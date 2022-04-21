Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $128.0 million, a 13.7% decrease from $148.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.02, a 10.5% decrease from $1.14 for the first quarter of 2021.
The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative provision for credit losses of $31.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Its total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $293.5 million at March 31, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the first quarter of 2022 and its total ACL at March 31, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts. The Bank’s provision for the first quarter of 2022 and its ACL at March 31, 2022 included certain qualitative adjustments to capture risks that management thought were not fully reflected in its modeled results.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank completed its public offering of 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) and, during the first quarter of 2022, the Bank paid a Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $4.5 million.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included gains on sales of other assets of $7.0 million, of which $1.8 million was a gain from the sale of the Bank’s Magnolia, Arkansas branch. The Bank had $0.3 million of Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits in the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 included gains on sales of other assets of $5.8 million, of which $4.4 million was from the sale of the Bank’s South Carolina branches. The Bank had $1.4 million in BOLI death benefits in the first quarter of 2021.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $173.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, a 7.7% increase from $160.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of 2022 were 1.97%, 11.67% and 13.73%, respectively, compared to 2.23%, 13.97% and 16.57%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the first quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our second consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations, reflecting the importance of organic growth in our long-term strategy. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total loans were $18.93 billion at March 31, 2022, a 1.2% increase from $18.72 billion at March 31, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $18.45 billion at March 31, 2022, a 2.6% increase from $17.98 billion at March 31, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.48 billion at March 31, 2022, a 34.6% decrease from $0.74 billion at March 31, 2021.
Deposits were $20.33 billion at March 31, 2022, a 4.5% decrease from $21.30 billion at March 31, 2021. Total assets were $26.56 billion at March 31, 2022, a 2.6% decrease from $27.28 billion at March 31, 2021.
Common stockholders’ equity was $4.35 billion at March 31, 2022, a 0.7% decrease from $4.38 billion at March 31, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.68 billion at March 31, 2022, a 0.7% decrease from $3.71 billion at March 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.47 at March 31, 2022, a 5.0% increase from $33.79 at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.03 at March 31, 2022, a 5.0% increase from $28.60 at March 31, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.38% at March 31, 2022, compared to 16.07% at March 31, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.22% at March 31, 2022, compared to 13.94% at March 31, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
STOCK REPURCHASES
During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 2.9 million of its common shares at a weighted average repurchase price of $45.61, for a total of $131.6 million. In evaluating its plans for future stock repurchases, the Bank considers a variety of factors including its capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Bank may suspend its stock repurchase program at any time.
MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS
In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on April 22, 2022. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The conference ID for this playback is 8028109. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.” The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.
The Bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and any similar or related laws, rules and regulations; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and the financial markets; potential impact of supply chain disruptions or inflation; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,605,812
$
2,053,829
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)
3,728,284
3,916,733
Investment securities ― trading
—
14,957
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks
40,876
40,788
Non-purchased loans
18,449,723
17,791,610
Purchased loans
481,299
516,215
Allowance for loan losses
(204,213
)
(217,380
)
Net loans
18,726,809
18,090,445
Premises and equipment, net
693,748
695,857
Foreclosed assets
3,417
5,744
Accrued interest receivable
83,114
83,025
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
779,271
774,822
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
667,546
669,063
Other, net
233,476
185,167
Total assets
$
26,562,353
$
26,530,430
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand non-interest bearing
$
5,008,742
$
4,983,788
Savings and interest bearing transaction
9,753,148
9,245,727
Time
5,567,772
5,979,619
Total deposits
20,329,662
20,209,134
Other borrowings
756,347
756,321
Subordinated notes
346,333
346,133
Subordinated debentures
121,171
121,033
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
89,327
71,609
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
226,344
186,840
Total liabilities
21,869,184
21,691,070
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
338,980
338,980
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 122,677,195 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,227
1,254
Additional paid-in capital
1,962,126
2,093,702
Retained earnings
2,468,652
2,378,466
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(80,928
)
23,841
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
4,690,057
4,836,243
Noncontrolling interest
3,112
3,117
Total stockholders’ equity
4,693,169
4,839,360
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
26,562,353
$
26,530,430
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Non-purchased loans
$
239,995
$
239,827
Purchased loans
8,170
11,935
Investment securities:
Taxable
10,611
8,083
Tax-exempt
2,986
3,681
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold
609
538
Total interest income
262,371
264,064
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,492
24,350
Other borrowings
998
990
Subordinated notes
2,574
3,146
Subordinated debentures
964
942
Total interest expense
13,028
29,428
Net interest income
249,343
234,636
Provision for credit losses
4,190
(31,559
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
245,153
266,195
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts:
NSF/Overdraft fees
4,201
3,323
All other service charges
6,690
6,342
Trust income
2,094
2,206
BOLI income:
Increase in cash surrender value
4,793
4,881
Death benefits
297
1,409
Loan service, maintenance and other fees
3,018
3,551
Gains on sales of other assets
6,992
5,828
Net (losses) gains on investment securities
(90
)
—
Other
3,480
4,577
Total non-interest income
31,475
32,117
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
54,648
53,645
Net occupancy and equipment
17,215
16,468
Other operating expenses
35,852
35,946
Total non-interest expense
107,715
106,059
Income before taxes
168,913
192,253
Provision for income taxes
36,410
43,818
Net income
132,503
148,435
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
5
(19
)
Preferred stock dividends
4,480
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$
128,028
$
148,416
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.03
$
1.15
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.02
$
1.14
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
Preferred
Common
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Non-
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended March 31, 2022:
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
338,980
$
1,254
$
2,093,702
$
2,378,466
$
23,841
$
3,117
$
4,839,360
Net income
—
—
—
132,503
—
—
132,503
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
5
—
(5
)
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
—
(104,769
)
—
(104,769
)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.32 per share
—
—
—
(4,480
)
—
—
(4,480
)
Common stock dividends, $0.30 per share
—
—
—
(37,842
)
—
—
(37,842
)
Issuance of 49,020 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
—
1
1,486
—
—
—
1,487
Issuance of 199,406 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
2
(2
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 2,883,013 shares of common stock under share repurchase program
—
(29
)
(131,536
)
—
—
—
(131,565
)
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 shares of common stock withheld for taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting
—
(1
)
(5,398
)
—
—
—
(5,399
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
3,874
—
—
—
3,874
Forfeitures of 18,992 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – March 31, 2022
$
338,980
$
1,227
$
1,962,126
$
2,468,652
$
(80,928
)
$
3,112
$
4,693,169
Three months ended March 31, 2021:
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
—
$
1,294
$
2,265,850
$
1,946,875
$
58,252
$
3,085
$
4,275,356
Net income
—
—
—
148,435
—
—
148,435
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(19
)
—
19
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
—
(7,788
)
—
(7,788
)
Common stock dividends, $0.2775 per share
—
—
—
(35,893
)
—
—
(35,893
)
Issuance of 128,100 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
—
1
4,492
—
—
—
4,493
Issuance of 312,503 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
3
(3
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,740 shares of common stock withheld for taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting
—
(1
)
(1,970
)
—
—
—
(1,971
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
3,677
—
—
—
3,677
Forfeitures of 16,405 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – March 31, 2021
$
—
$
1,297
$
2,272,046
$
2,059,398
$
50,464
$
3,104
$
4,386,309
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
54,648
$
53,645
Net occupancy and equipment
17,215
16,468
Other operating expenses:
Professional and outside services
7,082
6,326
Software and data processing
5,921
5,792
Deposit insurance and assessments
2,150
3,520
Telecommunication services
2,010
2,232
Travel and meals
1,758
774
Postage and supplies
1,698
1,645
ATM expense
1,509
1,283
Advertising and public relations
1,259
308
Loan collection and repossession expense
325
509
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets
258
1,363
Amortization of intangibles
1,517
1,730
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments
5,102
4,125
Other
5,263
6,339
Total non-interest expense
$
107,715
$
106,059
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:
Residential 1-4 family
$
921,310
4.9
%
$
887,024
4.8
%
Non-farm/non-residential
3,942,133
20.8
3,782,892
20.7
Construction/land development
8,752,873
46.2
8,246,674
45.0
Agricultural
256,462
1.4
247,727
1.4
Multifamily residential
761,634
4.0
934,845
5.1
Total real estate
14,634,412
77.3
14,099,162
77.0
Commercial and industrial
440,203
2.3
510,784
2.8
Consumer
2,257,909
11.9
2,185,429
11.9
Other
1,598,498
8.5
1,512,450
8.3
Total loans
18,931,022
100.0
%
18,307,825
100.0
%
Allowance for loan losses
(204,213
)
(217,380
)
Net loans
$
18,726,809
$
18,090,445
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
Allowance for
Reserve for
Total Allowance
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31, 2022:
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
217,380
$
71,609
$
288,989
Net charge-offs
361
—
361
Provision for credit losses
(13,528
)
17,718
4,190
Balances – March 31, 2022
$
204,213
$
89,327
$
293,540
Three months ended March 31, 2021:
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
295,824
$
81,481
$
377,305
Net charge-offs
(3,439
)
—
(3,439
)
Provision for credit losses
(24,308
)
(7,251
)
(31,559
)
Balances – March 31, 2021
$
268,077
$
74,230
$
342,307
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing
$
5,008,742
24.6
%
$
4,983,788
24.7
%
Interest bearing:
Transaction (NOW)
3,434,321
16.9
3,412,369
16.9
Savings and money market
6,318,827
31.1
5,833,358
28.9
Time deposits
5,567,772
27.4
5,979,619
29.5
Total deposits
$
20,329,662
100.0
%
$
20,209,134
100.0
%
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-Interest Bearing
$
5,008,742
24.6
%
$
4,983,788
24.7
%
Interest Bearing:
Consumer and Commercial:
Consumer – Non-Time
4,491,178
22.1
4,334,378
21.4
Consumer – Time
4,089,074
20.1
4,318,742
21.4
Commercial – Non-Time
2,645,789
13.0
2,634,817
13.0
Commercial – Time
792,562
3.9
905,347
4.5
Public Funds
2,043,667
10.1
2,094,800
10.4
Brokered
754,979
3.7
452,137
2.2
Reciprocal
503,671
2.5
485,125
2.4
Total deposits
$
20,329,662
100.0
%
$
20,209,134
100.0
%
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:
Net interest income
$
249,343
$
234,636
6.3
%
Provision for credit losses
4,190
(31,559
)
NM
Non-interest income
31,475
32,117
(2.0
)
Non-interest expense
107,715
106,059
1.6
Net income
132,503
148,435
(10.7
)
Preferred stock dividends
4,480
—
NM
Net income available to common stockholders
128,028
148,416
(13.7
)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)
173,103
160,694
7.7
Common share and per common share data:
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.02
$
1.14
(10.5
)%
Basic earnings per common share
1.03
1.15
(10.4
)
Common stock dividends per share
0.30
0.2775
8.1
Book value per share
35.47
33.79
5.0
Tangible book value per share (1)
30.03
28.60
5.0
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
125,004
129,816
(3.7
)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
122,677
129,719
(5.4
)
Balance sheet data at period end:
Total assets
$
26,562,353
$
27,276,892
(2.6
)%
Total loans
18,931,022
18,715,065
1.2
Non-purchased loans
18,449,723
17,979,435
2.6
Purchased loans
481,299
735,630
(34.6
)
Allowance for loan losses
204,213
268,077
(23.8
)
Foreclosed assets
3,417
8,436
(59.5
)
Investment securities − AFS
3,728,284
4,162,479
(10.4
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
667,546
673,728
(0.9
)
Deposits
20,329,662
21,296,442
(4.5
)
Other borrowings
756,347
756,297
0.0
Subordinated notes
346,333
224,141
54.5
Subordinated debentures
121,171
120,613
0.5
Unfunded balance of closed loans
14,954,367
11,780,099
26.9
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
89,327
74,230
20.3
Preferred stock
338,980
—
NM
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)
4,351,077
4,383,205
(0.7
)
Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity
(80,928
)
50,464
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio
93.12
%
87.88
%
Selected ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.97
%
2.23
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)
11.67
13.97
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)
13.73
16.57
Average common equity to total average assets
16.86
15.93
Net interest margin – FTE (2)
4.24
3.86
Efficiency ratio
38.22
39.57
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)
0.08
0.08
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)
(0.01
)
0.07
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)
0.21
0.25
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)
0.16
0.19
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
1.08
1.43
Other information:
Non-accrual loans (4)
$
37,363
$
43,059
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)
—
—
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)
1,263
1,380
(1)
Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)
Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)
Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)
Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)
Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
NM – Not meaningful
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:
Net interest income
$
249,343
$
266,381
(6.4
)%
Provision for credit losses
4,190
(7,992
)
NM
Non-interest income
31,475
29,695
6.0
Non-interest expense
107,715
110,106
(2.2
)
Net income
132,503
149,765
(11.5
)
Preferred stock dividends
4,480
—
NM
Net income available to common stockholders
128,028
149,760
(14.5
)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)
173,103
185,970
(6.9
)
Common share and per common share data:
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.02
$
1.17
(12.8
)%
Basic earnings per common share
1.03
1.17
(12.0
)
Dividends per share
0.30
0.290
3.4
Book value per share
35.47
35.85
(1.1
)
Tangible book value per share (1)
30.03
30.52
(1.6
)
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
125,004
128,246
(2.5
)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
122,677
125,444
(2.2
)
Balance sheet data at period end:
Total assets
$
26,562,353
$
26,530,430
0.1
%
Total loans
18,931,022
18,307,825
3.4
Non-purchased loans
18,449,723
17,791,610
3.7
Purchased loans
481,299
516,215
(6.8
)
Allowance for loan losses
204,213
217,380
(6.1
)
Foreclosed assets
3,417
5,744
(40.5
)
Investment securities − AFS
3,728,284
3,916,733
(4.8
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
667,546
669,063
(0.2
)
Deposits
20,329,662