,475

29,695

6.0

Non-interest expense

107,715

110,106

(2.2

)

Net income

132,503

149,765

(11.5

)

Preferred stock dividends

4,480

NM

Net income available to common stockholders

128,028

149,760

(14.5

)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)

173,103

185,970

(6.9

)

Common share and per common share data:

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.02

$

1.17

(12.8

)%

Basic earnings per common share

1.03

1.17

(12.0

)

Dividends per share

0.30

0.290

3.4

Book value per share

35.47

35.85

(1.1

)

Tangible book value per share (1)

30.03

30.52

(1.6

)

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

125,004

128,246

(2.5

)

End of period shares outstanding (thousands)

122,677

125,444

(2.2

)

Balance sheet data at period end:

Total assets

$

26,562,353

$

26,530,430

0.1

%

Total loans

18,931,022

18,307,825

3.4

Non-purchased loans

18,449,723

17,791,610

3.7

Purchased loans

481,299

516,215

(6.8

)

Allowance for loan losses

204,213

217,380

(6.1

)

Foreclosed assets

3,417

5,744

(40.5

)

Investment securities − AFS

3,728,284

3,916,733

(4.8

)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

667,546

669,063

(0.2

)

Deposits

20,329,662

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bottcher announces new rink boasting wealth of Olympic experience

    Brendan Bottcher unveiled his new rink for the upcoming quadrennial on Monday — and it's one that boasts plenty of experience on the biggest stages. The Edmonton skip announced on Twitter through a video that he will be joining forces with third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert. Team Bottcher had announced a month ago that his existing team of third Patrick Janssen, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, would be splitting up following the Champions Cup in early May.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.