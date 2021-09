Bank of Canada governor designate Tiff Macklem attends a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (REUTERS/Blair Gable)

The Bank of Canada is leaving its target for the overnight rate at 0.25 per cent.

Its stimulus program known as quantitative easing (QE) is being maintained at a target pace of $2 billion per week.

More to come

Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.